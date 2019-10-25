Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 25
Tons: 4750 Last Week: 7250 Last Year: 5725 Compared to last Friday, all grades of export and domestic Alfalfa steady. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade slow to moderate this week as a fire at an exporters press in Ellensburg slowed trade this week. Demand remains good from exporters and dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 775 200.00-230.00 216.45 Del Tarped Premium 155 207.00-208.00 207.52 Export Good 2025 190.00-200.00 192.59 Export 275 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Fair/Good 875 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Mid Square Premium 75 172.00-172.00 172.00 Export 70 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Oat Small Square Good 300 110.00-110.00 110.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 25
Compared to October 18: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 1316 Last Week: 5637 Last Year: 687 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 24 185.00-185.00 185.00 Small Square Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 20 240.00-240.00 240.00 Ret/Stable, Contracted 55 260.00-275.00 261.36 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 2 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Oat/Triticale/Grass Mix Small Square Good/Premium 25 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 35 185.00-185.00 185.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 250 280.00-280.00 280.00 Organic Mid Square Premium 400 200.00-200.00 200.00 Small Square Premium 150 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 50 130.00-140.00 135.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 70 210.00-210.00 210.00 Small Square Supreme 4 245.00-245.00 245.00 Organic Premium 30 225.00-225.00 225.00 13 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Retail/Stable Good 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Grassy Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 11 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Retail/Stable Triticale Large Square Good/Premium 56 120.00-120.00 120.00 Alfalfa/Triticale Mix Small Square Good/Premium 26 150.00-150.00 150.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 25
Tons: 19,400 Last Week: 32,200 Last Year: 7550 Compared to last Friday, Alfalfa steady as dairies showed more interest this week. Trade active with good demand especially for wheat straw and retail hay. Retail/Feed store steady. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 2200 185.00-200.00 195.23 Tarped Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Organic Fair/Good 6500 150.00-160.00 157.31 Tarped Alfalfa In Windrow Premium 3000 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Mid Square Fair 3250 45.00-45.00 45.00 Wheat Straw In Windrow Fair 4250 10.00-10.00 10.00 per Bale
California Hay Report
Oct. 25
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report October 21, 2019, barley, oats, triticale, and wheat fields were being prepared for winter plantings in Fresno County. Sorghum harvest continued and fields were being treated for sugarcane aphids. Rice fields were maturing and being harvested. In Tulare County, late planted black- eyed peas were being harvested. Corn fields for silage have been chopped and awaiting the fall winter wheat plantings. Fields were being fertilized and prepped for the next planting. Some fields were being laser labeled for better irrigation. Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried, and baled. Cotton harvest was complete in Sutter County. In the Sacramento Valley, corn harvest continued. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 9560 Last Week: 9950 Last Year: 24,547 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 300 195.00-195.00 195.00 2000 195.00-195.00 195.00 Contracted Premium 750 180.00-180.00 180.00 500 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Grass Premium 1000 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 175 250.00-260.00 255.71 Premium/Supreme 275 232.00-265.00 248.45 Premium 75 230.00-230.00 230.00 Good 450 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair/Good 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Del Oat Good 25 110.00-110.00 110.00 Corn Good 300 60.00-60.00 60.00 450 80.00-80.00 80.00 Del Wheat Good 25 125.00-125.00 125.00 Forage Mix-Two Way Good 125 135.00-135.00 135.00 Rice Straw Good 500 30.00-30.00 30.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 135 245.00-245.00 245.00 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 375 190.00-200.00 198.00 Retail/Stable Good 1000 170.00-170.00 170.00 Fair/Good 100 160.00-175.00 167.50 600 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export Bermuda Grass Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.