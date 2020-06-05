Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

June 5

Tons:  4075    Last Week:  1250    Last Year:  3505  


     Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Supreme Alfalfa new crop 
steady in a light test. Exporters having trouble finding suitable supplies. 
Trade remains slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers 
over the trade area is slowing marketing. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. 
Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or 
ranch unless otherwise stated. 
                          
                      Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Mid Square                                                          
      Premium          515  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
                      3000  180.00-180.00  180.00     New Crop          
                        60  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good             500  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage       

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

June 5

Compared to May 29:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers are sold out for the year. 
Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year.    

Tons:  414    Last Week:  25    Last Year:  197                    

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                       
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                   
    Small Square                                                      
      Good                5  250.00-250.00  250.00     Certified Weed 
                                                       Free           

Harney County:                                                        
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Good               24  210.00-210.00  210.00                    

Klamath Basin:                                                        
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Premium           300  210.00-210.00  210.00                    

  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                   
    Small Square                                                      
      Good               25  190.00-190.00  190.00                    

Lake County:                                                          
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Good               30  200.00-200.00  200.00                    

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                     
    Small Square                                                      
      Good               30  190.00-190.00  190.00                    

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                              
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

June 5

Tons:  30,700    Last Week: 30,700    Last Year:  0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

    Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium/Supreme Alfalfa 
were not tested.  The rains throughout the region delayed first cutting.

 
California Hay Report

June 5

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 1, 2020, in Tulare 
County, row crops were being chopped and harvested rapidly.  Almost all 
fields have been harvested and were being fertilized and tilled.  In 
other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for 
silage as well as cut, dried, and baled.  Fields were being fertilized, 
cultivated for weeds, and tilled for corn, sorghum, and cotton planting.  
With favorable warm to hot weather conditions, crops in the greater 
valley were doing well.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless 
otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  7610    Last Week:  12,930    Last Year:  8160                          

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 800  200.00-220.00  210.00    High Testing 
      Premium                  50  190.00-190.00  190.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               425  155.00-160.00  157.35                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 150  320.00-320.00  320.00    Retail/Stable     
  Rye Grass                                                                    
      Fair/Good                75  100.00-100.00  100.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    800  120.00-120.00  120.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 323  220.00-240.00  226.19    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               163  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                 180   13.50-13.50    13.50    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                  75  320.00-320.00  320.00    Retail/Stable     
  Brome Grass                                                                  
      Good                     29  150.00-150.00  150.00     Organic           
  Rye Grass                                                                    
      Good                    250   85.00-85.00    85.00     Rain Damage       
                              100  120.00-120.00  120.00    Retail/Stable     
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    100  170.00-170.00  170.00    Retail/Stable     
  Rice Straw                                                                   
      Good                     75   87.50-87.50    87.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1050  220.00-240.00  227.62                       
                              725  220.00-275.00  225.69 Del                   
      Premium                  50  200.00-213.00  206.50                       
                              150  240.00-240.00  240.00 Del                   
      Good/Premium            210  165.00-165.00  165.00     Dirty             
      Good                     50  215.00-215.00  215.00 Del                   
  Forage Mix                                                         
      Good                     25  150.00-150.00  150.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  80  235.00-235.00  235.00 

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable                           

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good/Premium            300  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Good                   1200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 150  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable   

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

