Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

June 12

Tons:  3030    Last Week:  4075    Last Year:  5090  

     Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Supreme Alfalfa new 
crop mostly steady. Trade was slow this week. Demand remains light to 
moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and 
FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. 
                                          
                      Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       

  Alfalfa                                                            
    Mid Square                                                       
      Supreme         1000  200.00-200.00  200.00     New Crop       
                       150  215.00-215.00  215.00 Del New Crop       
      Premium          100  200.00-200.00  200.00 Del Export, NC     
      Good             750  175.00-185.00  181.00 Del New Crop       

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Large Square                                                     
      Supreme           30  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable  

  Timothy Grass                                                      
    Mid Square                                                       
      Supreme         1000  250.00-250.00  250.00     New Crop       

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

June 12

Compared to June 05:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers are sold out for the year. 
Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year.    

Tons:  280    Last Week:  414    Last Year:  1735                  

Eastern Oregon:                                                    
                      Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     

  Alfalfa                                                          
    Small Square                                                   
      Good             250  165.00-175.00  173.00                  

Lake County:                                                       
                      Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     

  Alfalfa                                                          
    Small Square                                                   
      Good              30  200.00-200.00  200.00                  

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed. 
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

June 12

Tons:  9760    Last Week:  0    Last Year:  150  

There were no price comparisons to last week as there were no sales last 
week.  Demand was moderate to good for limited new crop offerings.                                

                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          

  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                            
      Supreme           1500  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
                        2500  190.00-190.00  190.00     New Crop          
      Premium           1800  155.00-160.00  155.56                       
      Good              3000  140.00-140.00  140.00                       
                         800  140.00-140.00  140.00     Rain Damage, NC   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                     
    Large Square                                                          
      Supreme            160  230.00-230.00  230.00     New Crop          
 
California Hay Report

June 12

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 8, 2020, in Tulare 
County, row crops were being chopped and harvested rapidly.  Almost all 
fields have been harvested and were being fertilized and tilled.  In 
other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for 
silage as well as cut, dried, and baled.  Fields were being fertilized, 
cultivated for weeds, and tilled for corn and sorghum.  The rice crop was 
progressing at a good pace in the Sacramento Valley.  Hay is reported FOB 
the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom 
of report. 

Tons:  19,055    Last Week:  7610    Last Year:  10,855                        

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                2375  180.00-210.00  187.53                       
      Premium/Supreme         850  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Premium                 300  160.00-170.00  165.00    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 275  240.00-260.00  258.18    Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            100  220.00-220.00  220.00    Retail/Stable     
  Timothy Grass                                                                
      Premium                 150  320.00-320.00  320.00    Retail/Stable     
  Brome Grass                                                                  
      Premium                 200  220.00-220.00  220.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                    100  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     75  160.00-160.00  160.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                           
      Good                     50  110.00-110.00  110.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  25  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
      Premium                 125  230.00-230.00  230.00     Organic           
                              195  230.00-230.00  230.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                    530  180.00-185.00  181.70                       
      Fair/Good               175  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
                              155  220.00-220.00  220.00     Organic           
                              175  160.00-160.00  160.00     Dirty             
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                  75  260.00-260.00  260.00                       
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    150  170.00-170.00  170.00    Retail/Stable     
  Rice Straw                                                                   
      Good                     75   87.50-87.50    87.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1000  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del                   
      Premium                 275  240.00-255.00  244.09 Del                   
                              150  230.00-230.00  230.00 Del  Retail     
      Good/Premium            250  230.00-235.00  232.00 Del                   
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                1400  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                   1500  125.00-125.00  125.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                     75  165.00-165.00  165.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              3000  170.00-170.00  170.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    700  135.00-135.00  135.00 Del                   

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable                           

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  50  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                   2000  155.00-175.00  165.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Fair/Good              2500  155.00-155.00  155.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you