Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
April 15
Receipts: 782 HD
Comments: Lamb and kid goats steady. Good quality feeder cattle in high demand. Record high cow market this week! Top slaughter cow brought $1.24/lb. Top 10 cows at $1.18/lb. These are straight good cows in this report, not including heifers and heiferettes. Thank you to our buyers and sellers for believing in the auction method of marketing your animals. It is the best way for true market discovery, and we appreciate your business.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 90.00-124.00; Low Dressers 44.00-58.00; Top 10: 118.00
Top Bulls: High Dressers 108.00-138.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 190.00-247.00; 500-700 lbs 170.00-217.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 165.00-215.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-217.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 205.00-229.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-199.00; 500-600 lbs 168.00-209.00; 600-700 lbs 146.00-189.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-173.00; 800-900 lbs 142.00-180.00
Bred Cows: NT HD
Pairs: 960.00-1300.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT HD; Dairy: 5.00-165.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 60-90 lbs 1.80-2.31 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.52-2.09 lb
Feeder Goats: 60-90 lbs 2.85-3.56 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.30-3.20 lb
Ewes: 0.50-1.55 lb
Nannies: 1.50-2.45 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
April 17
Receipts: 297 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 265.00-280.00; 400-500 lbs 250.00-280.00; 500-600 lbs 235.00-266.00; 600-700 lbs 220.00-244.00 yearlings; 700-800 lbs 175.00-219.00 yearlings; 800-900 lbs 170.00-180.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 250.00-260.00; 400-500 lbs 235.00-250.00; 500-600 lbs 228.00-245.00; 600-700 lbs 218.00-230.00; 700-800 lbs 180.00-217.00; 800-900 lbs 162.00-181.00
Replacement Quality: 650-750 lbs 210.00-228.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs HD: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 93.00-98.00; High Yield Fleshy 98.00-105.00; Med Yield 87.00-93.00; Low Yield 70.00-86.00
Feeder Cows: 90.00-100.00
Heiferettes: 105.00-128.00
Bulls: High Yield 118.00-121.00; Med Yield 108.00-118.00; Feeder 98.00-108.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
April 18
Receipts: 544 cattle
Comment: Really heavy to heifers in the feeder count this week so a pretty good test on the lighter heifers. Light receipts on the steers so not a real good market test. There was good demand for the lightweight weaned and vaccinated cattle. Properly weaned double vaccinated calves continue to top the market with some instances selling for 20-50 cents a pound over less desirable cattle. The Cow and Bull Market was stronger by $4-5. I look for the cow market to stay good. They're really short on numbers and with improved pasture conditions the colored beef cows will stay out on pasture.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 204.68-241.00; 500-600 lbs 157.35-242.50; 600-700 lbs 141.50-182.50; 700-800 lbs 176.50-208.00; 800-900 lbs 129.20-171.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1200 lbs LT. By the head: 275.00-540.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 211.21-242.50; 500-600 lbs 195.86-240.00; 600-700 lbs 151.65-195.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-172.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 125.00-575.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 174.50-210.00; 500-600 lbs 171.88-175.00; 600-700 lbs 162.50-172.50; 700-800 lbs NT.
Direct Slaughter: Dairy 121.00-132.00; Beef NT
Top Holstein Cows: 116.00-117.00
Top Beef Cows: 119.00-119.00
Top 10 Cows: 116.83
Top 50 Cows: 113.59
Top 100 Cows: 109.42
Top 150 Cows: 103.93
Top 200 Cows: 98.60
Bulls: No.1 NT; No. 2 115.00-120.00; No. 3 102.50-111.00
Top Organic Cow: 134.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 128.79
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 975.00-1275.00
Bred cows: No. 1 1635.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 600.00-950.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
April 18
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-240.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-200.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-189.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-169.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-136.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-270.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-255.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-245.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-222.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-196.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-176.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-150.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-137.00; 1100-1200 lbs 131.00-150.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-135.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-114.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-135.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-115.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-134.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-128.00; over 1200 lbs 93.00-140.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
April 18
Head Count: 713
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Starter Bull Cfs: 75.00-310.00 HD
Starter Hfr Cfs: 85.00-510.00 HD
Steer Cfs: under 300 lbs 117.00-170.00 (dairy x) ; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 162.50 (dairy x)
Hfr Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 185.00-200.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs 148.00-204.00; 700-800 lbs 165.00-176.00; 800-900 lbs 162.00-169.25; 900-1000 lbs NT
Lt. Holstein X Strs: 600 lbs and under 145.00; 700 lbs and over 123.00-128.50
Stock Cows: (young) NT; (older) NT
Heiferettes: 114.00-131.00, 145.00 top
Pairs: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 103.00-122.50, 127.50 top
Jersey Hfrs: 56.00-87.50, 90.00 top
Butcher Cows: 88.00-109.00, 110.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 42.00-87.50
Butcher Bulls: 103.00-123.00
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
April 12
Receipts: 1050 HD
Comment: Market $5 to $10 higher.
Stock cows: 1000.00-1275.00
Pairs: 1500.00-1800.00
Baby calves: 300.00-450.00
Bulls: 110.00-146.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 94.00-100.00
Boning: 100.00-109.00
Canners: 65.00-80.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 214.00-247.00; 500-600 lbs 226.00-250.00; 600-700 lbs 200.00-225.00; 700-800 lbs 200.00-208.00; 800-900 lbs 155.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 lbs and up 117.00-137.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 200.00-228.00; 400-500 lbs 215.00-229.00; 500-600 lbs 205.00-229.00; 600-700 lbs 187.00-214.00; 700-800 lbs 166.00-190.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 144.00-154.00; 1000 lbs and up 118.00-136.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 100.00-115.00; No. 3 80.00-90.00
Light hogs: NT
Feeder hogs: 125.00-145.00
Boars: 20.00-99.00 HD
Weaners: 135.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 140.00-201.00
Ewes: 120.00-133.00
Cull Ewes: 50.00-100.00
Meat Goat: 150.00-350.00
Kids: 50.00-100.00
Nanny: 75.00-150.00
Wethers: 150.00-200.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
April 18
Receipts: 2058 HD
Comment: Tremendous early spring special feeder sale with calves and yearlings breaking new highs. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 250.00-300.00; 400-500 lbs 280.00-350.00; 500-600 lbs 240.00-317.00; 600-700 lbs 223.00-268.00; 700-800 lbs 220.00-245.00; 800-900 lbs 180.00-217.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-249.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-279.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-239.00; 600-700 lbs 137.00-222.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-219.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-179.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 230.00-300.00; 400-500 lbs 240.00-299.00; 500-600 lbs 225.00-262.50; 600-700 lbs 210.00-243.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-210.00; 800-900 lbs 160.00-175.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 140.00-229.00; 400-500 lbs 144.00-239.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-224.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-209.00; 700-800 lbs 107.00-169.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-159.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 95.00-113.00; Med Yielding 87.00-94.00; Low Yielding 65.00-86.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 90.00-97.75; Med Yielding 83.00-89.00; Low Yielding 55.00-82.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 80.00-90.00; Med Yielding 72.00-79.00; Low Yielding 40.00-71.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 120.00-138.50; Med Yielding 108.00-119.00; Low Yielding 95.00-107.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
April 14
Totals: 299 HD cattle, 89 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 118.00
Top 10 Average: 113.15
Top 20 Average: 110.42
Top 50 Average: 105.71
Organic Slaughter: 60.00-129.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 70.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 124.00-130.00
Average SLA Bulls: 90.00-100.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 140.00-202.50; 500-650 lbs 138.00-210.00; 700-850 lbs 175.00-210.00; Heavy 134.00-170.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 115.00-230.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-220.00; 700-850 lbs 112.00-190.00; Heavy 87.00-150.00
Holstein Steers: 515-600 lbs 80.00-90.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 150.00-200.00; 500-650 lbs 125.00-114.50; 700-850 lbs 80.00-140.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1150.00-1200.00 HD; Average 925.00-1125.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1385.00-1425.00 HD; Average: 1075.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1200.00-1400.00. HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 800.00-1000.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00 HD; Med 25.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT; X-bred beef 235.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 10.00-150.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 40.00-265.00 (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 150.00-185.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 175.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-410.00 HD
Goats: Small 5.00-25.00 HD; Med 30.00-80.00 HD; Large 100.00-120.00 HD
Lambs: 700.00-110.00 HD
Ewes: 120.00-140.00 HD heavy
Ram: 130.00-185.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
April 6
1664 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-280.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-275.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-255.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-230.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-200.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-180.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-240.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-235.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-215.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-190.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-150.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-120.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-120.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-130.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 95.00-110.00; C&Cs 75.00-85.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 115.00-130.00; Low Yield 80.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
April 17
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured a strong cow market and a good run of calves and yearlings with excellent demand. Slaughter cows were steady to $2-$3 higher, especially on higher yielding cows. The best of the cows brought $1.15, with an average price of 97-99 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were steady, bringing $1.25, with an average of $1.17-$1.24. Cow calf pairs were in good demand, with 5-6 year old and younger cows bringing up to $2300 per pair, and averaging $1925 per pair. Feeder cattle were higher on good demand and buyer participation, with 400-500 weight steers bringing up to $266.00, and averaging $247.95. Same weight heifers brought $226.00, and averaged $200.29 per cwt. 500-600 weight steers brought $256.00 at the top end, and averaged $230.01. Heifers in that class brought $231.00, and averaged $208.33. 600-700 weight steers brought $231.00 and averaged $202.02, while heifers topped out at $215.00, and averaged 193.31. 700-800 weight steers brought $196.00, averaged $175.91, and heifers brought $195.00 and averaged $168.25. 800-900 pound steers topped out at $181.00, and averaged $170.58, while heifers sold for $160.00 at the top and averaged $145.26.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 75.00-145.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 225.00-500.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 112.00-203.00; 400-500 lbs 201.00-240.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-216.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cow: 700-800 lbs 1100.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs NT HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Bull: 500-600 lbs 81.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 110.00; 1000-1100 lbs 129.00; 1300-1500 lbs 100.00; 1500-2000 lbs 11.00-123.00; 2000-2500 lbs 123.00-124.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow-calf Pairs: 1000-1100 bs 2050.00 HD;1100-1300 lbs 98.00-122.00; 1300-1500 lbs 77.50-121.00 ; 1500-200 lbs 87.00-109.00
Heifers: under 300 lbs 230.00-350.00; 300-400 lbs 207.00-226.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-226.00; 500-600 lbs 46.00-231.00; 600-700 lbs 94.00-215.00; 700-800 lbs 66.00-195.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 109.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 200.00-258.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-266.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-256.00; 600-700 lbs 76.00-231.00; 700-800 lbs 138.00-196.00; 800-900 lbs 151.00-181.00; 900-1000 lbs 148.00-169.50; 1000-1100 lbs 147.00-160.00; 1100-1300 lbs 120.00-147.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
