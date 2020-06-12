Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
June 12
Tons: 3030 Last Week: 4075 Last Year: 5090 Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Supreme Alfalfa new crop mostly steady. Trade was slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 1000 200.00-200.00 200.00 New Crop 150 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del New Crop Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Del Export, NC Good 750 175.00-185.00 181.00 Del New Crop Orchard Grass Large Square Supreme 30 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Supreme 1000 250.00-250.00 250.00 New Crop
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
June 12
Compared to June 05: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers are sold out for the year. Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year. Tons: 280 Last Week: 414 Last Year: 1735 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 250 165.00-175.00 173.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
June 12
Tons: 9760 Last Week: 0 Last Year: 150 There were no price comparisons to last week as there were no sales last week. Demand was moderate to good for limited new crop offerings. Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 1500 190.00-190.00 190.00 2500 190.00-190.00 190.00 New Crop Premium 1800 155.00-160.00 155.56 Good 3000 140.00-140.00 140.00 800 140.00-140.00 140.00 Rain Damage, NC Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Large Square Supreme 160 230.00-230.00 230.00 New Crop
California Hay Report
June 12
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 8, 2020, in Tulare County, row crops were being chopped and harvested rapidly. Almost all fields have been harvested and were being fertilized and tilled. In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for silage as well as cut, dried, and baled. Fields were being fertilized, cultivated for weeds, and tilled for corn and sorghum. The rice crop was progressing at a good pace in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 19,055 Last Week: 7610 Last Year: 10,855 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 2375 180.00-210.00 187.53 Premium/Supreme 850 170.00-170.00 170.00 Premium 300 160.00-170.00 165.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Premium 275 240.00-260.00 258.18 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Premium 150 320.00-320.00 320.00 Retail/Stable Brome Grass Premium 200 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Good 100 160.00-160.00 160.00 Oat Good 75 160.00-160.00 160.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Two Way Good 50 110.00-110.00 110.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 25 225.00-225.00 225.00 Premium 125 230.00-230.00 230.00 Organic 195 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good 530 180.00-185.00 181.70 Fair/Good 175 170.00-170.00 170.00 155 220.00-220.00 220.00 Organic 175 160.00-160.00 160.00 Dirty Orchard Grass Premium 75 260.00-260.00 260.00 Oat Good 150 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Rice Straw Good 75 87.50-87.50 87.50 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1000 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Premium 275 240.00-255.00 244.09 Del 150 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Retail Good/Premium 250 230.00-235.00 232.00 Del Orchard Grass Premium 1400 225.00-225.00 225.00 Grain Good 1500 125.00-125.00 125.00 Wheat Good 75 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 3000 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Wheat Good 700 135.00-135.00 135.00 Del Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good 2000 155.00-175.00 165.00 Bermuda Grass Fair/Good 2500 155.00-155.00 155.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.