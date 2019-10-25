Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 25

Tons:  4750    Last Week:  7250    Last Year:  5725      

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of export and domestic Alfalfa steady. 
Timothy for export remains slow. Trade slow to moderate this week as a fire at an 
exporters press in Ellensburg slowed trade this week. Demand remains good from 
exporters and dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and 
FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. 

                        Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Mid Square                                                       
      Premium/Supreme    775 200.00-230.00 216.45 Del Tarped         
      Premium            155 207.00-208.00 207.52     Export         
      Good              2025 190.00-200.00 192.59     Export         
                         275 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped         
      Fair/Good          875 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped         

  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium            100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Mid Square                                                       
      Premium             75 172.00-172.00 172.00     Export         
                          70 180.00-180.00 180.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium            100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Oat                                                                
    Small Square                                                     
      Good               300 110.00-110.00 110.00     Export

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 25

Compared to October 18:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales in 
this report are 2019 crop year hay. 

Tons:  1316    Last Week:  5637    Last Year:  687   

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:         
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                            
      Premium             24  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
    Small Square                                                          
      Premium             25  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                           
    Small Square                                                          
      Premium             20  240.00-240.00  240.00     Ret/Stable, Contracted
                          55  260.00-275.00  261.36     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium         2  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Mixed Grass Five-Way                                                    
    Small Square                                                          
      Premium             10  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     

  Oat/Triticale/Grass Mix                                                 
    Small Square                                                          
      Good/Premium        25  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                           
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Small Square                                                          
      Good/Premium        35  185.00-185.00  185.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                            
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Large Square                                                          
      Supreme            250  280.00-280.00  280.00     Organic           
    Mid Square                                                            
      Premium            400  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
    Small Square                                                          
      Premium            150  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good                50  130.00-140.00  135.00                       

Lake County:                                                              
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Large Square                                                          
      Supreme             70  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
    Small Square                                                          
      Supreme              4  245.00-245.00  245.00     Organic           
      Premium             30  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
                          13  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del Retail/Stable     
      Good                30  200.00-200.00  200.00                     
                          30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Grassy          

  Meadow Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium             11  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del Retail/Stable   

  Triticale                                                             
    Large Square                                                        
      Good/Premium        56  120.00-120.00  120.00                     

  Alfalfa/Triticale Mix                                                 
    Small Square                                                        
      Good/Premium        26  150.00-150.00  150.00                     
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 25

Tons:  19,400    Last Week:  32,200    Last Year:  7550 

   Compared to last Friday, Alfalfa steady as dairies showed more interest this 
week. Trade active with good demand especially for wheat straw and retail hay. 
Retail/Feed store steady. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
                        Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium/Supreme   2200 185.00-200.00 195.23     Tarped        
      Premium            200 200.00-200.00 200.00     Organic       
      Fair/Good         6500 150.00-160.00 157.31     Tarped        

  Alfalfa                                                           
    In Windrow                                                      
      Premium           3000 170.00-170.00 170.00     Retail/Stable 

  Wheat Straw                                                       
    Mid Square                                                      
      Fair              3250   45.00-45.00    45.00                 

  Wheat Straw                                                       
    In Windrow                                                      
      Fair              4250   10.00-10.00    10.00     per Bale

California Hay Report

Oct. 25

 Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to the NASS Crop Progress report October 21, 2019, barley, oats, triticale, and 
wheat fields were being prepared for winter plantings in Fresno County. Sorghum 
harvest continued and fields were being treated for sugarcane aphids. Rice 
fields were maturing and being harvested. In Tulare County, late planted black-
eyed peas were being harvested. Corn fields for silage have been chopped and 
awaiting the fall winter wheat plantings. Fields were being fertilized and 
prepped for the next planting. Some fields were being laser labeled for better 
irrigation. Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried, and baled. Cotton harvest was 
complete in Sutter County. In the Sacramento Valley, corn harvest continued.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are 
defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  9560    Last Week:  9950    Last Year:  24,547                          

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 300  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
                             2000  195.00-195.00  195.00     Contracted        
      Premium                 750  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                              500  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     
  Grass                                                                        
      Premium                1000  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  50  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 175  250.00-260.00  255.71                       
      Premium/Supreme         275  232.00-265.00  248.45                       
      Premium                  75  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
      Good                    450  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Fair/Good                50  200.00-200.00  200.00 Del                   
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     25  110.00-110.00  110.00                       
  Corn                                                                         
      Good                    300   60.00-60.00    60.00                       
                              450   80.00-80.00    80.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                     25  125.00-125.00  125.00                       
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                           
      Good                    125  135.00-135.00  135.00                       
  Rice Straw                                                                   
      Good                    500   30.00-30.00    30.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.


Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 135  245.00-245.00  245.00                       
                              150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
                                                                               
      Premium                 375  190.00-200.00  198.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                   1000  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Fair/Good               100  160.00-175.00  167.50                       
                              600  175.00-175.00  175.00     Export            
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

