Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 14

Tons:  2300    Last Week:  2325    Last Year:  275    

   Compared last Friday, All grades of Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light 
test. Trade slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains 
moderate. Feed store/retail firm. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and 
other expenses. 

                        Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium/Supreme    100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped        
      Premium            300 180.00-180.00 180.00     Export        
                          50 215.00-215.00 215.00     Tarped        
      Fair/Good          800 170.00-175.00 171.25 Del Tarped        

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            200 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable 

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                               
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            100 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable 

  Timothy Grass                                                     
    Mid Square                                                      
      Fair               450 130.00-130.00 130.00 Del Export        
      Utility            300 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del               

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 14

 Compared to February 7:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year. 

Tons:  6131    Last Week:  2047    Last Year:  1442                            

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   7  230.00-250.00  238.57     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable     

  Mixed Grass Five-Way                                                         
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  10  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     95  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Harney County:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium/Supreme        2500  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            
                             2000  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export, Rain Damage

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  70  185.00-185.00  185.00                       

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 140  215.00-215.00  215.00                       
      Good/Premium            100  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
      Fair/Good               264  165.00-170.00  166.21     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                     30  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage       
      Fair/Good                30  175.00-175.00  175.00     Rain Damage       

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    600  155.00-155.00  155.00     Export, Rain Damage

  Barley                                                                       
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     50  130.00-130.00  130.00                       

  Triticale                                                                    
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    130  135.00-135.00  135.00                       

 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 14

 
Tons:  1700    Last Week:  800    Last Year:  435        

    Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
remains very slow. Demand remains moderate. Trade sources indicate their might be 
more carryover supplies than previously thought. New crop contracts offered for 
2020 export Alfalfa are 1.00/point FOB with tests of 150 RFV or higher. Retail/Feed 
store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                    
    Mid Square                                               
      Utility/Fair     1000 145.00-150.00 147.50     Tarped  

  Barley Straw                                               
    Mid Square                                               
      Utility/Fair      700   60.00-60.00    60.00           

California Hay Report

Feb. 14

 
  Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to GATS, exports for alfalfa in 2018 was 2,536,509 metric tons 
at a metric tons value of 307 and 2019 was 2,685,155 metric tons at a 
metric tons value of 322.2.  The top importing country was still China 
with Japan second and Saudi Arabia in third.  Hay is reported FOB the 
stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of 
report. 

Tons:  4275    Last Week:  2001    Last Year:  2225                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         200  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
      Premium                 400  150.00-155.00  152.50    Retail/Stable     
  Grain                                                                         
      Good                    200  140.00-140.00  140.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    200  135.00-135.00  135.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    200   30.00-30.00    30.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               500  225.00-225.00  225.00 Del                   
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                    400  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    200  175.00-180.00  177.50 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.     

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1000  190.00-200.00  195.00     New Crop          
      Premium/Supreme         400  170.00-170.00  170.00     New Crop          
      Premium                 200  210.00-235.00  228.75    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you