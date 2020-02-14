Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 14
Tons: 2300 Last Week: 2325 Last Year: 275 Compared last Friday, All grades of Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light test. Trade slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains moderate. Feed store/retail firm. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped Premium 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export 50 215.00-215.00 215.00 Tarped Fair/Good 800 170.00-175.00 171.25 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 200 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 450 130.00-130.00 130.00 Del Export Utility 300 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 14
Compared to February 7: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Tons: 6131 Last Week: 2047 Last Year: 1442 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 7 230.00-250.00 238.57 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 50 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 95 150.00-150.00 150.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 2500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export 2000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export, Rain Damage Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 70 185.00-185.00 185.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 140 215.00-215.00 215.00 Good/Premium 100 185.00-185.00 185.00 Fair/Good 264 165.00-170.00 166.21 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good 30 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Fair/Good 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Rain Damage Timothy Grass Large Square Good 600 155.00-155.00 155.00 Export, Rain Damage Barley Large Square Good 50 130.00-130.00 130.00 Triticale Large Square Good 130 135.00-135.00 135.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 14
Tons: 1700 Last Week: 800 Last Year: 435 Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow. Demand remains moderate. Trade sources indicate their might be more carryover supplies than previously thought. New crop contracts offered for 2020 export Alfalfa are 1.00/point FOB with tests of 150 RFV or higher. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility/Fair 1000 145.00-150.00 147.50 Tarped Barley Straw Mid Square Utility/Fair 700 60.00-60.00 60.00
California Hay Report
Feb. 14
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to GATS, exports for alfalfa in 2018 was 2,536,509 metric tons at a metric tons value of 307 and 2019 was 2,685,155 metric tons at a metric tons value of 322.2. The top importing country was still China with Japan second and Saudi Arabia in third. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 4275 Last Week: 2001 Last Year: 2225 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Premium 400 150.00-155.00 152.50 Retail/Stable Grain Good 200 140.00-140.00 140.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Good 200 135.00-135.00 135.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Good 200 30.00-30.00 30.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 500 225.00-225.00 225.00 Del Grain Good 400 170.00-170.00 170.00 Wheat Good 200 175.00-180.00 177.50 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1000 190.00-200.00 195.00 New Crop Premium/Supreme 400 170.00-170.00 170.00 New Crop Premium 200 210.00-235.00 228.75 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.