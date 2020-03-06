Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

March 6

Tons:  1210    Last Week:  2540    Last Year:  1225                                                         

     Compared last Friday, All grades of Dosmetic Alfalfa firm in a light test 
as exporters try to work thru old inventory before new crop. Volatile financial 
markets remained this week along with port disruptions. Export Alfalfa steady in 
a light test. Trade remains slow this week and expected to stay slow till new 
crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered 
prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme         150 205.00-215.00 210.00 Del Tarped            
      Premium                 150 180.00-180.00 180.00     Export            
      Fair                    150 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 125 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    100 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 135 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    200   80.00-100.00   90.00     Tarped            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                    200 180.00-220.00 200.00     Retail/Stable     

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

March 6

 Compared to February 28:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the 
most demanded hay.  Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this 
year.  Many growers are sold out for the year.

Tons:  228    Last Week:  1877    Last Year:  922                       

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Mid Square                                                          
      Good/Premium         53  180.00-180.00  180.00                    
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              15  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              15  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              10  275.00-275.00  275.00     Retail/Stable  

Eastern Oregon:                                                         
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                 30  150.00-150.00  150.00                    

  Barley                                                                
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                 15  110.00-110.00  110.00                    

Lake County:                                                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              30  200.00-200.00  200.00                    
                           35  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable  

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                       
    Small Square                                                        
      Good/Premium         25  180.00-180.00  180.00                    

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                  
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                                  
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

March 6

Tons:  1325    Last Week:  2100    Last Year:  525                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

    Compared to last Friday, Supreme/Fair/Utility Alfalfa steady in a light 
test. Trade remains very slow. Demand remains slow as volatile financial markets 
this week have most interests uneasy and wondering what is going to happen next. 
Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Supreme                 300 170.00-180.00 175.00     Tarped            
      Utility/Fair            450 150.00-150.00 150.00     Tarped            

  Barley Straw                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    575   75.00-75.00    75.00        
California Hay Report

March 6

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  4300    Last Week:  801    Last Year:  2075                             

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme          25  230.00-230.00  230.00     Grassy            
                              250  265.00-270.00  267.50 Del             
      Premium                 150  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail/Stable     
                              50  290.00-290.00  290.00 Del Retail/Stable     
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                     75  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 800  200.00-205.00  202.50     New Crop          
      Premium                 250  230.00-230.00  230.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              2500  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
  Alfalfa (Green Chop)                                                          
      Premium/Supreme           1  155.00-155.00  155.00     Standing          

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

