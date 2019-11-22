Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 22
Note: Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 this report will not be issued again until Dec. 6, 2019. Tons: 2600 Last Week: 1400 Last Year: Holiday Compared to last Friday, all grades of Export Alfalfa steady as harvest is coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow with exporters having too much supply. Export sales for Timothy remain slow. Trade remains slow as most supplies are in firm hands. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. Most interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 2000 210.00-210.00 210.00 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Premium 200 197.00-197.00 197.00 Del Export Fair 300 147.00-147.00 147.00 Del Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 22
***THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE ISSUED NEXT WEEK NOVEMBER 29 DUE TO THE HOLIDAY*** Compared to November 8: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 1661 Last Week: 5685 Last Year: no report Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good/Premium 150 180.00-180.00 180.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Oat Small Square Good 4 180.00-180.00 180.00 Barley Large Square Good 60 135.00-135.00 135.00 Bluegrass Straw Large Square Utility 50 100.00-100.00 100.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 200 215.00-215.00 215.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Large Square Good 10 150.00-150.00 150.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 60 165.00-165.00 165.00 Fair/Good 25 130.00-130.00 130.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good/Premium 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 173 210.00-215.00 213.03 Premium 34 195.00-195.00 195.00 Good/Premium 600 170.00-170.00 170.00 Small Square Good 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair/Good 30 185.00-185.00 185.00 Rain Damage Triticale Large Square Good 100 130.00-130.00 130.00 Alfalfa/Triticale Mix Large Square Good/Premium 35 150.00-150.00 150.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 22
Note: Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 this report will not be issued again until Dec. 6, 2019. Tons: 500 Last Week: 11,300 Last Year: Holiday Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very slow as most interests are busy shipping previous marketed inventory. Dairies report ample supply for the mean time. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store steady. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility/Fair 300 130.00-130.00 130.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable
California Hay Report
Nov. 22
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to report contacts, rain hit region 6 this week with a half inch to an inch and half putting a holt to haying clippings. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. ***Next report release will be after the Thanksgiving Holiday on December 6, 2019.*** Tons: 3650 Last Week: 7475 Last Year: 0 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 120 220.00-220.00 220.00 Premium 1200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Contracted 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 280 180.00-180.00 180.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 250.00-250.00 250.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Good 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 25 225.00-225.00 225.00 Fair/Good 400 160.00-160.00 160.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 600 210.00-210.00 210.00 Premium 200 195.00-195.00 195.00 Good/Premium 200 170.00-170.00 170.00 Export The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.