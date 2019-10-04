Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 4
Tons: 9400 Last Week: 10,200 Last Year: 5070 Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa firm. Trade moderate this week as export buyers remained aggressive. Local dairies aren’t willing to compete with exporters. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa. Most 4th cutting isn’t testing for dairy quality. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 2000 206.00-210.00 208.00 Export Good 6200 190.00-205.00 202.10 Export 1000 160.00-160.00 160.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 100 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 4
Compared to September 27: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Recent and upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 5610 Last Week: 7553 Last Year: 3103 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 4 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Bluegrass Mix Small Square Premium 7 250.00-250.00 250.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 6 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 21 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good 12 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Brome/Bluegrass Mix Small Square Premium 25 245.00-245.00 245.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 5 285.00-285.00 285.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 1000 135.00-135.00 135.00 Rain Damage Timothy Grass Large Square Premium 500 180.00-180.00 180.00 Del Export Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 400 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 3000 205.00-205.00 205.00 Export Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 500 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 25 120.00-120.00 120.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa/Grass Mix Small Square Good/Premium 25 170.00-170.00 170.00 Alfalfa/Oat Mix Large Square Fair 50 80.00-80.00 80.00 Rain Damage Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 4
Tons: 10,600 Last Week: 5300 Last Year: 19,100 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa firm. Rain over the trade area has slowed marketing. Hay that is in windrows has been battered by recent storms in the trade area. Hay still needs to be cut for the last cutting of the season. Demand remains good especially from exporters offering a 1.00/RFV point. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 1500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good/Premium 2000 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export Fair/Good 800 150.00-150.00 150.00 4900 150.00-165.00 159.18 Export Utility 800 120.00-120.00 120.00 Rain Damage Utility/Fair 600 140.00-145.00 142.50 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
Oct. 4
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. Rain hit region 6 and into Arizona this week with a lot of hay that is rain damaged. Cooler temps in region 5 should make for some test hay according to report contacts this week. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 5700 Last Week: 15,650 Last Year: 207,800 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 250 160.00-160.00 160.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Good 500 140.00-140.00 140.00 Retail/Stable Grass Premium 225 160.00-160.00 160.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 925 220.00-260.00 224.32 Premium 300 200.00-225.00 204.17 Fair/Good 50 180.00-180.00 180.00 Fair 550 170.00-170.00 170.00 250 185.00-190.00 187.50 Del Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Oat Good 75 90.00-90.00 90.00 Corn Stalks Good 200 60.00-60.00 60.00 Grass Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 250.00-250.00 250.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 425 170.00-180.00 172.94 Retail/Stable Good 75 145.00-145.00 145.00 Bleached 1000 160.00-160.00 160.00 Export Bermuda Grass Good 150 100.00-100.00 100.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.