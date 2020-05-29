Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

May 29

Tons:  1250    Last Week:  1700    Last Year:  5425                                                                                        

     Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Supreme Alfalfa new crop 
steady in a light test. Exporters having trouble finding suitable supplies. 
Trade remains slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers 
over the trade area is slowing marketing. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. 
Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or 
ranch unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Supreme                1200  200.00-200.00  200.00     New Crop          

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

May 29

 
Compared to May 22:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Growers are reporting that due to 
dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly.  
Many growers are sold out for the year.                                       

Tons:  25    Last Week:  338    Last Year:  341                        

Lake County:                                                           
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                 
    Mid Square                                                    
      Good                25  150.00-150.00  150.00               

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed.   
Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                                
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                 
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                                 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

May 29

Tons:  30,700    Last Week:  700    Last Year:  200                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

    Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium/Supreme Alfalfa steady in 
a light test. Lower grades of alfalfa 20.00-30.00 lower. Trade turned active 
this week as producers saw the market for lower testing hay was falling. 
Exporters continue to ship product every day. Invasion of Mormon crickets are 
hurting production in some trade areas. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. 
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
 Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Supreme                 700  180.00-190.00  187.14     Tarped            
      Fair                 14,000  130.00-135.00  132.86     New Crop          
      Utility                6800  100.00-100.00  100.00     New Crop          

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                    200  155.00-155.00  155.00     New Crop          

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Standing                                                                   
      Good/Premium           3000   85.00-90.00    87.50     New Crop          
      Fair/Good              3000   85.00-90.00    87.50     New Crop          
      Utility/Fair           3000   85.00-90.00    87.50     New Crop   
 
California Hay Report

May 29

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 26, 2020, in Tulare 
County, winter row crops were rapidly being chopped and harvested.  
Almost all fields have  been harvested and were being fertilized and 
tilled.  In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being 
harvested for silage as well as cut, dried, and baled.  Many farmers were 
beginning pre-irrigation to ready the fields for summer crops.  Fields 
were being fertilized, cultivated for weeds, and tilled for corn and 
sorghum planting.  Fields were also being planted with corn and cotton.  
Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried, and baled with some delay due to the 
recent rains.  Rice crops were looking above normal condition in the 
Sacramento Valley.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless 
otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  12,930    Last Week:  12,075    Last Year:  5710                        

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 350  185.00-185.00  185.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 500  210.00-215.00  212.50 Del Moisture
      Premium/Supreme         250  190.00-240.00  200.00                       
      Good                     50  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
                               50  220.00-225.00  222.50 Del                   
      Fair/Good                50  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
      Fair                     75  195.00-195.00  195.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    800  120.00-120.00  120.00                       
  Forage Mix                                                         
      Good                     50  150.00-155.00  152.50 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good                   1900  170.00-195.00  178.16                       
                              330  165.00-165.00  165.00     Moisture
      Fair/Good               425  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
      Fair                   1000  140.00-140.00  140.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    600  140.00-140.00  140.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme        1500  208.00-208.00  208.00                       
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 125  210.00-220.00  216.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                   2300  170.00-172.00  171.30                       
                             1000  200.00-200.00  200.00  Contract Export       
      Fair/Good               600  130.00-130.00  130.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 150  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                    350  110.00-110.00  110.00                       
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    125  120.00-120.00  120.00                       
  Alfalfa Straw                                                                
      Good                    150   40.00-40.00    40.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

