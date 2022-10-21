Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 15
Receipts: 988
Comments: Lambs and Goats steady. Feeder Cattle a little softer this week. Pre-conditioned Calves bringing the most money. Cows $6-$8 lower.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 72.00-80.00; Low Dressers 32.00-45.00; Top 10: 78.20
Top Bulls: High Dressers 98.00-108.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 140.00-162.00; 500-700 lbs 125.00-142.00; 700-900 lbs 80.00-90.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 160.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-168.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-138.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 140.00-195.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-127.50; 600-700 lbs 110.00-122.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-103.00
Bred Cows: 400.00-1000.00 HD; NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 200.00-350.00; Dairy: 3.00-50.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.40-1.76 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-1.62 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.20-2.83 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-2.26 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 17
Receipts: 1927 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 215.00-232.50; 400-500 lbs 210.00-228.50; 500-600 lbs 178.00-202.00; 600-700 lbs 165.00-176.00; 700-800 lbs 165.00-177.00; 800-900 lbs 152.00-164.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 193.00-212.50; 400-500 lbs 170.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 152.00-164.00; 700-800 lbs 146.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-149.50
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 85.00-90.00; High Yield Fleshy 82.00-88.00; Med Yield 70.00-81.00; Low Yield 50.00-70.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-120.00
Bulls: High Yield 95.00-102.00; Med Yield 88.00-94.00; Feeder 80.00-88.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 10 & 13
Receipts: 854 HD Total: 584 Cattle, 133 Sheep, 137 Goats
Comment: The market report always fluctuates based off of quality and quantity of cattle. Please remember this is a general market report and all types of cattle are factored in from the best to off quality. The cow and bull market was $1-2 stronger this week. In the feeder market once again quality dictated the market very few quality cattle this week.
Top Cows: 85.00-88.00
Top Bulls: 112.00
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 127.67-153.00; 500-600 lbs 124.89-145.00; 600-700 lbs 121.50-137.50; 700-800 lbs 99.63-121.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 111.25-122.50; 1100-1200 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 143.13-152.50; 400-500 lbs 121.88-162.50; 500-600 lbs 100.85-129.00; 600-700 lbs 95.50-130.00; 700-800 lbs 110.85-124.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 100.00-350.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 141.25-155.00; 500-600 lbs 95.83-115.00; 600-700 lbs 103.33-110.00. By the head: 400.00
Top Holstein Cows: 85.00-986.00
Top Beef Cows: 85.00-88.50
Top Bull: 1827 lbs and 112.00
Top 10 Cows: 85.35
Top 50 Cows: 81.64
Top 100 Cows: 79.80
Top 150 Cows: 78.27
Top 200 Cows: 75.95
Bulls: No.1 101.00-112.00; No. 2 71.00-80.50; No. 3 51.00-69.00
Top Organic Cow: 117.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 112.09
Pairs: No. 1 1410.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 895.00
Bred cows: No. 1 1350.00, No. 2 1000.00-1175.00, No. 3 425.00-895.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 117.50-145.00; 60-80 lbs 127.50-152.50; 80-90 lbs 122.50-132.50; 90-100 lbs 117.50; 100-110 lbs 117.50-130.00; 110-120 lbs 130.00-150.00
Old Crop Lambs: 125-150 lbs: 90.00-100.00
Mutton: 100-150 lbs 100.00; 150-200 lbs 90.00
Rams: 50.50-100.00
Kid Goats by the head: 10.00-240.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 140.00
Buck Goats by the head: 32.50-225.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Oct. 18
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-163.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-193.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-216.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-179.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-154.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-83.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-81.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-91.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-101.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-120.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 18
Head Count: 694
Baby Cfs: 65.00-170.00 HD
Str Bull Cfs: 60.00-550.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 60.00-500.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 145.00-182.00; 500-600 lbs 146.00-156.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 140.00-165.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 800-900 lbs 133.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs 75.00-83.00; 700-800 lbs 104.00-125.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 77.00-100.50, 108.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 42.00-65.00, 68.00 top
Butcher Cows: 76.00-82.00, 86.50 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 52.00-74.50
Butcher Bulls: 95.00-105.50, 107.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Oct. 19
Comment: Steady to $5 lower on Feeders. Cows and Bulls $2 to $5 lower.
Total Head: 627
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: NT
Bulls: 80.00-89.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 65.00-70.00
Boning: 68.00-76.00
Canners: 50.00-60.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 182.00-212.00; 400-500 lbs 190.00-213.00; 500-600 lbs 164.00-182.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 148.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-152.00; 900-1000 lbs 128.00-141.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-147.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 135.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 18
Receipts: 723 HD
Comment: Light test on feeders. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 2 cents softer compared to a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-198.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 132.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-136.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 121.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-131.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 78.00-90.00; Med Yielding 72.00-77.00; Low Yielding 55.00-71.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 76.00-84.00; Med Yielding 71.00-75.00; Low Yielding 50.00-70.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 67.00-78.00; Med Yielding 56.00-66.00; Low Yielding 40.00-55.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-120.00; Med Yielding 90.00-109.00; Low Yielding 65.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 17
Comment: Thank you to all who participated in our special Monday group lot feeder auction on Oct. 17.
Totals: 340 HD cattle
Steers: 400-500 lbs 160.00-177.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 147.50-165.00; 700-900 lbs 130.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-175.00; 600-800 lbs 100.00-155.00
Oct. 14
Top SLA Cows: 89.00
Top 10 Average: 84.15
Top 20 Average: 81.56
Top 50 Average: 76.33
Organic Slaughter: NT
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 80.00-82.00
Average SLA Bulls: 60.00-68.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-160.00; 500-650 lbs 117.00-140.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-107.50; Heavy 80.00-127.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 90.00-137.50; 500-650 lbs 105.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs 84.00-120.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 975 lbs 72.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 72.00-119.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs 76.00-900.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT cwt; Average 71.00-82.00
Beef Pairs Best: 1000.00-1410.00; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 35.00-70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 25.00-170.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 50.00-100.00 (over 100 lbs) small run
Sows: 200.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 25.00-37.50 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 80.00-100.00 HD; Large 100.00-240.00 HD
Lambs: 75.00-120.00 HD
Ewes: 100.00-180.00 HD heavy; 85.00 HD light
Ram: 170.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 13
1651 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 65.00-75.00; Shells 35.00-55.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 105.00-115.00; Low Yield 70.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 17
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 1100 head of cattle, with a good run of cows to start on and a nice selection of smaller lots of calves. Slaughter cows were steady to $5-$7 lower, with a top price of 88 cents, and an average of 64 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were similar, with a top price of 94 cents, and an average of 80-90 cents. Feeder cattle were mixed, with a soft spot in the market on 6 weight calves. 400-500 weight steers brought up to $200.00 with an average of $182.00, while 500-600 weight steers topping out at $192.00, with an average of $159.42. Same weight heifers brought $155.50, with an average of $141.83. 700-800 weight steers brought $173.25, averaging $153.94, while same weight heifers brought $135.00 and averaged $119.00.
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NT HD; 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs NT HD; 1300-1500 lbs 1375.00-1450.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1325.00 HD
Ewes: Under 300 lbs 40.00 cwt
Goat: Under 300 lbs 30.00-100.00 HD
Pig: under 300 lbs 50.00-92.50
Bull: 700-800 lbs 60.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 116.00; 1100-1300 lbs 61.00-72.00; 1500-2000 lbs 7.00-93.00; 2000-2500 lbs 86.00-94.00; over 2500 lbs 80.00
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 92.50-94.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 88.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 58.00-130.00; 1100-1300 lbs 54.00-92.00; 1300-1500 lbs 55.00-74.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 135.00; 300-400 lbs 25.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 32.50-153.50; 500-600 lbs 50.00-155.50; 600-700 lbs 105.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 35.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 84.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00-132.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-129.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 155.00-182.00; 400-500 lbs 147.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-192.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-173.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-173.25; 800-900 lbs 122.00-152.50; 900-1000 lbs 122.00-138.50; 1000-1100 lbs 116.00-134.00; 1100-1300 lbs 126.00; 1300-1500 lbs 66.00-119.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.