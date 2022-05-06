Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
April 30
Receipts: 1104
Comments: Cows and Bulls a little softer this week but market expected to be stronger again the following week. Lambs and Goats still doing well even with more small animals coming to town this time of year.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 72.00-91.00; Low Dressers 30.00-42.00; Top 10: 81.30
Top Bulls: High Dressers 109.00-116.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 109.00-116.00; 500-700 lbs 105.00-118.00; 700-900 lbs 99.00-110.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-142.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 136.00-168.50; 600-700 lbs 135.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 99.00-111.50; 800-900 lbs 96.00-103.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 99.00-111.50; 800-900 lbs 96.00-103.00
Bred Cows: 900.00-1040.00 HD; 820.00-1290.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 175.00-350.00; Dairy: 2.00-120.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.85-3.18 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-3.00 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.00-3.75 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.30-3.40 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
May 2
Receipts: 625 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 180.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-186.00; 600-700 lbs 158.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 135.00-150.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 175.00-183.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 137.00-157.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 118.00-127.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: 1150.00-1525.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 90.00-95.00; High Yield Fleshy 87.00-93.50; Med Yield 80.00-87.00; Low Yield 60.00-80.00
Feeder Cows: 80.00-90.00
Heiferettes: 90.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 105.00-109.00; Med Yield 100.00-105.00; Feeder 90.00-100.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
April 25, 28
Receipts: 1297 HD total, 652 HD cattle, 490 sheep, 155 goats
Comments: The feeder cattle were steady with good farmer interest on the 800 lbs and up cattle. Limited number of weaned and vaccinated calves this week. We are moving into the season of bawling fall calves. The cow market took a hit this week off $5-10. Looks like big numbers coming to town have the plants backed up. They went from being short bought to having them in pens everywhere. The high prices just brought a lot of cows to town. The best of the light lambs sold in excess of 3.00 a pound with heavy lambs taking a downturn again.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 132.94-166.00; 500-600 lbs 138.93-157.50; 600-700 lbs 142.55-160.50; 700-800 lbs 130.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 149.40-167.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1200 lbs 127.00-130.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 106.45-147.50; 500-600 lbs 110.23-138.00; 600-700 lbs 110.53-138.00; 700-800 lbs 108.92-120.00; 800-900 lbs 86.70-100.00
By the Head: 60.00-310.00
The best heavy cattle for personal slaughter: 1100-1200 lbs 127.00-130.00
The top Holstein cows brought 89.00-93.00
The top Beef cows brought 90.00-94.00
Top Bull (2000 lbs): 134.00
Top 10 Cows: 91.06
Top 50 Cows: 88.27
Top 100 Cows: 85.28
Top 150 Cows: 81.23
Top 200 Cows: 76.97
Top 250 Cows 72.15
Bulls: No.1 120.00-134.00; No. 2 100.00-110.00; No. 3 86.00-92.00
Top Organic Cow: 124.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 108.67
Top 20 Organic Cows: 102.64
Top Pairs with Small Calves: No. 1 1175.00-1250.00; No. 2 1100.00-1175.00; No. 3 575.00-1000.00
Bred Cows: Top Cows This Week: No. 1 1200.00-1292.00; No. 2 1100.00-1175.00; No. 3 575.00-1000.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-60 lbs 190.00-300.00; 60-80 lbs 247.50-300.00; 80-90 lbs 285.00; 90-100 lbs 205.00-280.00; 100-120 lbs 222.50-305.00; 120-140 lbs 165.00-180.00; 140-160 lbs 175.00-317.50
Mutton: 50-100 lbs 145.00-190.00; 100-150 lbs 25.00-230.00; 150-200 lbs 80.00-150.00; 200-225 lbs 95.00-97.00
Rams: 75-125 lbs 197.50-200.00; 125-200 lbs 120.00-170.00; 225-250 lbs 97.50
Kid Goats by the head: 20.00-235.00
Wether Goats by the head: 150.00-295.00
Nanny Goats by the head: 45.00-295.00
Buck Goats by the head: 155.00-355.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
May 3
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-111.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-115.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-95.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-96.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-158.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-125.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-120.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-92.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-106.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-93.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-95.00; over 1200 lbs 65.00-95.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-111.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-111.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-103.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-114.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
May 3
Head Count: 1057
Baby Cfs: 20.00-60.00
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 100.00-280.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 80.00-275.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 83.00-96.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 75.00-85.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 50.00-65.00
Slaughter Bulls: 102.00-120.00
Heiferettes: NT
Beef Cows: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-800 lbs 78.00-85.88; 800-1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: 44.00-76.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 76.00-99.00; 1000 lbs 85.00-97.00
Choice Strs: 300-500 lbs 157.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 157.00-168.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs 136.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 151.00-163.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 123.00-134.00; 800-1100 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
May 3
Receipts: 2699 HD
Comment: Sale consisted of 1800 feeders and 30 bred cows and pairs with the balance of the sale in weigh cows and bulls. Feeders steady with weigh cows and bulls $5-6 lower.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-188.25; 500-600 lbs 164.00-187.50; 600-700 lbs 150.00-165.50; 700-800 lbs 140.00-153.00; 800-900 lbs 132.00-143.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 138.00-172.50; 400-500 lbs 134.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 112.00-131.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 155.00-176.00; 400-500 lbs 154.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-169.50; 600-700 lbs 140.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-131.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-121.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 80.00-87.50; Med Yielding 73.00-99.00; Low Yielding 45.00-72.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 77.00-85.25; Med Yielding 70.00-76.00; Low Yielding 40.00-69.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 102.00-129.00; Med Yielding 90.00-101.00; Low Yielding 60.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
April 29
Totals: 341 HD cattle, 44 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 97.00
Top 10 Average: 89.65
Top 20 Average: 87.35
Top 50 Average: 82.86
Organic Slaughter: 80.00-120.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 96.00-119.00
Average SLA Bulls: 75.00-97.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-650 lbs 107.50-159.00; 700-850 lbs 118.00-170.00; Heavy 100.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 95.00-142.50; 500-650 lbs 80.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs 105.00-145.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 88.00-126.00; 500-650 lbs NT; 700-850 lbs 82.00-100.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 750.00-800.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1250.00 HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1250.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-30.00 HD; Med 40.00-60.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 62.00-85.00 HD; Started Beef 310.00-335.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 30.00-45.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 145.00-375.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 250.00-290.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 50.00-450.00 HD
Boars: 180.00-375.00 HD
Goats: Small 5.00-32.50 HD; Med 90.00-150.00 HD; Large 160.00-210.00 HD
Lambs: 70.00-77.00 HD
Ewes: NT HD heavy; 40.00-205.00 HD light
Ram: 190.00-280.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
May 5
1835 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-155.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-100.00; C&Cs 80.00-90.00; Shells 40.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-120.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
May 2
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured 700 head of cattle, with a good run of feeders, cull cows and bulls. Cull cows were steady this week, with cows topping out at 96 cents per pound, and averaging 85-87 cents. Cull bulls brought up to $1.17, with an average price of $1.10 per pound. Feeders were higher, with an active market and good local grass interest. 500-600 weight steers brought $171.00, with an average price of $156.56, and same weight heifers brought up to $169.00, and an average of $140.50. 600-700 weight steers brought $179.00, and averaged $163.34, while heifers brought $157.00, averaging $139.96. 700-800 weight steers topped out at $174.00, and averaged $154.31. Heifers in the same range brought $145.00, and averaged $129.91.
Ram Lamb: under 300 lbs: 100.00
Goat: Under 300 lbs 70.00-170.00 HD
Pig: Under 300 lbs 45.00-112.50 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 250.00-575.00
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 126.00; 400-500 lbs 53.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-136.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-131.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 1200.00 HD; 1000-1100 lbs 1075.00-1300.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs 1325.00-1400.00; 1300-1500 lbs 1175.00-1350.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 1200.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1075.00-1300.00; 1100-1300 lbs 1325.00-1400.00; 1300-1500 lbs 1175.00-1350.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1100.00-1500.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 56.00-82.00; 700-800 lbs 82.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00; 900-1000 lbs 68.50-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 68.00-89.00; 1100-1300 lbs 72.50-96.00; 1300-1500 lbs 74.00-96.00; 1500-2000 lbs 77.00-95.00; 2000-2500 lbs 93.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 133.00-325.00; 400-500 lbs 96.00-450.00; 500-600 lbs 71.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 82.00-157.00; 700-800 lbs 76.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 91.00-135.00; 900-1000 lbs 82.00-106.00; 1000-1100 lbs 79.00-94.00; 1100-1300 lbs 90.00-101.00
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 180.00; 400-500 lbs 87.50-177.00; 500-600 lbs 104.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-179.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-174.00; 800-900 lbs 62.00-154.00; 900-1000 lbs 124.00; 1000-1100 lbs 94.00-114.00; 1100-1300 lbs 94.00-114.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT