Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Sept. 17
Receipts: 950
Comments: Sheep and Goats steady this week. Feeder Cattle a little softer. Cows $3-$5 lower but still strong. Thank you to each Buyer and Seller alike! We appreciate your business!
Top Cows: High Dressers: 85.00-99.00; Low Dressers 34.00-48.00; Top 10: 93.65
Top Bulls: High Dressers 107.00-117.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 140.00-152.00; 500-700 lbs 130.00-157.00; 700-900 lbs 105.00-126.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 150.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-189.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-158.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-139.50; 600-700 lbs 110.00-131.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-125.50; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 825.00-1300.00 HD; 880.00-1285.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 130.00-240.00; Dairy: 2.00-150.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.30-1.75 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.15-1.70 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.70 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.60-2.55 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Sept. 19
Receipts: 1727 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 240.00-260.00; 400-500 lbs 228.00-248.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-214.00; 600-700 lbs 185.00-203.50; 700-800 lbs 175.00-200.00; 800-900 lbs 165.00-176.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 200.00-222.00; 400-500 lbs 185.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 173.00-193.00; 600-700 lbs 165.00-187.00 LT; 700-800 lbs 158.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-165.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 88.00-93.00; High Yield Fleshy 89.00-97.00; Med Yield 80.00-88.00; Low Yield 60.00-80.00
Feeder Cows: 85.00-95.00
Heiferettes: 100.00-125.00
Bulls: High Yield 107.00-112.00; Med Yield 98.00-107.00; Feeder 88.00-97.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 15
Receipts: 585 HD cattle
Comments: The cow market was steady on the best cows and 2 dollars weaker on the balance this week. They continue to sell exceptionally well for mid September. At some point the numbers will increase and the price will get cheeper If you have cows to sell the sooner the better. It’s time to precondition your calves for the fall feeder sales.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 164.50-192.50; 500-600 lbs 155.00-178.00; 600-700 lbs 121.43-157.00; 700-800 lbs 138.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 116.50-146.00; By the Head 85.00-425.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 115.94-142.50; 400-500 lbs 141.75-157.50; 500-600 lbs 119.00-147.50; 600-700 lbs 104.04-141.00; 700-800 lbs 82.95-131.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-139.00; 900-1000 NT; By the Head: 85.00-400.00
Feeder Bulls: 500-600 136.69-160.00; 600-700 lbs 108.33-140.00; 700-800 lbs 120.92-143.00 By the Head NT
The top Holstein cows brought 100.00-106.00
Top Bull (2020 lbs): 130.00
Top 10 Cows: 103.94
Top 50 Cows: 96.19
Top 100 Cows: 93.13
Top 150 Cows: 90.89
Top 200 Cows: 88.32
Top 250 Cows 85.20
Bulls: No.1 110.00-130.00; No. 2 84.00-100.00; No. 3 60.00-74.00
Top Organic Cow: 110.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 101.48
Pairs: Most pairs were being split: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: Unless they are young and No. 1 quality most bred cows are being sold by the pound. No. 1 1400.00-1500.00, No. 2 1075.00-1270.00, No. 3 700.00-800.00
Best lambs: 225.00-230.00 HD
Best goats: 350.00-485.00 HD
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 135.00; 60-80 lbs 145.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 130.50-160.00; 100-110 lbs 130.00-165.00; 110-140 lbs 130.00
Old Crop Lambs (125-150 lbs): 115.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs 140.00; 75-100 lbs 102.50; 100-150 lbs 60.00-95.00; 150-200 lbs 32.50-110.00; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 50.00-75.00
Kid Goats by the head: 35.00-195.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 170.00
Doelings: 90.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 30.00-165.00
Buck Goats by the head: 70.00-200.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Sept. 12
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-191.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-186.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-144.00; 1000-1100 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-221.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-199.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-191.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-181.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-174.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-144.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-139.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-87.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-102.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-102.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-101.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-155.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 13
Head Count: 846
Baby Cfs: 10.00-70.00
Str Bull Cfs: 150.00-290.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 100.00-500.00
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 199.00-228.00; 500-600 lbs 154.00-199.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 151.00-202.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 189.00-209.00; 500-600 lbs 159.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs 148.00-152.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 800-900 lbs 150.00-158.00; 900-1000 lbs 146.00-158.00
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs 77.00-111.00; 700-plus lbs 72.00
Heiferettes: 136.00 top
Holstein Hfrs: 98.50-115.00, 118.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 57.00-78.00, 89.00 top
Butcher Cows: 73.00-98.00, 103.50 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-73.00
Butcher Bulls: 116.00-128.00, 128.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Sept. 21
Total Head: 570
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-250.00
Bulls: 100.00-121.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 75.00-80.00
Boning: 90.00-97.00
Canners: 55.00-70.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 170.00-185.00; 700-800 lbs 160.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 160.00-170.00 few; 900-1000 lbs 160.00-170.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 160.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 160.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 140.00-150.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 20
Receipts: 1105 HD
Comment: Lighter stocker calves steady on fair test. Heavier feeders somewhat softer on lighter test. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 2 cents better on lighter receipts.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 180.00-221.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-213.25; 600-700 lbs 164.00-185.00; 700-800 lbs 145.00-159.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 137.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 124.00-163.00; 700-800 lbs 112.00-144.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-150.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 155.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 164.00-203.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-203.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-163.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-130.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 93.00-109.50; Med Yielding 84.00-92.00; Low Yielding 60.00-83.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 88.00-100.00; Med Yielding 80.00-87.00; Low Yielding 50.00-79.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 80.00-88.00; Med Yielding 65.00-79.00; Low Yielding 35.00-64.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-126.50; Med Yielding 92.00-109.00; Low Yielding 70.00-91.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 16
Totals: 365 HD cattle, 40 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 94.00
Top 10 Average: 90.15
Top 20 Average: 87.15
Top 50 Average: 82.61
Organic Slaughter: 70.00-110.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 92.00-114.00
Average SLA Bulls: 75.00-90.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 140.00-170.00; 500-650 lbs 126.00-177.00; 700-850 lbs 86.00-140.00; Heavy 70.00-114.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 137.00-160.50; 500-650 lbs 74.00-154.00; 700-850 lbs 110.00-142.00; Heavy 65.00-120.00
Holstein Steers 42.00-78.00 cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 75.00-170.00; 500-650 lbs 84.00-155.00; 700-850 lbs 80.00-116.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 70.00-90.00 cwt; Average 41.00-68.00
Beef Pairs Best: NT; Average: 1000.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 975.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-25.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 275.00-325.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 340.00-370.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 280.00-300.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-240.00 HD
Goats: Small 25.00-60.00 HD; Med 75.00-140.00 HD; Large 150.00-210.00 HD
Lambs: 25.00-60.00 HD
Ewes: 192.50 HD heavy; 67.00-85.00 HD light
Ram: 190.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Sept. 22
2183 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-210.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-155.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 95.00-109.00; C&Cs 85.00-95.00; Shells 45.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-125.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Sept. 12
Comments: Monday’s Fall Kickoff feeder sale featured over 500 head with an excellent run of yearlings and light calves. Slaughter cows were $1-$3 lower, especially on thinner cows. The best of the cows brought $1.08, with an average price of $.88-$.91 cents per pound. Bulls were steady, topping out at $1.20, with an average of $1.11. Feeder cattle were stronger, especially on yearlings. 800-900 weight steers brought $171.00 on the top end, with an average of $163.65. Same weight heifers brought up to $156.00, with an average of $142.91. 700-800 weight steers brought $173.00 and average $156.19, while same weight heifers brought 162.00 and $154.99. 600-700 weight heifers brought up to $188.00, with an average of $146.45. 500-600 weight steers brought up to $185.00, with an average of $160.26.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 60.00-125.00 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 400.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 50.00; 300-400 lbs 119.00-182.00; 400-500 lbs 159.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 80.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00
Bull: 900-1000 lbs 110.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 103.50; 1300-1500 lbs 101.00-106.00; 1500-2000 lbs 105.00-118.00; 2000-2500 lbs 108.00-120.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 41.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 71.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.50-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00-119.00; 1100-1300 lbs 60.00-108.50; 1300-1500 lbs 40.00-96.00; 1500-2000 lbs 80.00-95.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 110.00; 300-400 lbs 60.00-139.00; 400-500 lbs 95.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 84.00-182.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-188.00; 700-800 lbs 123.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-156.00; 900-1000 lbs 111.00-147.00; 1000-1100 lbs 126.00-138.00; 1100-1300 lbs 108.00-129.00; 1300-1500 lbs 93.00
Wether: Under 300 lbs 100.00-145.00 HD
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 100.00; 400-500 lbs 134.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-181.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-173.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-171.00; 900-1000 lbs 88.00-156.00; 1000-1100 lbs 115.00-128.00; 1300-1500 lbs 111.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
