Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 30
Receipts: 1175
Comments: Sheep and goats steady to a little stronger this week. Cows and bulls $2-$3 off. Lots of feeder cattle! If you have grass or some feed, now might be the time to buy some calves! Reminder, please have your small animals here by 8 a.m. and no later than 10 a.m. Saturday. If you show up after 10 a.m., your animals might be held over for the following week’s sale.
Top Cows: High Dressers 63.00-67.50; Low Dressers 33.00-38.00
Top 10 Cows: 63.65
Top Bulls: High Dressers 72.00-77.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 105.00-123.50; 500-700 lbs 90.00-101.00; 700-900 lbs 80.00-86.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.50; 500-600 lbs 118.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-130.75; 700-800 lbs 109.00-129.25; 800-900 lbs 105.00-117.25
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 108.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-126.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-119.00; 600-700 lbs 106.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-113.00
Bred Cows: 350.00-785.00 HD; 790.00-1050.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT HD; Dairy: 20.00-85.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.70-3.27 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.10-2.85 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.60-3.10 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.10-3.00 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Nov. 1
702 HD
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers (265): 300-400 lbs 150.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-130.00
Heifers (286): 300-400 lbs 140.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-120.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows (120): High Yield Lean 67.00-71.50; High Yield Fleshy 60.00-65.00; Med Yield 55.00-60.00; Low Yield 50.00-55.00
Feeder Cows: 45.00-50.00
Heiferettes: NT
Bulls (22): High Yield 68.00-73.00; Med Yield 67.00-71.00; Feeder 65.00-70.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 25, 28
Receipts: 454 HD cattle, 301 sheep, 97 goats
Comments: The best cows sold 6-7 stronger this week. Thin and off quality cows are getting harder to sell. The bulk of the feeder cattle this week were unvaccinated No. 2 quality.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 134.00; 500-600 lbs 112.30-129.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00; 700-800 lbs 107.88-126.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 103.14-127.50; 500-600 lbs 100.22-111.00; 600-700 lbs 89.25-107.50; 700-800 lbs 98.17-107.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 95.50-109.00; 600-700 lbs 74.70-102.50
The top Holstein cows brought 72.00-76.75
The top Beef Cows brought 69.00-71.25
Top 10 Cows: 73.47
Top 50 Cows: 69.09
Top 100 Cows: 65.13
Top 150 Cows: 61.56
Top 200 Cows: 58.01
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2. 77.00-82.00; No. 3 60.00-71.00
Top Organic Cow: 110.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 99.23
Top 20 Organic Cows: 88.18
Pairs: Most pairs are being split.
Bred Cows: Very few bred cows going back to the country. No. 1 NT; No. 2 575.00-875.00; Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-50 lbs NT; 50-60 lbs 263.94-267.50; 60-70 lbs 266.94-267.50; 70-80 lbs 277.50-287.50; 80-90 lbs 272.89-280.00; 90-100 lbs 262.50; 100-110 lbs 265.00; 110-120 lbs 263.63-270.00; 120-160 lbs 260.00-267.50
Mutton (low-high): 100-125 lbs 112.50-215.00; 150-175 lbs 101.50-117.50
Rams (By the pound, Low-High): 150-175 lbs 110.00-115.00; 175-200 lbs 102.50-110.00; 200-300 lbs 110.00-112.50
Goats By the Head: Kid 110.00-230.00; Buckling 250.00; Wether 240.00-285.00; Nanny 135.00-300.00; Buck 190.00-380.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Nov. 2
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-110.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-98.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 58.00-65.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-158.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-166.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-111.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-93.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-73.00; 1000-1100 lbs 50.00-93.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-91.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-98.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-83.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-90.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Nov. 2
Head Count: 1019
Baby Cfs: 10.00-30.00
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 65.00-190.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 40.00-120.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 57.00-64.25
Cut/Bon Cows: 45.00-46.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-35.00
Slaughter Bulls: 69.00-90.00
Hieferettes: NT
Beef Cows: 45.00-65.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 55.00-60.00; 500-600 lbs 52.00-66.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-72.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 77.00-90.00; 1000 lbs 77.00-89.50
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-148.50; 500-600 lbs 132.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-138.00; 700-800 lbs 127.50-134.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs 138.00-147.25; 400-500 lbs 138.00-147.25; 500-600 lbs 122.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-131.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs 96.00-119.00
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Nov. 2
Receipts: 1410 HD
Comment: Receipts of 790 feeders and 560 weigh cows and bulls. Steady throughout with very light test on yearlings.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 155.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-166.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-139.50; 700-800 lbs 120.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 116.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 94.00-126.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-147.00; 400-500 lbs 134.00-144.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-139.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 110.00-133.25
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 118.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-109.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 70.00-76.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-82.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 63.00-72.00; Med Yielding 56.00-62.00; Low Yielding 40.00-55.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 59.00-65.00; Med Yielding 54.00-58.00; Low Yielding 39.00-53.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 80.00-89.50; Med Yielding 74.00-79.00; Low Yielding 60.00-73.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-101.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 29
Totals: 257 HD cattle, 18 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 45.00-63.00
Top 10 Average: 57.00
Top 20 Average: 53.95
Top 50 Average: 50.96
Organic Slaughter: 91.50-95.50
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 65.00-71.00
Average SLA Bulls: 54.00-64.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 80.00-120.00; 500-650 lbs 82.50-121.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-115.00; Heavy 63.00-122.50
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 72.00-100.00; 500-650 lbs 82.00-107.00; 700-850 lbs 97.00-109.00; Heavy 55.00-109.00
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 65.00-80.00; 500-650 lbs NT; 700-850 lbs 75.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 900.00 HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1100.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 25.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 175.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 15.00-60.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 175.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 202.00-235.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 300.00 HD
Boars: NT
Goats: Small 25.00-80.00 HD; Med 85.00 HD; Large 200.00-320.00 HD
Lambs: 155.00-185.00 HD
Ewes: 117.00-130.00 HD heavy; 25.00-150.00 light
Ram: 27.00-200.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 28
1810 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-61.00; C&Cs 45.00-54.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Nov. 1
Receipts: 1300 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 1300 head of cattle, with an excellent run of feeder calves. Slaughter cows were steady, with a top price of 60 cents per pound, and an average price of 47-52 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were steady to higher, topping out at 87 cents, with an average of 68 to 77 cents. 500-600 weight steers brought $1.56, with an average price of $1.44. Same weight heifers brought $1.33, with an average price of $1.22. 600 to 700 weight steers brought up to $139.75, with an average price of $132.87. 800 to 900 weight steers brought $123.50, averaging $120.50.
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 148.33-175.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00; 400-500 lbs 111.00; 500-600 lbs 140.90-148.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: Under 300lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 64.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00; 1100-1300 lbs 55.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 68.64-77.00; 2000-2500 lbs 77.94-87.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 1050.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 50.00; 800-900 lbs 51.53-67.00; 900-1000 lbs 41.00; 1000-1100 lbs 45.40-53.00; 1100-1300 lbs 47.15-57.50; 1300-1500 lbs 49.90-60.00; 1500-2000 lbs 52.03-59.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 159.51; 300-400 lbs 114.76; 400-500 lbs 127.82-135.75; 500-600 lbs 121.95-133.00; 600-700 lbs 117.30-128.50; 700-800 lbs 108.56-116.50; 800-900 lbs 96.31-99.50; 900-1000 lbs 74.26-85.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 62.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 85.00-100.00; 300-400 lbs 149.19-158.00; 400-500 lbs 140.24-200.00; 500-600 lbs 144.24; 600-700 lbs 132.87-139.75; 700-800 lbs 128.56-135.25; 800-900 lbs 120.50-123.50; 900-1000 lbs 111.40-111.50; 1000-1100 lbs 107.98-111.00; 1100-1300 lbs 99.48-102.00
Lambs: under 300 lbs 80.00-240.00
Ewe: under 300 lbs 100.00-120.00
Ram: under 300 lbs 102.50-197.50
Wether: under 300 lbs 80.00-195.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 136.25-200.00 HD
Sow: 600-700 lbs 22.00 cwt
Hog: under 300 lbs 30.00 HD