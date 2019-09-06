Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 6

Tons: 5100 Last Week: 5200 Last Year: 11,250                          

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa dosmetic and export steady. 
Timothy not tested this week.  Trade slow to moderate this week as export and 
dosmetic buyers remain cautious.  Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very 
light on Timothy as producers are having a hard time getting any firm offers.  Many 
producers are cutting 4th. Feed store/retail hay steady.  All prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. 

                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                    100 195.00-195.00 195.00                       
                             2450 190.00-200.00 194.08     Export            
      Fair                   1050 170.00-175.00 172.38     Export            
                             1000 170.00-170.00 170.00     Rain Damage       

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                    100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Bluegrass Straw                                                              
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    400   90.00-90.00    90.00     Export

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 6

Compared to August 30:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  The holiday 
this week has contributed to lower sale volume.  All sales in this report 
are 2019 crop year hay.                                                                               

Tons:  6956    Last Week:  10,326    Last Year:  16,350                        

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 250  180.00-200.00  184.00                       
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                   7  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   5  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard/Bluegrass                                                            
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100  245.00-245.00  245.00     Retail/Stable     

  Wheat, Beardless                                                           
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     30  140.00-140.00  140.00                       

Harney County:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                 155  286.00-286.00  286.00     Retail/Stable     

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    300  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium/Supreme         575  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                2534  195.00-215.00  214.73                       
                             2250  205.00-215.00  211.67     Export            

  Triticale                                                                    
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            700  150.00-150.00  150.00     Export

Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 6

Tons:  6800    Last Week:  12,800    Last Year:  21,200                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady to weak. Producers are 
busy harvesting this week. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. 
Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                             Tons       Price         Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme        2300    175.00-175.00    175.00                       
      Fair                   4000    150.00-150.00    150.00     Contracted        

  Barley Straw                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                   500     45.00-45.00      45.00

California Hay Report

Sept. 6

Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress Report September 03, 2019, in Tulare, 
Fresno, and Kings Counties, alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, and baled.  
Cotton was in full bloom. Corn was being cut for silage.  Harvesting of 
safflower continued.  Garbanzo beans were harvested.  Blackeye peas continued to 
set and fill pods. Sorghum was growing well.  In Sacramento County, sunflower 
was drying down and harvesting began.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn 
unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  10,130    Last Week:  6440    Last Year:  7045                          

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         350  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                             1080  185.00-185.00  185.00     Contracted        
      Premium                 600  165.00-180.00  167.50     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               400  165.00-165.00  165.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good/Premium            200  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good                    300  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
      Fair/Good               100  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  50  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable 
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Good                    300  150.00-160.00  155.00                       

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         400  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
      Good/Premium             25  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Good                     75  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Fair/Good               500  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                           
      Good                     50  155.00-155.00  155.00 Del                   
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                   4000   85.00-85.00    85.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good               175  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
                               50  225.00-225.00  225.00     Organic           

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  195.00-195.00  195.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              1000  150.00-165.00  154.50                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                  25  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable

The following are the counties included in each region:

Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.

Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,

Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.

Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.

Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.

Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.

Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

