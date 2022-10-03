Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 1
Receipts: 823
Comments: Lamb and goats steady. Feeder cattle selling well. Cows took a hit this week, and was off $10-$15 this week.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 70.00-85.00; Low Dressers 23.00-34.00; Top 10: 78.45
Top Bulls: High Dressers 80.00-100.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 170.00-196.00; 500-700 lbs 160.00-190.50; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 170.00-196.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-190.50; 500-600 lbs 158.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 135.00-144.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-143.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-143.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.50; 800-900 lbs 110.00-120.50
Bred Cows: 350.00-1100.00 HD; 900.00-1350.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 140.00-360.00; Dairy: 2.00-125.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.30-1.69 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.57 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.50-2.40 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.50-2.49 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 3
Receipts: 840 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 215.00-225.00; 400-500 lbs 210.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 185.00-201.00; 700-800 lbs 165.00-191.00; 800-900 lbs 155.00-165.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-193.00; 600-700 lbs 165.00-182.00; 700-800 lbs 160.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-160.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 85.00-90.00; High Yield Fleshy 85.00-90.00; Med Yield 75.00-85.00; Low Yield 50.00-75.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-90.00
Heiferettes: 100.00-120.00
Bulls: High Yield 100.00-105.00; Med Yield 95.00-100.00; Feeder 85.00-95.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 26-29
Receipts: 896 HD Total: 534 Cattle, 213 Sheep, 149 Goats
Comment: The market report always fluctuates based off of quality and quantity of cattle. Please remember this is a general market report and all types of cattle are factored in, from the best to off quality. The cow and bull market was off $4-$5. The feeder and stocker market is starting to show increased demand. We had a good test on some weaned calves this week. The sheep market is tough compared to last fall and early winter. The best lambs sold $150.00 to $160.00 per hundredweight. The best goats sold from $255.00 to $270.00 by the head.
Top Cows: 90.00-94.00
Topo Bulls: 125.00
No. 1 and 2 Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 161.55-180.00; 500-600 lbs 167.86-197.50; 600-700 lbs 157.44-186.00; 700-900 lbs. Test on off-quality cattle only this week 45.00-100.00; 1000-1100 lbs 85.25-116.00; 1200-1400 lbs 122.00 By the head: 550.00-565.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.63-178.50; 500-600 lbs 154.25-162.50; 600-700 lbs 118.48-154.00; 700-800 lbs 97.50-137.50; 800-1100 lbs NT. Test on off-quality cattle only this week 69.00-106.00. By the head: 125.00-450.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-400 lbs top 171.00; 400-500 lbs top 188.00; 500-600 lbs top 158.00; 600-700 lbs 152.00
Top Holstein Cows: 90.00-94.00
Top Beef Cows: 87.00-89.00
Top Bull: 1820 lbs and 125.00
Top 10 Cows: 90.64
Top 50 Cows: 86.80
Top 100 Cows: 83.90
Top 150 Cows: 80.95
Top 200 Cows: 77.24
Bulls: No.1 125.00; No. 2 70.00-94.00; No. 3 50.00-68.00
Top Organic Cow: 113.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 102.59
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 1025.00-1150.00, No. 3 875.00
Bred cows: No. 1 NT, No. 2 925.00-1100.00, No. 3 465.00-875.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 125.00-155.00; 60-80 lbs 130.00-160.00; 80-90 lbs 125.00-130.00; 90-100 lbs 125.00; 100-110 lbs 142.50; 110-140 lbs 112.00-137.50
Old Crop Lambs (100-125 lbs) 102.50-130.00;(125-150 lbs): 105.00-117.50
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs NT; 75-100 lbs 95.00; 100-150 lbs 67.50-125.00; 150-200 lbs 50.00-87.50; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 62.50-140.00
Kid Goats by the head: 20.00-197.50
Buckling Goats by the head: 125.00
Doelings: 90.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 45.00-180.00
Buck Goats by the head: 75.00-270.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Sept. 27
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-191.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-138.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-221.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-199.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-145.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-174.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-144.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-139.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-90.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-105.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-119.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-98.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-121.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 27
Head Count: 764
Baby Cfs: 50.00-220.00
Str Bull Cfs: 90.00-475.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 120.00-180.00
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 160.00-176.00; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 130.00-133.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 800-900 lbs 150.00-158.00; 900-1000 lbs 146.00-158.00
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs NT; 700-plus lbs 91.00-109.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 119.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 68.00-90.00, 90.00 top
Butcher Cows: 75.00-90.00, 93.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 41.00-74.00
Butcher Bulls: 110.00-120.00, 125.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Sept. 28
Total Head: 1050
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-300.00
Bulls: 102.00-117.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 70.00-80.00
Boning: 87.00-99.00
Canners: 60.00-70.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 150.00-170.00 few; 700-800 lbs 150.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-165.00 few; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs 135.00-140.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 167.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 140.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
Mares: 700.00-1400.00
Gelding: 650.00-1550.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 80.00-85.00; No. 3 70.00-80.00
Light hogs: 80.00-85.00
Boars: 3.00-35.00
Weaners: NT
Feeders: 60.00-90.00
Sows: 30.00-44.00
Feeder Lambs: 90.00-120.00
Ewes: NT
Choice Slaughter Lambs: 88.00-91.00
Cull Ewes: 40.00-60.00
Meat Goat: 180.00-220.00
Kids: 70.00-120.00
Nanny: 100.00-170.00
Wethers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 27
Receipts: 1860 HD
Comment: Feeder market mostly softer due to volume and lesser quality throughout the sale. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 3 cents softer.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 180.00-250.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-220.25; 500-600 lbs 170.00-192.00; 600-700 lbs 162.00-184.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 132.00-155.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 139.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 131.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 109.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-131.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 141.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 131.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-140.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 132.00-172.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 111.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-124.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 93.00-105.00; Med Yielding 85.00-92.00; Low Yielding 60.00-84.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 86.00-95.00; Med Yielding 80.00-85.00; Low Yielding 45.00-79.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 75.00-84.00; Med Yielding 67.00-74.00; Low Yielding 40.00-66.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-120.00; Med Yielding 101.00-109.00; Low Yielding 75.00-100.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 16
Totals: 365 HD cattle, 40 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 94.00
Top 10 Average: 90.15
Top 20 Average: 87.15
Top 50 Average: 82.61
Organic Slaughter: 70.00-110.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 92.00-114.00
Average SLA Bulls: 75.00-90.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 140.00-170.00; 500-650 lbs 126.00-177.00; 700-850 lbs 86.00-140.00; Heavy 70.00-114.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 137.00-160.50; 500-650 lbs 74.00-154.00; 700-850 lbs 110.00-142.00; Heavy 65.00-120.00
Holstein Steers 42.00-78.00 cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 75.00-170.00; 500-650 lbs 84.00-155.00; 700-850 lbs 80.00-116.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 70.00-90.00 cwt; Average 41.00-68.00
Beef Pairs Best: NT; Average: 1000.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 975.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-25.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 275.00-325.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 340.00-370.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 280.00-300.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-240.00 HD
Goats: Small 25.00-60.00 HD; Med 75.00-140.00 HD; Large 150.00-210.00 HD
Lambs: 25.00-60.00 HD
Ewes: 192.50 HD heavy; 67.00-85.00 HD light
Ram: 190.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Sept. 29
1994 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-210.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-155.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 95.00-109.00; C&Cs 85.00-95.00; Shells 45.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-125.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Sept. 26
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale featured a good run of cows and bulls, and a nice mix of light feeder cattle and yearlings. Slaughter cows were steady, topping out at 96 cents per pound, with an average price of 87-90 cents. The last several weeks have seen shelly cows discounted further than earlier in the year, though high yielding cows have held their value well. Feeder cattle were steady, though heifers were stronger. 400-500 weight steers topped out at $1.94, averaging $1.80, while heifers brought $1.56, with an average of $1.49. 500-600 weight steers brought up to $1.82, with an average of $1.67. Same weight heifers brought $1.64, with an average of $1.55. 800-900 weight steers brought $1.44, averaging $1.25, while heifers brought $1.43 with an average of $1.33.
Ewes: Under 300 lbs 40.00-60.00 cwt
Ram Lamb: 79.00 cwt
Ram: Under 300 lbs 58.00-80.00
Goat: Under 300 lbs 25.00-215.00 HD
Pig: under 300 lbs 25.00-60.00
Doeling: Under 300 lbs 70.00 HD
Wether: Under 300 lbs 70.00-177.50 HD
Buck Kid: Under 300 lbs 20.00 HD
Buck: Under 300 lbs 75.00 HD
Doe: Under 300 lbs 50.00-137.50
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 525.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: 900-1000 lbs 50.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 101.00-112.00; 2000-2500 lbs 85.00-115.00
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 45.00-133.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 110.00; 800-900 lbs 65.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 105.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.50-111.00; 1100-1300 lbs 77.50-103.00; 1300-1500 lbs 75.00-95.00; 1500-2000 lbs 70.00-96.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 162.00; 400-500 lbs 142.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 111.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 103.00-143.00; 900-1000 lbs 124.00-125.00; 1000-1100 lbs 121.50; 1100-1300 lbs 106.00-109.00; 1300-1500 lbs 85.00
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 145.00-157.50; 400-500 lbs 148.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00-182.00; 600-700 lbs 84.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 107.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-144.00; 900-1000 lbs 109.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs 140.00-140.50; 1100-1300 lbs 136.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.