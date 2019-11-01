Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 1
Tons: 5700 Last Week: 4750 Last Year: 1235 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Domestic Alfalfa firm as harvest is coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow to moderate this week. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 1000 205.00-205.00 205.00 Tarped Good/Premium 3000 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 500 108.00-108.00 108.00 Del Corn Stover/Stalks Mid Square Good 1000 85.00-85.00 85.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 1
Compared to October 25: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 4002 Last Week: 1316 Last Year: 3459 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Fair/Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 25 255.00-255.00 255.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 152 250.00-260.00 253.29 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 1 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Good/Premium 25 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Oat/Triticale/Grass Mix Small Square Good/Premium 25 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Beardless Wheat Large Square Good 100 135.00-135.00 135.00 Bluegrass Straw Large Square Utility 70 100.00-100.00 100.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Large Square Good/Premium 30 150.00-150.00 150.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 300 220.00-220.00 220.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 2850 205.00-210.00 206.32 Small Square Premium 60 225.00-225.00 225.00 Triticale Large Square Good 64 140.00-140.00 140.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 1
Tons: 9000 Last Week: 19,400 Last Year: 23,800 Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility/Fair 9000 125.00-130.00 127.44 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
Nov. 1
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to report contacts, yesterday in region 6 had its first frost. According to the NASS Crop Progress report October 28, 2019, corn harvest was completed for Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties. Alfalfa and Sorghum continued to be harvested. Cotton harvest was in full swing. Late black-eyed peas plantings were being harvested. Early fall-planted small grains continued to be planted and were emerging well. Rice harvest was coming to a close in the Valley. In Sutter County, corn harvest was progressing well. Harvesting of sunflower was completed. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 5800 Last Week: 9560 Last Year: 9530 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 100 280.00-280.00 280.00 Contracted Organic Orchard Grass Premium 75 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 400 230.00-230.00 230.00 Premium 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 150 230.00-230.00 230.00 Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 150 250.00-270.00 256.67 200 265.00-285.00 270.00 Del Premium 75 245.00-245.00 245.00 Del Good/Premium 275 215.00-220.00 217.73 Good 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del Fair/Good 100 115.00-115.00 115.00 Grassy Wheat Good 400 110.00-110.00 110.00 Sudan Good 50 105.00-105.00 105.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 150 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium 450 190.00-190.00 190.00 Good 400 170.00-170.00 170.00 Export Fair/Good 800 165.00-165.00 165.00 Fair 1000 145.00-145.00 145.00 Bermuda Grass Good 500 90.00-90.00 90.00
The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.