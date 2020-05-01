Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
May 1
Tons: 1650 Last Week: 1835 Last Year: 5325 Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very good. Limited trading was noted on new crop this week with sales on no test rain or shine straight thru. Some 2020 new crop Alfalfa was reported in the windrows this week in the southern part of the trade area. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 100 230.00-250.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa Standing Premium/Supreme 300 120.00-120.00 120.00 Good/Premium 300 120.00-120.00 120.00 Fair/Good 300 120.00-120.00 120.00 Utility/Fair 300 120.00-120.00 120.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Good/Premium 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
May 1
Compared to April 24: Prices trended generally steady compared to last
report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 571 Last Week: 577 Last Year: 151 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 4 275.00-275.00 275.00 Good 15 230.00-250.00 244.67 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 250 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 40 155.00-155.00 155.00 Small Square Premium 75 190.00-190.00 190.00 Good 40 185.00-185.00 185.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 63 185.00-185.00 185.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 54 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Large Square Good 30 125.00-125.00 125.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
May 1
Tons: 2250 Last Week: 4550 Last Year: 5920 Compared to last Friday, Export and dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate with producers and exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price continues to falter. Cutworm’s infestation in new seeding is forcing some producers to reseed. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 1500 167.00-167.00 167.00 Export Fair 750 160.00-160.00 160.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
May 1
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 27, 2020, In Tulare County, winter small grains were in different stages of growth, with most wheat, oats and barley coming close to maturity. Alfalfa and hay continued to grow well. First cut of alfalfa was being completed in Sutter County. Rice planting began. Winter wheat crop continued to mature in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 7975 Last Week: 5550 Last Year: 8150 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 220.00-220.00 220.00 Premium 25 235.00-235.00 235.00 Del Alfalfa/Grass Mix Premium 200 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Sudan Good 75 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1000 215.00-240.00 228.00 700 260.00-270.00 265.71 Del Premium 200 240.00-250.00 247.50 Del Old Crop Fair/Good 400 180.00-180.00 180.00 Wheat Good 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-265.00 252.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 2500 200.00-200.00 200.00 1300 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Premium 1000 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable
The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.