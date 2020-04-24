Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

April 24

Tons:  1835    Last Week:  950    Last Year:  275                                                                       

     Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. 
Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very 
good. Dairies are back in survival mode. Prices of other dairy ration components 
also have gone in different direction, which may cause some to adjust their 
rations. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                    900 155.00-160.00 157.22     Bleached          
      Fair/Good               350 160.00-160.00 160.00     Export            
      Utility                 100 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del                   

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             80 230.00-250.00 242.50     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             30 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Utility/Fair            150 100.00-100.00 100.00     Tarped            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             75 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    150 200.00-200.00 200.00     Export            

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

April 24

 
 Compared to April 17:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Growers are reporting that due to 
dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly.  
Many growers are sold out for the year.                                                                          

Tons:  577    Last Week:  324    Last Year:  424                     

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                         
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                
    Mid Square                                                       
      Good                12  200.00-200.00  200.00                  

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Good                 5  220.00-250.00  232.00                  

Klamath Basin:                                                       
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Meadow Grass                                                      
    Mid Square                                                       
      Good               500  160.00-160.00  160.00                  

Lake County:                                                         
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium             60  200.00-220.00  210.00     Retail/Stable

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                              
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

April 24

 
Tons:  4550    Last Week:  6100    Last Year:  630                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

    Compared to last Friday, Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate with producers and 
exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship 
product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price 
continues to falter. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                  50 170.00-170.00 170.00     Tarped            
      Good                   3500 167.00-167.00 167.00     Export            
      Fair                   1000 160.00-160.00 160.00     Tarped     
California Hay Report

April 24

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 20, 2020, in Tulare 
County, winter grain plants were in different stages of growth, with most 
wheat, oats and barley coming close to maturity.  Some wheat, oats, and 
barley fields were being treated for weed control.  With the added rain, 
alfalfa continued to thrive and was growing well.  Corn was being 
planted.  Safflower planting was finished with most emerged.  Due to cold 
weather, cotton planting was behind schedule.  Rice ground preparation 
was ahead of schedule with ground work done in the Sacramento Valley.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  5550    Last Week:  2950    Last Year:  6120                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
                               50  190.00-190.00  190.00    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Good/Premium            100  320.00-340.00  330.00 Del Retail     
  Grain                                                                           
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00 Del Retail     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  25  250.00-250.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  50  285.00-285.00  285.00 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme          50  240.00-240.00  240.00     New Crop          
      Premium                 300  255.00-260.00  257.50 Del                   
      Good/Premium            250  225.00-235.00  230.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               100  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.    

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 125  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-265.00  252.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1300  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
                             2200  200.00-210.00  206.36     Export            
      Premium                 300  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                    400  175.00-175.00  175.00     Old Crop          
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you