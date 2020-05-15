Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
May 15
Tons: 1100 Last Week: 2525 Last Year: 4675 Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Alfalfa new crop steady in a light test. Exporters still have old crop Alfalfa and Timothy to work thru. Trade remains slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers over the trade area is slowing marketing. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 400 175.00-175.00 175.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable 400 175.00-175.00 175.00 Tarped Timothy Grass Small Square Good/Premium 200 220.00-230.00 225.00 Old Crop Wheat Straw Small Square Good/Premium 300 80.00-80.00 80.00 Tarped
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
May 15
Compared to May 08: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 42 Last Week: 108 Last Year: 284 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Orchard Grass Small Square Good 7 250.00-250.00 250.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 35 195.00-195.00 195.00 Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
May 15
Tons: 1970 Last Week: 5200 Last Year: 300 Compared to last Friday, Export Premium Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow with producers and exporters facing more than normal of last year’s winter kill on new seeding forcing them to replant. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Dairies remain nonaggressive for new purchases as milk price continues to falter. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 75 155.00-155.00 155.00 575 167.00-167.00 167.00 Export Alfalfa Standing Premium/Supreme 325 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Good/Premium 330 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Fair/Good 345 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Utility/Fair 320 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop
California Hay Report
May 15
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 11, 2020, in Tulare County, winter planted wheat, oats and barley were maturing. In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for silage. Winter wheat was being cut and dried for hay. Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried and baled. Rice planting continued in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 9525 Last Week: 5430 Last Year: 7685 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Oat Good 50 140.00-140.00 140.00 100 160.00-170.00 165.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Grass Good 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Organic Weedy Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 425 230.00-240.00 232.94 150 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del Premium 500 170.00-170.00 170.00 Good 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 100 230.00-235.00 232.50 Del Fair/Good 300 190.00-190.00 190.00 100 195.00-200.00 197.50 Del Fair 600 180.00-180.00 180.00 400 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Rye Grass Good 400 110.00-110.00 110.00 Oat Good 450 125.00-160.00 128.89 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Good 650 120.00-140.00 128.46 200 140.00-140.00 140.00 Retail/Stable Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-265.00 252.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 1600 195.00-195.00 195.00 Premium 500 180.00-180.00 180.00 Good 2500 165.00-170.00 168.60
The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.