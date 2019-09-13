Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 13
Tons: 4700
Last Week: 5100
Last Year: 4650
Compared to last Friday: All grades of Alfalfa domestic and export steady. Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow to moderate this week as export and domestic buyers remain cautious. Exporters are looking for non-rained-on 4th. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very good for straw. Due to heavy dews and rain showers some producers are green chopping their 4th cutting. Feed store/retail hay steady. Dairies are feeding 3-5 lbs of Alfalfa in their rations. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Mid Square
;Good/Exp;1000;190.00
;Fair/Exp;500;175.00
Alfalfa;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;100;230.00
Alfalfa;Chopped
;Good;3000;185.00
Forage Mix-Four Way;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;100;200.00
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 13
Tons: 8036
Last Week: 6956
Last Year: 1492
Compared to Sept. 6: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay.
Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Good/Rain Dam;175;160.00
;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;10;250.00
Orchard Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;36;250.00
Bluegrass Straw;Large Square
;Utility;50;100.00
Eastern Oregon:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supreme;240;200.00
;Good/Prem;300;160.00
;Good;600;148.33
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;110;184.09
Timothy Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;10;175.00
Pea-Oat-Barley Mix;Large Square
;Good;350;110.00
Barley;Large Square
;Good;100;110.00
Harney County:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Good/Prem/Exp;750;170.00
Oat;Large Square
;Prem/Org;3000;175.00
Klamath Basin:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Good/Prem/Org;25;250.00
Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;12;190.00
;Good/Prem/Ret/Grassy;125;240.00
;Good;50;160.00
Lake County:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supreme;68;200.00
;Exp;750;205.00
;Prem;34;190.00
Small Square
;Supr;30;200.00
;Prem/Supr/Org;49;240.00
Oat;Large Square
;Prem/Exp;500;185.00
;Good;600;150.00
;Fair/Rain Dam;30;80.00
Triticale;Large Square
;Good/Prem;32;140.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 13
Tons: 4675
Last Week: 6800
Last Year: 10,000
Compared to last Friday: All grades of Alfalfa steady in a light test. Rain over the trade area has slowed marketing. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. Dairies are feeding 3-5 lbs of Alfalfa in their rations. Retail/Feed store not tested this week.
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Mid Square
;Prem/Supr;1025;175.00
;Good;1000;150.00
;Contr;2650;150.00
California Hay Report
Sept. 6
Tons: 11,525
Last Week: 10,130
Last Year: 6140
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress Report Sept. 9, in Tulare, Fresno, and Kings counties, alfalfa was irrigated, cut and baled. Cotton was in full bloom. Corn was being cut for silage. Harvesting of safflower continued. Blackeye peas continued to mature and were drying in fields. In Sacramento County, sunflower was drying down and harvesting was ongoing. Rice continued to mature. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report.
Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Supr;350;195.00
;Prem/Contr;2000;185.00
Region 2: Sacramento Valley:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa
;Prem/Ret/Stab;220;202.27
;Good;165;200.00
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix
;Prem/Ret/Stab;50;280.00
Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Supr;50;250.00
;Prem;1150;216.96
;Contr;1500;265.00
;Ret/Stab;400;193.75
;Del;1000;230.00
;Fair/Good;175;167.86
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix
;Prem;50;160.00
Orchard Grass
;Prem/Ret/Stab;200;200.00
Sudan;Good;150;130.00
;Dirty;250;110.00
Forage Mix-Two Way
;Good;50;135.00
Wheat Straw
;Good/Del;400;119.00
Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;450;192.22
;Org;300;227.50
Region 5: Southern California:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa
;Prem/Ret/Stab;150;270.00
;Fair/Good;165;225.00
Forage Mix-Three Way
;Good/Ret/Stab;25;240.00
Region 6: Southeast California:
;;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;2200;155.91
Bermuda Grass
;Prem/Ret/Stab;75;210.00
The following are the counties included in each region:
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,
Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.