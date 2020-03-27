Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
March 27
Tons: 1120 Last Week: 2015 Last Year: 1550 Compared last Friday, Premium export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots report inventory supplies out into July. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 350 195.00-205.00 200.00 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good 70 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 90 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair/Good 300 110.00-110.00 110.00 Export Utility 260 80.00-100.00 90.38 Tarped
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
March 27
Compared to March 20: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 1372 Last Week: 585 Last Year: 405 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 2 250.00-250.00 250.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Good 3 225.00-225.00 225.00 Oat Small Square Good 3 180.00-180.00 180.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 500 185.00-185.00 185.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 75 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 238 210.00-210.00 210.00 Good/Premium 100 175.00-180.00 178.50 Good 125 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Large Square Good/Premium 31 150.00-150.00 150.00 Oat Large Square Fair/Good 155 100.00-100.00 100.00 Excessive Moisture Triticale Large Square Good 60 125.00-125.00 125.00 Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
March 27
No report was available this week from USDA.
California Hay Report
March 20
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 5204 Last Week: 3100 Last Year: 4970 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 550 185.00-200.00 190.45 Premium 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 520 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Good 300 225.00-225.00 225.00 Del Grain Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 350 265.00-265.00 265.00 Del Premium/Supreme 100 275.00-275.00 275.00 Del Premium 25 320.00-320.00 320.00 Del etail/Stable Good 200 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Wheat Good 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 225 279.00-280.00 279.22 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-260.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 500 220.00-220.00 220.00 800 195.00-195.00 195.00 Rain Damage Premium 400 210.00-220.00 217.50 Retail/Stable Bermuda Grass Premium 300 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Bermuda Straw Good 600 75.00-75.00 75.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.