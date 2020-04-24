Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
April 24
Tons: 1835 Last Week: 950 Last Year: 275 Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very good. Dairies are back in survival mode. Prices of other dairy ration components also have gone in different direction, which may cause some to adjust their rations. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 900 155.00-160.00 157.22 Bleached Fair/Good 350 160.00-160.00 160.00 Export Utility 100 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 80 230.00-250.00 242.50 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Good/Premium 30 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Utility/Fair 150 100.00-100.00 100.00 Tarped Timothy Grass Small Square Good/Premium 75 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good 150 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
April 24
Compared to April 17: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 577 Last Week: 324 Last Year: 424 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Mid Square Good 12 200.00-200.00 200.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Good 5 220.00-250.00 232.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Meadow Grass Mid Square Good 500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 60 200.00-220.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
April 24
Tons: 4550 Last Week: 6100 Last Year: 630 Compared to last Friday, Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate with producers and exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price continues to falter. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 50 170.00-170.00 170.00 Tarped Good 3500 167.00-167.00 167.00 Export Fair 1000 160.00-160.00 160.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
April 24
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 20, 2020, in Tulare County, winter grain plants were in different stages of growth, with most wheat, oats and barley coming close to maturity. Some wheat, oats, and barley fields were being treated for weed control. With the added rain, alfalfa continued to thrive and was growing well. Corn was being planted. Safflower planting was finished with most emerged. Due to cold weather, cotton planting was behind schedule. Rice ground preparation was ahead of schedule with ground work done in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 5550 Last Week: 2950 Last Year: 6120 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 160.00-160.00 160.00 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Good/Premium 100 320.00-340.00 330.00 Del Retail Grain Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Del Retail Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 50 285.00-285.00 285.00 Del Premium/Supreme 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 New Crop Premium 300 255.00-260.00 257.50 Del Good/Premium 250 225.00-235.00 230.00 Del Fair/Good 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-265.00 252.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1300 210.00-210.00 210.00 2200 200.00-210.00 206.36 Export Premium 300 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Good 400 175.00-175.00 175.00 Old Crop Bermuda Grass Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.