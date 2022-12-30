Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Dec. 17
Receipts: 817 HD
Comments: Lambs steady. Goats a little stronger this week. Not a real good selection of calves this week. Consignors, please consider putting a little more effort into pre-conditioning and vaccinating your calves, as well as raising good quality cattle — it pays. Cows up another $4-$6 this week again. Auctions will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 and 28. No auctions Dec. 24 and 31.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 70.00-86.00; Low Dressers 30.00-42.00; Top 10: 84.75
Top Bulls: High Dressers 90.00-97.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 125.00-144.00; 500-700 lbs 118.00-147.00; 700-900 lbs 70.00-105.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-147.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-143.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 540.00-1200.00 HD
Pairs: NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: 3.00-85.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.10-1.42 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 0.90-1.37 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.10-3.00 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.55 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Dec. 19
Receipts: 1042 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 195.00-205.00; 400-500 lbs 215.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 167.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 160.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 175.00-186.00; 400-500 lbs 180.00-196.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: 1400.00-1600.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: 950.00-1250.00
Pairs HD: Full Mouth Vacc: 1350.00-1650.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 70.00-75.00; High Yield Fleshy 70.00-75.00; Med Yield 60.00-70.00; Low Yield 50.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 87.00-92.00; Med Yield 82.00-86.00; Feeder 72.00-82.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Week of Dec. 22
Receipts: 239 HD Total, 239 Cattle, no Sheep or Goats
Comment: The cow and bull market was stronger this week. Holiday shortened sale. Too few feeder cattle for a market test. 85% of the consignments were cows and bulls. Looks like some weather-related problems created an immediate need for a couple of packers. Important notice: No auction Dec. 29, then we will move cattle auctions to Tuesdays starting Jan. 3.
By the head: 100.00
Top Holstein Cows: 90.00-92.50
Top Beef Cows: 85.00-87.00
Top 10 Cows: 89.43
Top 50 Cows: 85.51
Top 100 Cows: 80.63
Bulls: No.1 80.00-82.00; No. 2 NT; No. 3 NT
Top Organic Cow: 115.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 105.07
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Dec. 20
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-172.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-213.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-204.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-109.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-96.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-92.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-88.00; over 1200 lbs 68.00-96.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Dec. 20
Head Count: 609
Baby Cfs: 30.00-100.00 HD
Str Bull Cfs: 30.00-100.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 35.00-220.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs 350.00-380.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 117.00-178.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 152.00-158.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 163.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 142.00-154.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 lbs and under 71.00-82.00; 700 lbs and over 99.00-117.00
Holstein Hfrs: 72.00-114.00, 126.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 10.00-61.00, NT top
Butcher Cows: 69.00-80.00, 81.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-68.00
Butcher Bulls: 91.00, 115.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Dec. 14
Receipts: 735 HD
Comment: Stock cows in good demand.
Stock cows: 1600.00-2100.00
Pairs: 1500.00-2150.00
Baby calves: 200.00-300.00
Bulls: 75.00-91.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 70.00-75.00
Boning: 75.00-85.00
Canners: 50.00-65.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Dec. 13
Receipts: 663 HD
Comment: Very light test for this sale with the recent rain over the weekend that is much appreciated. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 2 cents better.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 175.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 152.00-167.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 104.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-151.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-130.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-166.00; 700-800 lbs 128.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-155.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs 96.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-119.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 72.00-83.25; Med Yielding 65.00-71.00; Low Yielding 50.00-64.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 70.00-78.75; Med Yielding 64.00-69.00; Low Yielding 40.00-63.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 67.00-75.00; Med Yielding 60.00-66.00; Low Yielding 38.00-59.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 90.00-103.25; Med Yielding 80.00-89.00; Low Yielding 60.00-79.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Dec. 16
Totals: 206 HD cattle, 19 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Average SLA Cows: 81.50
Top 10 Average: 77.85
Top 20 Average: 74.20
Top 50 Average: 67.41
Organic Slaughter: 35.00-120.50
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 70.00-75.00
Average SLA Bulls: 54.00-60.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 111.00-180.00; 500-650 lbs 107.50-160.00; 700-850 lbs 97.00-130.00; Heavy 80.00-103.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 115.00-151.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-147.00; 700-850 lbs 85.00-110.00; Heavy 95.00
Holstein Steers: 97.50 1050 lbs HolX
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 110.00-127.50; 500-650 lbs 120.00-155.00; 700-850 lbs 103.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 850.00-1035.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1125.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers 63.00-74.00
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT; X-bred beef 100.00-125.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 50.00-67.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 190.00-375.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 150.00-520.00 HD
Boars: 160.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-45.00 HD; Med 50.00-100.00 HD; Large 125.00-200.00 HD
Lambs: 55.00-150.00 HD
Ewes: 120.00 HD heavy; 40.00-50.00 HD light
Ram: 40.00-230.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Dec. 29
870 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 60.00-70.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 95.00-105.00; Low Yield 70.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Dec. 12
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 500 head of calves, and 150 head of cows on offer. Slaughter cows were steady to lower, with the drop mostly among thinner, low yielding cows. Cows topped out at 73 cents per pound, and an average price of 60-63 cents. Slaughter bulls were steady, topping out at 81 cents with an average of 73-75 cents, on a light run. Feeder calves were stronger on an active market. 400-500 weight steers brought up to $204.00, with an average of $175.94. Same weight heifers brought $165.00, and averaged $148.83. 500-600 weight steers topped out at $182.50, with an average of $161.50, while heifers brought $178.00 with an average of $154.69. 600-700 weight steers topped out at $173.00, with an average of $157.24. Same weight heifers brought up to $158.50, and averaged $145.08. 700-800 weight steers brought $155.00, and averaged $148.26.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 65.00 HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 56.00-92.50; 400-500 lbs 180.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-157.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00
Bull: 400-500 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 60.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 66.00; 1500-2000 lbs 69.00-77.00; 2000-2500 lbs 70.00-81.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 44.00; 700-800 lbs 65.00; 800-900 lbs 46.00-71.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-74.00; 1000-1100 lbs 49.50-95.00; 1100-1300 lbs 40.00-79.00; 1300-1500 lbs 51.00-72.00; 1500-2000 lbs 51.00-72.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 129.00-156.00; 400-500 lbs 56.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 40.00-78.00; 600-700 lbs 91.00-158.50; 700-800 lbs 116.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-135.00; 900-1000 lbs 88.00-129.50; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 170.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 64.00-204.00; 500-600 lbs 93.00-182.50; 600-700 lbs 109.00-173.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 143.00-151.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-134.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NT HD; 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs NT HD; 1100-1300 lbs 1000.00-1075.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 1175.00 HD
Bred Heifer: 1100-1300 lbs 950.00
