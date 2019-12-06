Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 6
Tons: 3800 Last Week: Holiday Last Year: 11,350 Compared to two weeks ago Friday, Export Alfalfa and Timothy not reported this week. Domestic Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light test. Trade slow with moderate demand. Feed store/retail not tested. Most interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 400 225.00-225.00 225.00 Very High Testing Good/Premium 300 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Tarped Fair 100 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 1500 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Rain Damage Corn Stover/Stalks Mid Square Fair 1500 90.00-90.00 90.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 6
Compared to November 22: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 1187 Last Week: no report Last Year: 4485 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 5 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 55 250.00-260.00 259.09 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 4 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Small Square Good/Premium 11 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 285.00-285.00 285.00 Retail/Stable Oat Small Square Good 4 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 15 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Barley Large Square Good 18 110.00-110.00 110.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 400 240.00-240.00 240.00 Organic Good/Premium 250 165.00-165.00 165.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 26 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Good 60 165.00-165.00 165.00 Fair 30 130.00-130.00 130.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 136 220.00-220.00 220.00 Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 1 220.00-220.00 220.00 Organic Good 70 210.00-210.00 210.00 Oat Large Square Good 62 135.00-135.00 135.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 6
Tons: 7100 Last Week: Holiday Last Year: 2885 Compared to two weeks ago Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady to firm. Trade moderate for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 1000 150.00-150.00 150.00 Tarped Good 3500 145.00-145.00 145.00 Tarped Fair/Good 1400 125.00-125.00 125.00 Rain Damage 1200 130.00-130.00 130.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
Dec. 6
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to report contacts, rain hit region 6 this week putting a holt to haying clippings. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 1470 Last Week: 0 Last Year: 7950 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 265.00-265.00 265.00 Del Premium 250 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Contracted Fair/Good 150 190.00-200.00 193.33 200 210.00-215.00 212.50 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 20 250.00-250.00 250.00 Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 215.00-215.00 215.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 300 155.00-155.00 155.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.