Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
March 6
Tons: 1210 Last Week: 2540 Last Year: 1225 Compared last Friday, All grades of Dosmetic Alfalfa firm in a light test as exporters try to work thru old inventory before new crop. Volatile financial markets remained this week along with port disruptions. Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 150 205.00-215.00 210.00 Del Tarped Premium 150 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export Fair 150 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 125 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 135 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 200 80.00-100.00 90.00 Tarped Timothy Grass Small Square Good 200 180.00-220.00 200.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
March 6
Compared to February 28: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 228 Last Week: 1877 Last Year: 922 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good/Premium 53 180.00-180.00 180.00 Small Square Premium 15 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 15 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 30 150.00-150.00 150.00 Barley Large Square Good 15 110.00-110.00 110.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 35 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Oat Mix Small Square Good/Premium 25 180.00-180.00 180.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
March 6
Tons: 1325 Last Week: 2100 Last Year: 525 Compared to last Friday, Supreme/Fair/Utility Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow. Demand remains slow as volatile financial markets this week have most interests uneasy and wondering what is going to happen next. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 300 170.00-180.00 175.00 Tarped Utility/Fair 450 150.00-150.00 150.00 Tarped Barley Straw Mid Square Fair 575 75.00-75.00 75.00
California Hay Report
March 6
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 4300 Last Week: 801 Last Year: 2075 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 25 230.00-230.00 230.00 Grassy 250 265.00-270.00 267.50 Del Premium 150 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable 50 290.00-290.00 290.00 Del Retail/Stable Sudan Good 75 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 800 200.00-205.00 202.50 New Crop Premium 250 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 2500 165.00-165.00 165.00 Alfalfa (Green Chop) Premium/Supreme 1 155.00-155.00 155.00 Standing The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.