Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

March 27

Tons:  1120    Last Week:  2015    Last Year:  1550                                                               

     Compared last Friday, Premium export Alfalfa steady in a light 
test. Trade remains very slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. 
Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots report inventory supplies out 
into July. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                 350 195.00-205.00 200.00     Export            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                     70 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  90 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               300 110.00-110.00 110.00     Export            
      Utility                 260   80.00-100.00   90.38     Tarped        
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

March 27

Compared to March 20:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the 
most demanded hay.  Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this 
year.  Many growers are sold out for the year.     

Tons:  1372    Last Week:  585    Last Year:  405                              

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   2  250.00-250.00  250.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                      3  225.00-225.00  225.00                       

  Oat                                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                      3  180.00-180.00  180.00                       

Harney County:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                 500  185.00-185.00  185.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                  75  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 238  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Good/Premium            100  175.00-180.00  178.50                       
      Good                    125  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             31  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

  Oat                                                                          
    Large Square                                                               
      Fair/Good               155  100.00-100.00  100.00     Excessive Moisture

  Triticale                                                                    
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     60  125.00-125.00  125.00                       

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                                        
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

March 27

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
No report was available this week from USDA.
    
California Hay Report

March 20

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  5204    Last Week:  3100    Last Year:  4970                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 550  185.00-200.00  190.45                       
      Premium                  25  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 520  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del                   
      Good                    300  225.00-225.00  225.00 Del                   
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                    200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 350  265.00-265.00  265.00 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme         100  275.00-275.00  275.00 Del                   
      Premium                  25  320.00-320.00  320.00 Del etail/Stable     
      Good                    200  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                     25  190.00-190.00  190.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. 

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 225  279.00-280.00  279.22    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-260.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 500  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
                              800  195.00-195.00  195.00     Rain Damage       
      Premium                 400  210.00-220.00  217.50    Retail/Stable     
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 300  205.00-205.00  205.00    Retail/Stable     
  Bermuda Straw                                                                
      Good                    600   75.00-75.00    75.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

