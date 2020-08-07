Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Aug. 7

Tons:  2180    Last Week:  6700    Last Year:  650                             

Compared last Friday, all grades Good/Premium Alfalfa for export and 
domestic steady. Trade slow to moderate as most producers are starting 
3rd cutting. Demand remains good as export buyers sought out supplies. 
Exporters are busy doing 3 tie bales on 3rd cutting. Feed store/retail 
steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB 
the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  

                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                   2000  150.00-180.00  165.00     Del                   

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  90  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  90  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Aug. 7

Compared to July 31:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices. Some growers are reporting first cutting sold out and 
starting to sell second cutting.

Tons:  20,317    Last Week:  2016    Last Year:  3090                          

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                  55  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
      Good                     80  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   6  250.00-250.00  250.00     Certified Weed    
                                                             Free, Retail/Stable
                             1140  230.00-250.00  249.30     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard/Bluegrass                                                            
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  235.00-235.00  235.00     Retail/Stable     

  Triticale                                                                    
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                  30  175.00-175.00  175.00                       

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                     20  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable     

Harney County:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Oat/Barley Mix                                                               
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    475  128.00-128.00  128.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            500  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Supreme                 500  220.00-220.00  220.00     Export            
      Premium                  25  180.00-180.00  180.00     Excessive Moisture
                               79  190.00-210.00  191.01     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   4  210.00-210.00  210.00     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 700  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     

  Barley                                                                       
    Large Square                                                               
      Fair/Good               400  110.00-110.00  110.00                       

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                2700  210.00-230.00  215.93                       
                             5293  210.00-220.00  219.45     Export            
      Premium                3400  220.00-220.00  220.00     Export            
                              900  230.00-230.00  230.00     Organic           
      Fair                     30  160.00-160.00  160.00     Rain Damage, Old Crop 2019
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  225.00-225.00  225.00     Organic           
                              180  215.00-220.00  216.67     Retail/Stable     
    Standing                                                                   
      Premium                 400  125.00-125.00  125.00                       

  Mixed Grass                                                                  
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                    300  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

  Oat, Wheat, Pea, Triticale Mix                                               
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    300  120.00-120.00  120.00     Old Crop 2019          

  Triticale                                                                    
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                   2500  100.00-110.00  102.00             
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Aug. 7

Tons:  2580    Last Week:  14,000    Last Year:  5800                          

Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of 
higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder 
quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. 
Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. 
Trade turned moderate to active. Export market had no reported sales this week.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  

                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                  80  189.00-189.00  189.00                       
      Premium                 350  175.00-175.00  175.00                       
      Good                    400  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                  50  180.00-180.00  180.00     Old Crop          
      Good                   1700  120.00-155.00  132.94                       

 
 California Hay Report

Aug. 7

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 27, 2020, in Tulare 
County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or 
other forage crops. Corn for silage continued to grow at a steady rate, 
with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and continued to be 
harvested. Bean fields were flowering. Cotton plants continued to bloom 
and underwent weed control. In the Sacramento Valley, rice continued to 
progress well and at a normal pace. Safflower and sunflower fields were 
drying down. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise 
noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  15,640    Last Week:  13,525    Last Year:  21,100                      

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 400  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Premium                 550  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail     
      Good                    300  165.00-165.00  165.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair                    225  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  75  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  250.00-250.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  230.00-230.00  230.00 Del Weedy             
      Premium                  50  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
                             1000  245.00-255.00  249.00 Del                   
                               40  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del etail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            450  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                              300  230.00-230.00  230.00 Del                   
      Good                    150  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Fair/Good              1000  175.00-175.00  175.00                       
                              100  135.00-135.00  135.00     Weedy             
                             3500  190.00-205.00  193.57 Del                   
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Good/Premium            600  158.00-158.00  158.00 Del                   
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                   2000   90.00-90.00    90.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales confirmed.

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  255.00-280.00  261.25    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  255.00-255.00  255.00    Retail/Stable 
    
Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              4500  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you