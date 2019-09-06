Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 6
Tons: 5100 Last Week: 5200 Last Year: 11,250
Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa dosmetic and export steady. Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow to moderate this week as export and dosmetic buyers remain cautious. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very light on Timothy as producers are having a hard time getting any firm offers. Many producers are cutting 4th. Feed store/retail hay steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 100 195.00-195.00 195.00 2450 190.00-200.00 194.08 Export Fair 1050 170.00-175.00 172.38 Export 1000 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa Small Square Good 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Bluegrass Straw Mid Square Fair 400 90.00-90.00 90.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 6
Compared to August 30: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. The holiday this week has contributed to lower sale volume. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 6956 Last Week: 10,326 Last Year: 16,350 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 250 180.00-200.00 184.00 Mid Square Premium 7 190.00-190.00 190.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 5 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Bluegrass Small Square Premium 100 245.00-245.00 245.00 Retail/Stable Wheat, Beardless Large Square Good 30 140.00-140.00 140.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Large Square Premium 155 286.00-286.00 286.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium/Supreme 575 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 2534 195.00-215.00 214.73 2250 205.00-215.00 211.67 Export Triticale Large Square Good/Premium 700 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 6
Tons: 6800 Last Week: 12,800 Last Year: 21,200 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady to weak. Producers are busy harvesting this week. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 2300 175.00-175.00 175.00 Fair 4000 150.00-150.00 150.00 Contracted Barley Straw Mid Square Fair 500 45.00-45.00 45.00
California Hay Report
Sept. 6
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress Report September 03, 2019, in Tulare, Fresno, and Kings Counties, alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, and baled. Cotton was in full bloom. Corn was being cut for silage. Harvesting of safflower continued. Garbanzo beans were harvested. Blackeye peas continued to set and fill pods. Sorghum was growing well. In Sacramento County, sunflower was drying down and harvesting began. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 10,130 Last Week: 6440 Last Year: 7045 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 350 180.00-180.00 180.00 1080 185.00-185.00 185.00 Contracted Premium 600 165.00-180.00 167.50 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 400 165.00-165.00 165.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good/Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Fair/Good 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Grass Mix Good 300 150.00-160.00 155.00 Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 400 220.00-220.00 220.00 Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Good/Premium 25 210.00-210.00 210.00 Good 75 195.00-195.00 195.00 Fair/Good 500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Forage Mix-Two Way Good 50 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del Wheat Straw Good 4000 85.00-85.00 85.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 175 190.00-190.00 190.00 50 225.00-225.00 225.00 Organic Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 195.00-195.00 195.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 1000 150.00-165.00 154.50 Bermuda Grass Premium 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable
The following are the counties included in each region:
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,
Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.