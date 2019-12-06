Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 6

Tons:  3800    Last Week:  Holiday    Last Year:  11,350  

   Compared to two weeks ago Friday, Export Alfalfa and Timothy not reported this 
week. Domestic Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light test. Trade slow with moderate 
demand. Feed store/retail not tested. Most interests have sold out and are busy 
shipping previously sold supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and 
other expenses. 

                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Mid Square                                                        
      Supreme           400 225.00-225.00 225.00     Very High Testing
      Good/Premium      300 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Tarped           
      Fair              100 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del                  

  Timothy Grass                                                       
    Mid Square                                                        
      Fair             1500 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Rain Damage      

  Corn Stover/Stalks                                                  
    Mid Square                                                        
      Fair             1500   90.00-90.00  90.00 Del

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 6

Compared to November 22:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales in 
this report are 2019 crop year hay.                                        

Tons:  1187    Last Week:  no report    Last Year:  4485 

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                   5  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  55  250.00-260.00  259.09     Retail/Stable 
      Good/Premium              4  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Mixed Grass                                                              
    Small Square                                                           
      Good/Premium             11  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  10  285.00-285.00  285.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat                                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                      4  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable 

Eastern Oregon:                                                            
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  30  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable 

  Timothy Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  15  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable 

  Barley                                                                   
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     18  110.00-110.00  110.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium/Supreme         400  240.00-240.00  240.00     Organic       
      Good/Premium            250  165.00-165.00  165.00     Rain Damage   
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  26  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable 
      Good                     60  165.00-165.00  165.00                   
      Fair                     30  130.00-130.00  130.00                   

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Supreme                 136  220.00-220.00  220.00                   

  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Good/Premium              1  220.00-220.00  220.00     Organic       
      Good                     70  210.00-210.00  210.00                   

  Oat                                                                      
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     62  135.00-135.00  135.00                   
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 6

Tons:  7100    Last Week:  Holiday    Last Year:  2885   

   Compared to two weeks ago Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady to firm. Trade 
moderate for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. 
Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. 
Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. 
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                     Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                        
    Mid Square                                                   
      Supreme        1000 150.00-150.00 150.00     Tarped        
      Good           3500 145.00-145.00 145.00     Tarped        
      Fair/Good      1400 125.00-125.00 125.00     Rain Damage   
                     1200 130.00-130.00 130.00     Tarped

California Hay Report

Dec. 6

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to report contacts, rain hit region 6 this week putting a holt to haying 
clippings.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  
Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  1470    Last Week:  0    Last Year:  7950                               

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  265.00-265.00  265.00 Del                   
      Premium                 250  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del Contracted        
      Fair/Good               150  190.00-200.00  193.33                       
                              200  210.00-215.00  212.50 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales confirmed.                            

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  20  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  215.00-215.00  215.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               300  155.00-155.00  155.00                       
                                                                             
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

