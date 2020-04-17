Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
April 11
Total Receipts: 446
Comments: Seventy-seven cows and bulls this week. Markets continue to struggle but still plenty of interest. Feeder cattle steady, sheep and goats steady overall. Buyers looking for good young goats as well as feeder cattle. Let us know what you are bringing so we can advertise for you. Thank you to our buyers and sellers, we appreciate every one of you.
Top Cows: High Dressers 49.00-58.00; Low Dressers 26.00-38.00
Top 10 Cows: 53.85
Top Bulls High Dressers: 72.00-89.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 110.00-131.00; 500-700 lbs 106.00-137.00; 700-900 lbs 92.00-108.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-145.50; 600-700 lbs 109.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs NTChoice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 107.00-123.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-128.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-120.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-104.00; 800-900 lbs 77.00-84.00
Bred Cows: 660.00-855.00 HD; 1340.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: NT HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.55-1.92 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.60 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.50-2.31 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.89 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
April 6
Receipts: 510 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 145.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 132.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-110.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-122.00; 700-800 lbs 106.00-115.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-105.00
Bred Cows: NT
Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: NT
Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-66.00; High Yield Fleshy 55.00-60.00; Med Yield 50.00-58.00; Low Yield 45.00-50.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 70.00-80.00
Bulls: High Yield 75.00-80.00; Med Yield 70.00-75.00; Feeder 65.00-70.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
April 14
Total Receipts: 266, 266 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 46.76 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 43.13 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 35.67 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: 35.00-52.00 cwt
All Slaughter Bulls: 60.00-90.00
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-153.50; 600-700 lbs 130.00-148.50; 700-800 lbs 130.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-135.50
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 123.00-128.00
Cow-Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 135.00-150.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 2.00-20.00 HD
Block Hogs: NT
Feeder Pigs: NT
Sows: NT
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 106.00-156.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 80.00-144.00
Thin Ewes: 40.00-75.00
Fleshy Ewes: 49.00-74.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 10.00-92.50; 40-69 lbs 40.00-120.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 50.00-140.00; 80-89 lbs 95.00-120.00; 90-99 lbs 80.00-165.00; 100-199 lbs 75.00-180.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
April 9
Receipts: 183, 161 Cattle
The better quality back to grass feeder cattle met better demand this week. Limited numbers this week on all types of cattle.
No. 1 Steers: A group of 10 head 585 lbs $150.00; a group of 5 head 670 lbs $142.50
No. 1 Heifers: NT
The cow market took another 10 cent drop this week. Class III milk continues to seek lower levels with May 2020 trading @ 10.95 this morning that more than likely means the dairy cows won’t slow down nationwide anytime soon. Some producers are starting to hold the better cows and sell only the have-to-go cows, which tends to lower the quality of the offering. The Beef cows outsold the Dairy cows this week.
Top Holstein cows: 46.00-47.25
Top Jersey Cows: 45.50-46.75
The top Beef Cows: 47.00-47.75
Top 10 Cows: 46.74
Top 50 Cows: 44.85
Bulls: No. 1 71.00; No. 2 60.00-65.00
Organic Cows: The best 52.00-55.00
Top 10: $52.52
Cow Calf Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 900.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 850.00; No. 2 480.00-625.00
Ewes: NT
Lambs by the pound: 55-65 lbs 157.50-177.50; 90-95 lbs 140.00-175.00
Goats by the head: 100-110 lbs 97.50
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
April 14
Head Count: 1003
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 80.00-190.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 60.00-190.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 51.00-59.75
Cut/Bon Cows: 44.00-50.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-42.00
Slaughter Bulls: 62.00-71.50
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 75.00-77.00; 500-600 lbs 75.00-77.00; 600-700 lbs 72.00-87.00; 700-800 lbs 63.00-89.25; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X strs: 600-700 lbs 72.00-87.00; 700-800 lbs 63.00-89.25
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 65.00-74.25; 1000 lbs 58.00-66.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
April 14
Receipts: 673 HD
Comments: Today we saw the lightest volume of weigh cows and bulls that we've seen in quite a while. Supply and demand kicked in and weigh cows and bulls were 12-18 cents higher than last week. Light test on feeders but a few lighter calves saw good demand.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-122.50; 700-800 lbs 90.00-108.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-95.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 108.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 102.00-119.00; 600-700 lbs 97.00-111.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-106.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-98.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 58.00-68.00; 600-700 lbs 60.00-70.00; 700-800 lbs 60.00-72.25; 800-900 lbs 60.00-72.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 55.00-63.00; Med Yielding 49.00-54.00; Low Yielding 36.00-48.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 55.00-64.00; Med Yielding 50.00-54.00; Low Yielding 35.00-49.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 78.00-84.00; Med Yielding 72.00-77.00; Low Yielding 60.00-71.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 60.00-72.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
April 3
Receipts: 117
Comments: A small sale with only small bunches of feeders. A $10 drop in futures and continuing coronavirus concerns continue to pound the market. Cull cattle $10 lower. Industry concerns of more beef and dairy cows coming to market soon may indicate now is the time to sell culls. Wishing all of you good health.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 54.00-58.00; Med Yielding 40.00-53.00; Low Yielding 20.00-39.00
Bulls 1 & 2: 45.00-77.00
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
April 11
This Week: 212
Steers: 300-400 lbs 40.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 89.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 55.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 52.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 68.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 68.00-142.00; 900-1000 lbs 71.00-136.00; 1000-1100 lbs 68.00-102.00; 1100-1300 lbs 46.00-97.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 61.00-81.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00; 600-700 lbs 126.00-127.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 89.00; 900-1000 lbs 75.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00; 1100-1300 lbs 64.00; 1500-2000 90.00
Stag by weight: 300-400 lbs 82.00; 400-500 lbs 117.00
Calves by the head: under 300 lbs NT
Slaughter Cows: 44.00-56.00 cwt
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 45.00-124.00; 400-500 lbs 26.00-129.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 54.00-131.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 76.00-131.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 55.00-125.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs 106.00-110.00; 900-1000 lbs 117.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs 69.00; 1100-1300 lbs 53.00-95.00; 1100 lbs 118.00
Heifers by the Head: Under 300-400 lbs 270.00 HD
Bulls by the Head: 300-400 lbs 310.00 HD
Bred Cows by the Head: 1000-1100 lbs 725.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs 725.00-950.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 700.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 800.00 HD
Cow-Calf Pair: 1075 PR
Steers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 70.00 HD
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
April 10
Totals: 262 HD cattle, 28 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 40.00-52.00
Average SLA Cows: 25.00-35.00
Top 10 Average: 48.22
Top 20 Average: 46.33
Top 50 Average: 42.60
Shells, Thin, Small: 20.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 67.00-72.00
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 76.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 95.00-141.00; 700-850 lbs 85.00-125.00; Heavy 70.00-111.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 90.00-108.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-133.00; 700-850 lbs 84.00-130.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 2 572 lbs 58.00; 770 lbs 72.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 100.00; 500-650 lbs NT; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: 900.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Open Hol Hfrs 60.00-70.00
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT; Large NT HD
XBred Beef; 225.00 HD
Started Beef: 345.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 80.00-102.50 (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00-122.50 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 115.00-120.00 HD
Sows: NT HD
Boars: 10.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-35.00 HD; Med 50.00 HD; Large 100.00 HD
Lambs 80.00-100.00 HD
Ewes: 55-95.00 (light); 145.00-170.00 HD (heavy)
Ram: 115.00 HD