Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 29
Receipts: 937 HD
Comments: Lambs steady this week. Kid goats down a little from last week. Sixty fancy kid goats and 50 nannies set to come to next week's sale, so be on the lookout for those. Feeder cattle steady. Cows $6-$8 down this week.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 68.00-80.00; Low Dressers 32.00-43.00; Top 10: 75.05
Top Bulls: High Dressers 80.00-106.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-147.50; 500-700 lbs 132.00-160.00; 700-900 lbs 105.00-151.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 140.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-156.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-127.50; 700-800 lbs 110.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 525.00-1250.00 HD; NT PR
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.40-1.89 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.65 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-1.70 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.60 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 31
Receipts: 1406 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 200.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 200.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 182.00-214.50; 600-700 lbs 169.00-179.00; 700-800 lbs 166.00-177.50; 800-900 lbs 145.00-155.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 186.00-196.00; 400-500 lbs 180.00-198.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-167.00; 700-800 lbs 148.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-150.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 78.00-82.00; High Yield Fleshy 78.00-82.00; Med Yield 65.00-77.00; Low Yield 40.00-65.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 90.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 93.00-97.00; Med Yield 87.00-93.00; Feeder 80.00-88.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 24 & 27
Receipts: 673 HD Total, 431 Cattle, 171 Sheep and 71 Goats
Comment: The market report always fluctuates based off of quality and quantity of cattle Please remember this is a general market report and all types of cattle are factored in From the best to off quality. The cow and bull market was off 5 this week. Big numbers have the cows backed up. I don’t expect this to take a long time to work through the backlog and when we come out on the other side I expect a really good market. In the feeder market once again quality dictated the market; very few quality cattle this week.
Top cow: 80.00-83.00
Top bulls: 90.00-91.00
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 155.42-167.50; 400-500 lbs 155.83-170.00; 500-600 lbs 140.57-181.00; 600-700 lbs 150.69-162.50; 700-800 lbs 127.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 119.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs 99.19-141.00; 600-700 lbs 95.17-145.00; 700-800 lbs 78.50-105.00; 800-1100 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 200.00-325.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 143.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 103.75-125.00; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: 75.00-230.00
Top Holstein Cows: 80.00-83.00
Top Beef Cows: 80.00-83.00
Top Bull: 1810 lbs and 91.00
Top 10 Cows: 81.60
Top 50 Cows: 77.60
Top 100 Cows: 74.33
Top 150 Cows: 70.30
Top 200 Cows: 65.08
Bulls: No.1 80.00-91.00; No. 2 70.00-77.50; No. 3 48.00-61.50
Top Organic Cow: 110.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 85.73
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 900.00-950.00
Bred cows: No. 1 NT, No. 2 850.00-935.00, No. 3 505.00-725.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs NT; 60-80 lbs 145.00-185.00; 80-90 lbs 165.00-170.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-175.00; 100-110 lbs 150.00-185.00; 110-120 lbs 150.00-170.00
Old Crop Lambs: (100-125 lbs) NT;125-150 lbs: 130.00-185.00; 150-200 lbs 140.00-160.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs NT; 75-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 82.50-125.00; 150-200 lbs 80.00-125.00; 200-300 lbs 80.00-125.00
Rams: 50.00-200.00
Goats (figured by the pound): 20-45 lbs 3.55-4.00; 90-100 lbs 3.49-3.72
Kid Goats by the head: 20.00-185.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 175.00
Wethers: 30.00-220.00
Doelings: 120.00-150.00 HD
Buck Goats by the head: 50.00-225.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Nov. 1
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-183.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-187.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-177.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-149.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-154.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-90.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-82.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-116.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-97.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-101.00; over 1200 lbs 86.00-103.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Nov. 1
Head Count: 920
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Str Bull Cfs: 75.00-270.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 50.00-200.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 136.00-169.00 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 120.00-137.00 (HolX)
Yearling Heifers: 700-800 lbs 154.00-167.50; 800-900 lbs 153.00-165.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 lbs and under 67.00-79.00; 700 lbs and over 85.00-119.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 85.00-119.00, 119.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Butcher Cows: 68.00-83.00, 84.75 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: 92.50-102.00, 103.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Nov. 2
Receipts: 1327 HD
Comment: Steady on all classes.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 250.00-300.00
Bulls: 80.00-100.00
Feeders: 80.00-100.00
Breakers: 75.00-80.00
Boning: 80.00-86.00
Canners: 60.00-70.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 190.00-127.00; 400-500 lbs 187.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 164.00-183.00; 600-700 lbs 158.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-171.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 120.00-130.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-172.00; 500-600 lbs 147.00-157.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-138.00; 900-1000 lbs 120.00-131.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Nov. 1
Receipts: 877 HD
Comment: Feeder market trending steady with No. 1 calves weighing 400-600 lbs in strong demand. Weigh cows steady to 2 cents softer.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-214.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-200.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-169.00; 700-800 lbs 147.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 142.00-161.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 140.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-141.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 160.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-178.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 124.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-159.00; 400-500 lbs 116.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-120.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 68.00-77.75; Med Yielding 60.00-67.00; Low Yielding 40.00-59.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 66.00-77.50; Med Yielding 59.00-65.00; Low Yielding 38.00-58.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-64.00; Med Yielding 45.00-56.00; Low Yielding 33.00-44.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 90.00-100.00; Med Yielding 81.00-89.00; Low Yielding 65.00-80.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 28
Totals: 360 HD cattle, 10 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Average SLA Cows: 81.00
Top 10 Average: 78.20
Top 20 Average: 76.42
Top 50 Average: 71.34
Organic Slaughter: 52.00-124.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 80.00-120.00
Average SLA Bulls: 52.00-78.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-160.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 97.00-135.00; Heavy 100.00-120.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-142.50; 500-650 lbs 100.00-142.50; 700-850 lbs 110.00; Heavy 72.00-75.00 (Hol Heifers)
Holstein Steers: 62.00-85.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 100.00-160.00; 500-650 lbs 95.00-115.00; 700-850 lbs 65.00-77.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 900.00 HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1250.00; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1100.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 40.00-80.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 35.00-70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 25.00-170.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 50.00-100.00 (over 100 lbs) small run
Sows: 200.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 25.00-37.50 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-40.00 HD; Med 50.00-90.00 HD; Large 100.00-142.00 HD
Lambs: 140.00 HD
Ewes: 100.00-180.00 HD heavy; 85.00 HD light
Ram: 220.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Nov. 3
2331 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 65.00-75.00; Shells 35.00-55.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 105.00-115.00; Low Yield 70.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 31
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 900 head of cattle, with a good run of light to midweight calves on offer. Slaughter cows were steady, though with good buyer participation. The best of the cows brought 83 cents per pound, with an average price of 63-70 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were stronger, with 400-500 weight steers bringing $219.00, and averaging $191.31, with same weight heifers bringing up to $166.00 while averaging $151.19. 500-600 weight steers brought $182.00, and averaged $165.80, while heifers brought $160.00 and averaged $147.37. 600-700 weight steers brought $159.02 on average, with a top of $169.00, and heifers brought $143.94 up to $156.00. 700-800 weight steers brought $159.00 and averaged $150.45, with heifers bringing $151.00 and averaging $141.33.
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 325.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 300.00; 300-400 lbs 185.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 92.00-153.00; 600-700lbs 116.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 134.00-139.00
Sow: under 300 lbs 102.50 cwt
Goat: Under 300 lbs 47.50-137.50 HD
Pig: under 300 lbs 125.00; 500-600 lbs 35.00
Bull: 700-800 lbs 113.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-116.50; 900-1000 lbs 100.00; 1100-1300 lbs 90.00-99.00; 1500-2000 lbs 79.00; 2000-2500 lbs 87.00-94.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 92.50-94.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 41.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 52.00; 900-1000 lbs 57.00-66.00; 1000-1100 lbs 63.50-83.00; 1100-1300 lbs 65.00-72.00; 1300-1500 lbs 64.00-75.00; 1500-2000 lbs 61.00-74.00; 2000-2500 lbs 62.00-65.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 135.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 109.00-166.50; 500-600 lbs 124.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 35.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 84.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00-132.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-129.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 81.00-219.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-211.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-182.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-169.00; 700-800 lbs 138.50-159.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-154.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 68.00-93.00; 1100-1300 lbs 101.00; 1300-1500 lbs 66.00-119.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
