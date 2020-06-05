Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
June 5
Tons: 4075 Last Week: 1250 Last Year: 3505 Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Supreme Alfalfa new crop steady in a light test. Exporters having trouble finding suitable supplies. Trade remains slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers over the trade area is slowing marketing. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 515 220.00-220.00 220.00 3000 180.00-180.00 180.00 New Crop 60 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good 500 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
June 5
Compared to May 29: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers are sold out for the year. Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year. Tons: 414 Last Week: 25 Last Year: 197 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Grass Mix Small Square Good 5 250.00-250.00 250.00 Certified Weed Free Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 24 210.00-210.00 210.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 300 210.00-210.00 210.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Small Square Good 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Alfalfa/Oat Mix Small Square Good 30 190.00-190.00 190.00 Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
June 5
Tons: 30,700 Last Week: 30,700 Last Year: 0 Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium/Supreme Alfalfa were not tested. The rains throughout the region delayed first cutting.
California Hay Report
June 5
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 1, 2020, in Tulare County, row crops were being chopped and harvested rapidly. Almost all fields have been harvested and were being fertilized and tilled. In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for silage as well as cut, dried, and baled. Fields were being fertilized, cultivated for weeds, and tilled for corn, sorghum, and cotton planting. With favorable warm to hot weather conditions, crops in the greater valley were doing well. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 7610 Last Week: 12,930 Last Year: 8160 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 800 200.00-220.00 210.00 High Testing Premium 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 425 155.00-160.00 157.35 Orchard Grass Premium 150 320.00-320.00 320.00 Retail/Stable Rye Grass Fair/Good 75 100.00-100.00 100.00 Wheat Good 800 120.00-120.00 120.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 323 220.00-240.00 226.19 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 163 180.00-180.00 180.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 180 13.50-13.50 13.50 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Premium 75 320.00-320.00 320.00 Retail/Stable Brome Grass Good 29 150.00-150.00 150.00 Organic Rye Grass Good 250 85.00-85.00 85.00 Rain Damage 100 120.00-120.00 120.00 Retail/Stable Oat Good 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Rice Straw Good 75 87.50-87.50 87.50 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1050 220.00-240.00 227.62 725 220.00-275.00 225.69 Del Premium 50 200.00-213.00 206.50 150 240.00-240.00 240.00 Del Good/Premium 210 165.00-165.00 165.00 Dirty Good 50 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del Forage Mix Good 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 80 235.00-235.00 235.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good/Premium 300 170.00-170.00 170.00 Good 1200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 150 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.