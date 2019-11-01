Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 1

Tons:  5700    Last Week:  4750    Last Year:  1235    

     Compared to last Friday, all grades of Domestic Alfalfa firm as harvest is 
coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow to moderate 
this week. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices 
are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered 
prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                      Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments

  Alfalfa                                                          
    Mid Square                                                     
      Premium         1000 205.00-205.00 205.00     Tarped         
      Good/Premium    3000 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped         

  Alfalfa                                                          
    Small Square                                                   
      Premium          100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                    
    Small Square                                                   
      Premium          100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Wheat Straw                                                      
    Mid Square                                                     
      Good             500 108.00-108.00 108.00 Del                

  Corn Stover/Stalks                                               
    Mid Square                                                     
      Good            1000   85.00-85.00    85.00 Del

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 1

Compared to October 25:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales in 
this report are 2019 crop year hay.                                                                            

Tons:  4002    Last Week:  1316    Last Year:  3459                         

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium                 100  180.00-180.00  180.00                    
      Fair/Good               200  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage    
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  25  255.00-255.00  255.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 152  250.00-260.00  253.29     Retail/Stable  
      Good/Premium              1  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Meadow Grass                                                             
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             25  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable  

  Oat/Triticale/Grass Mix
    Small Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             25  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable  

  Beardless Wheat                                                           
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                    100  135.00-135.00  135.00                    

  Bluegrass Straw                                                           
    Large Square                                                            
      Utility                  70  100.00-100.00  100.00                    

Eastern Oregon:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                       
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             30  150.00-150.00  150.00                    

Klamath Basin:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Supreme                 300  220.00-220.00  220.00                    

Lake County:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Supreme                2850  205.00-210.00  206.32                    
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  60  225.00-225.00  225.00                    

  Triticale                                                                 
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                     64  140.00-140.00  140.00                    

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                      
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 1

Tons:  9000    Last Week:  19,400    Last Year:  23,800     

    Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay. Retail/Feed store not tested this 
week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Utility/Fair     9000 125.00-130.00 127.44     Rain Damage

California Hay Report

Nov. 1

 
Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to report contacts, yesterday in region 6 had its first frost.  According 
to the NASS Crop Progress report October 28, 2019, corn harvest was completed 
for Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties. Alfalfa and Sorghum continued to be 
harvested. Cotton harvest was in full swing. Late black-eyed peas plantings were 
being harvested. Early fall-planted small grains continued to be planted and 
were emerging well. Rice harvest was coming to a close in the Valley. In Sutter 
County, corn harvest was progressing well. Harvesting of sunflower was 
completed.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  
Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  5800    Last Week:  9560    Last Year:  9530                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 100  280.00-280.00  280.00     Contracted Organic       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                  75  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 400  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
      Premium                 200  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            150  230.00-230.00  230.00                       

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 150  250.00-270.00  256.67                       
                              200  265.00-285.00  270.00 Del                   
      Premium                  75  245.00-245.00  245.00 Del                   
      Good/Premium            275  215.00-220.00  217.73                       
      Good                     25  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                              100  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               100  115.00-115.00  115.00     Grassy            
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    400  110.00-110.00  110.00                       
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                     50  105.00-105.00  105.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                           

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 150  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium                 450  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
      Good                    400  170.00-170.00  170.00     Export            
      Fair/Good               800  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
      Fair                   1000  145.00-145.00  145.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Good                    500   90.00-90.00    90.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.


