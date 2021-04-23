Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
April 17
Receipts: 1168
Comments: Another strong week of sheep and goats with over 600 HD. Feeder cattle off slightly due to warmer weather, short of rain as well as not a lot of better quality calves. Slaughter cows and bulls steady.
Top Cows: High Dressers 68.00-72.00; Low Dressers 34.00-50.00
Top 10 Cows: 70.42
Top Bulls: High Dressers 87.00-96.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-132.00; 500-700 lbs 118.00-132.50; 700-900 lbs 94.00-105.50
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 110.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-142.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-131.50
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 113.00-122.50; 400-500 lbs 115.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-125.75; 800-900 lbs 107.00-115.00
Bred Cows: 500.00-775.00 HD; 870.00-1350.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 175.00-230.00; Dairy: 5.00-110.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.50-2.75 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.62 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.10-3.80 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.70-3.62 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
April 19
Head: 547
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers LT: 300-400 lbs 175.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-186.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-137.00
Heifers LT: 300-400 lbs 150.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-153.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 118.00-124.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 73.00-80.00; High Yield Fleshy 67.00-72.00; Med Yield 60.00-66.00; Low Yield 55.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-85.00
Heiferettes: 90.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 87.00-93.00; Med Yield 80.00-86.00; Feeder 70.00-80.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
April 15
Receipts: 653 cattle, 201 sheep, 61 goats
Comment: The big yearling type continues to sell extremely well. All classes of feeder cattle were pretty active. The pairs sold extremely well. Butcher cows were $5-8 cheaper. The organic cows sold steady.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 139.43-146.00; 500-600 lbs 144.23-164.00; 600-700 lbs 116.88-146.00; 700-800 lbs 124.87-148.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-132.50; 900-1000 lbs 123.89-132.50; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs 123.00-133.00; 1200-1300 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 119.81-138.00; 500-600 lbs 125.58-139.00; 600-700 lbs 131.58-141.00; 700-800 lbs 105.43-119.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 108.17-121.00; 1100-1200 lbs NT
Holstein Steers: 500-600 lbs 92.00; 600-700 lbs 76.00
Dairy x Feeders, Jersey x Limo 500-600 lbs 129.50; 600-700 lbs 125.00
Dairy Heifers: 500-600 lbs 124.75
Top Holstein Cows: 70.00-71.00
Top Beef Cows: 71.00-74.00
Top 10 Cows: 71.30
Top 50 Cows: 66.83
Top 100 Cows: 63.00
Top 150 Cows: 59.77
Top 200 Cows: 56.56
Bulls: No. 1 109.00; No. 2 91.00-98.00; No. 3 74.00-84.00
Top Organic Cow: No. 1 100.00-103.00; No. 2 90.00-100.00; No. 3 79.00-90.00; No. 4 50.00-66.00 Off Quality 40.00-50.00
Pairs: No. 1 1500.00-1575.00; No. 2 800.00-900.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 1065.00-1175.00; No. 2 1100.00-1200.00; No. 3 875.00-925.00
Old or Off Quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
Day-old Calves: Dairy 50.00; Beef 275.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
April 20
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-138.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-82.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-161.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-71.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-86.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-74.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-77.00; over 1200 lbs 53.00-78.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-99.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-104.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1400.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 102.00-130.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
April 20
Head Count: 950
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 95.00-230.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 50.00-190.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 60.00-75.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 55.00-74.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-55.00
Slaughter Bulls: 79.00-109.50
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 70.00-93.00; 600-700 lbs 68.00-93.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 89.50-108.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 70.00-97.00; 1000 lbs 78.00-87.50
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Stock Cows: NT
Pair Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
April 20
Receipts: 2719 HD
Comment: Today's sale was a good mix of calves, yearlings, pairs and bred cows. We're seeing a heavy volume of weigh cows and bulls. Weigh cows and bulls are seeing downward pressure due to excessive volume.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 175.00-204.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-169.75; 600-700 lbs 142.00-154.75; 700-800 lbs 128.00-141.50; 800-900 lbs 120.00-128.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-174.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-119.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-173.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-158.25; 600-700 lbs 130.00-145.50; 700-800 lbs 122.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-125.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-114.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 75.00-93.00; 500-600 lbs 75.00-91.00; 600-700 lbs 72.00-90.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-86.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-86.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 58.00-70.00; Med Yielding 53.00-57.00; Low Yielding 40.00-52.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-65.75; Med Yielding 52.00-56.00; Low Yielding 38.00-51.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-90.50; Med Yielding 77.00-84.00; Low Yielding 62.00-76.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
April 16
Totals: 411 HD cattle, 17 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 55.00-70.50
Average SLA Cows: 40.00-50.00
Top 10 Average: 67.45
Top 20 Average: 66.20
Top 50 Average: 63.88
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 81.00-90.00
Average SLA Bulls: 68.50-72.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 124.00-142.50; 500-650 lbs 120.00-157.50; 700-850 lbs 109.00-162.00; Heavy 132.50
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 129.00-143.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-147.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-134.00; Heavy 60.00-75.00
Holstein Steers: 3HD 1030-1155 lbs 61.50-72.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 94.00-135.00; 500-650 lbs 104.00-128.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-102.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 750.00-950.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1070.00-1270.00 HD; Average: 610.00-680.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1135.00-1200.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 735.00-925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 62.00-73.00; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 120.00-165.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: NT HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: NT HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 300.00-370.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 120.00-155.00 HD; Large 210.00 HD
Lambs 150.00 HD
Ewes: 250.00 HD heavy; 105.00-140.00 HD light
Ram: 90.00-240.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
April 22
1758 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-215.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-145.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-166.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-105.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-85.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-87.50; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-88.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 70.00-83.00; C&Cs 60.00-70.00; Shells 50.00-60.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 95.00-110.00; Low Yield 75.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1500.00-1800.00; No. 2 Pairs 1050.00-1350.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1350.00-1725.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 850.00-1250.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
April 19
Receipts: 350 HD
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale featured 350 head, with a good run of cows and calves and a good selection of pairs. Slaughter cows were steady on the top end and slightly lower on the average from a week ago. The top end of the cows brought 75 cents per pound, with an average price of 65 to 68 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were stronger, topping out at 97 cents per pound, with an average of 87 cents. Cow calf pairs brought $1450 on a good set of mid aged cows, while mid aged to solid mouth pairs brought $1250. Broken mouth cows with a calf at side averaged $1150 per pair. Calves and yearlings were lower on a light offering, though light calves were still in demand and were steady from last week. 400-500 weight steers brought up to $1.75, with an average of $1.45 cents per pound. Same weight heifers brought $1.30, with an average price of $1.28. 800 to 900 weight steers brought $1.22, while same weight heifers brought $1.02 to $1.11.
Baby Calf: under 50 lbs 150.00-385.00 HD;
Bull Calf: 300-400 lbs 107.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 104.00-136.00; 600-700 lbs 77.00-115.00
Bred Heifer: 1300-1500 lbs 925.00-1075.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 975.00 HD
Bull: 1500-2000 lbs 79.00-97.00; 2000-2500 lbs 83.00-92.00
Cow-Calf Pair: 800-1000 lbs 1150.00-1275.00 PR; 1000-1100 lbs 1050.00; 1100-1300 lbs 1000.00-1225.00; 1300-1500 lbs 1000.00-1275.00; 1500-2000 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Cow: 700-800 lbs 42.00-102.00; 800-900 lbs 75.00; 900-1000 lbs 52.00-69.00; 1000-1100 lbs 59.00-73.00; 1100-1300 lbs 41.00-71.00; 1300-1500 lbs 54.00-75.00; 1500-2000 lbs 59.00-74.00
Heifer: 300-400 lbs 112.00-350.00; 400-500 lbs 122.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 116.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-122.00; 900-1000 lbs 114.00-117.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 131.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 92.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 106.00-147.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 116.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-122.00; 900-1000 lbs 114.00-117.00
Sow: 400-500 lbs 34.00