Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
May 29
Tons: 1250 Last Week: 1700 Last Year: 5425 Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Supreme Alfalfa new crop steady in a light test. Exporters having trouble finding suitable supplies. Trade remains slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers over the trade area is slowing marketing. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 1200 200.00-200.00 200.00 New Crop Alfalfa Small Square Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
May 29
Compared to May 22: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 25 Last Week: 338 Last Year: 341 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Oat Mix Mid Square Good 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed. Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
May 29
Tons: 30,700 Last Week: 700 Last Year: 200 Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium/Supreme Alfalfa steady in a light test. Lower grades of alfalfa 20.00-30.00 lower. Trade turned active this week as producers saw the market for lower testing hay was falling. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Invasion of Mormon crickets are hurting production in some trade areas. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 700 180.00-190.00 187.14 Tarped Fair 14,000 130.00-135.00 132.86 New Crop Utility 6800 100.00-100.00 100.00 New Crop Alfalfa Small Square Good 200 155.00-155.00 155.00 New Crop Alfalfa Standing Good/Premium 3000 85.00-90.00 87.50 New Crop Fair/Good 3000 85.00-90.00 87.50 New Crop Utility/Fair 3000 85.00-90.00 87.50 New Crop
California Hay Report
May 29
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 26, 2020, in Tulare County, winter row crops were rapidly being chopped and harvested. Almost all fields have been harvested and were being fertilized and tilled. In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for silage as well as cut, dried, and baled. Many farmers were beginning pre-irrigation to ready the fields for summer crops. Fields were being fertilized, cultivated for weeds, and tilled for corn and sorghum planting. Fields were also being planted with corn and cotton. Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried, and baled with some delay due to the recent rains. Rice crops were looking above normal condition in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 12,930 Last Week: 12,075 Last Year: 5710 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 350 185.00-185.00 185.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 500 210.00-215.00 212.50 Del Moisture Premium/Supreme 250 190.00-240.00 200.00 Good 50 210.00-210.00 210.00 50 220.00-225.00 222.50 Del Fair/Good 50 165.00-165.00 165.00 Fair 75 195.00-195.00 195.00 Del Wheat Good 800 120.00-120.00 120.00 Forage Mix Good 50 150.00-155.00 152.50 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good 1900 170.00-195.00 178.16 330 165.00-165.00 165.00 Moisture Fair/Good 425 185.00-185.00 185.00 Fair 1000 140.00-140.00 140.00 Wheat Good 600 140.00-140.00 140.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 1500 208.00-208.00 208.00 Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 210.00-220.00 216.00 Retail/Stable Good 2300 170.00-172.00 171.30 1000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Contract Export Fair/Good 600 130.00-130.00 130.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 150 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good 350 110.00-110.00 110.00 Oat Good 125 120.00-120.00 120.00 Alfalfa Straw Good 150 40.00-40.00 40.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.