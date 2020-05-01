Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

May 1

Tons:  1650    Last Week:  1835    Last Year:  5325                                                                          

     Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. 
Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very 
good. Limited trading was noted on new crop this week with sales on no test rain 
or shine straight thru. Some 2020 new crop Alfalfa was reported in the windrows 
this week in the southern part of the trade area. All prices are dollars per ton 
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  

                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               300 150.00-150.00 150.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            100 230.00-250.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Standing                                                                   
      Premium/Supreme         300 120.00-120.00 120.00                       
      Good/Premium            300 120.00-120.00 120.00                       
      Fair/Good               300 120.00-120.00 120.00                       
      Utility/Fair            300 120.00-120.00 120.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             50 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

May 1

 Compared to April 24:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Growers are reporting that due to 
dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly.  
Many growers are sold out for the year.        
                                                       
Tons:  571    Last Week:  577    Last Year:  151                      

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                          
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Orchard Grass                                                       
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium              4  275.00-275.00  275.00                   
      Good                15  230.00-250.00  244.67                   

Klamath Basin:                                                        
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Premium            250  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
      Good                40  155.00-155.00  155.00                   
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             75  190.00-190.00  190.00                   
      Good                40  185.00-185.00  185.00                   

Lake County:                                                          
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Supreme             63  185.00-185.00  185.00                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                 
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             54  225.00-225.00  225.00     Retail/Stable 

  Triticale                                                           
    Large Square                                                      
      Good                30  125.00-125.00  125.00                   
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

May 1

 
Tons:  2250    Last Week:  4550    Last Year:  5920                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

    Compared to last Friday, Export and dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate with producers and 
exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship 
product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price 
continues to falter. Cutworm’s infestation in new seeding is forcing some 
producers to reseed. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                   1500 167.00-167.00 167.00     Export            
      Fair                    750 160.00-160.00 160.00     Tarped  
California Hay Report

May 1

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 27, 2020, In Tulare 
County, winter small grains were in different stages of growth, with most 
wheat, oats and barley coming close to maturity.  Alfalfa and hay 
continued to grow well.  First cut of alfalfa was being completed in 
Sutter County.  Rice planting began. Winter wheat crop continued to 
mature in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn 
unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  7975    Last Week:  5550    Last Year:  8150                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                                                                  

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
      Premium                  25  235.00-235.00  235.00    Del                   
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                          
      Premium                 200  270.00-270.00  270.00    Retail/Stable     
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                     75  150.00-150.00  150.00    Del                   

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1000  215.00-240.00  228.00                       
                              700  260.00-270.00  265.71 Del                   
      Premium                 200  240.00-250.00  247.50 Del Old Crop          
      Fair/Good               400  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    100  180.00-180.00  180.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.    

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 125  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-265.00  252.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                2500  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                             1300  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            
      Premium                1000  190.00-190.00  190.00     Export            
                              100  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

