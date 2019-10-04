Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 4

Tons:  9400    Last Week:  10,200    Last Year:  5070  

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa firm. Trade moderate 
this week as export buyers remained aggressive. Local dairies aren’t willing to 
compete with exporters. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. Demand remains 
moderate to good on Alfalfa. Most 4th cutting isn’t testing for dairy quality. Feed 
store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other 
expenses.

                      Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Mid Square                                                    
      Premium         2000 206.00-210.00 208.00     Export        
      Good            6200 190.00-205.00 202.10     Export        
                      1000 160.00-160.00 160.00     Rain Damage   

  Orchard Grass                                                   
    Small Square                                                  
      Premium          100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Timothy Grass                                                   
    Small Square                                                  
      Premium          100 225.00-225.00 225.00     Retail/Stable

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 4

Compared to September 27:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Recent and 
upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.    

Tons:  5610    Last Week:  7553    Last Year:  3103                         

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   4  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Alfalfa/Bluegrass Mix                                                     
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   7  250.00-250.00  250.00                    

  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   6  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  
      Good/Premium             21  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable  
      Good                     12  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard/Brome/Bluegrass Mix 
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  25  245.00-245.00  245.00     Retail/Stable  

  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   5  285.00-285.00  285.00     Retail/Stable  

Eastern Oregon:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                   1000  135.00-135.00  135.00     Rain Damage    

  Timothy Grass                                                             
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium                 500  180.00-180.00  180.00 Del Export         

Klamath Basin:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 400  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable  

Lake County:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium/Supreme        3000  205.00-205.00  205.00     Export         
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00                    
                              500  225.00-225.00  225.00     Retail/Stable  
      Fair/Good                25  120.00-120.00  120.00     Rain Damage    

  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                         
    Small Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             25  170.00-170.00  170.00                    

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                           
    Large Square                                                            
      Fair                     50   80.00-80.00    80.00     Rain Damage    

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                      
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 4

Tons:  10,600    Last Week:  5300    Last Year:  19,100   

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa firm. Rain over the trade area 
has slowed marketing. Hay that is in windrows has been battered by recent storms 
in the trade area. Hay still needs to be cut for the last cutting of the season. 
Demand remains good especially from exporters offering a 1.00/RFV point. 
Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                         Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium/Supreme    1500 200.00-200.00 200.00                  
      Good/Premium       2000 175.00-175.00 175.00     Export       
      Fair/Good           800 150.00-150.00 150.00                  
                         4900 150.00-165.00 159.18     Export       
      Utility             800 120.00-120.00 120.00     Rain Damage  
      Utility/Fair        600 140.00-145.00 142.50     Rain Damage  
California Hay Report

Oct. 4

Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
Rain hit region 6 and into Arizona this week with a lot of hay that is rain 
damaged.  Cooler temps in region 5 should make for some test hay according to 
report contacts this week.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless 
otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  5700    Last Week:  15,650    Last Year:  207,800                       

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 250  160.00-160.00  160.00     Retail/Stable     
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    500  140.00-140.00  140.00     Retail/Stable     
  Grass                                                                        
      Premium                 225  160.00-160.00  160.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         925  220.00-260.00  224.32                       
      Premium                 300  200.00-225.00  204.17                       
      Fair/Good                50  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
      Fair                    550  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
                              250  185.00-190.00  187.50 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  25  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     75   90.00-90.00    90.00                       
  Corn Stalks                                                           
      Good                    200   60.00-60.00    60.00                       
  Grass                                                                        
      Good                    200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  250.00-250.00  250.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            425  170.00-180.00  172.94     Retail/Stable     
      Good                     75  145.00-145.00  145.00     Bleached          
                             1000  160.00-160.00  160.00     Export            
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Good                    150  100.00-100.00  100.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

