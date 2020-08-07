Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 7
Tons: 2180 Last Week: 6700 Last Year: 650 Compared last Friday, all grades Good/Premium Alfalfa for export and domestic steady. Trade slow to moderate as most producers are starting 3rd cutting. Demand remains good as export buyers sought out supplies. Exporters are busy doing 3 tie bales on 3rd cutting. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 2000 150.00-180.00 165.00 Del Alfalfa Small Square Premium 90 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 90 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 7
Compared to July 31: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Some growers are reporting first cutting sold out and starting to sell second cutting. Tons: 20,317 Last Week: 2016 Last Year: 3090 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 55 250.00-250.00 250.00 Good 80 190.00-190.00 190.00 Small Square Premium 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 6 250.00-250.00 250.00 Certified Weed Free, Retail/Stable 1140 230.00-250.00 249.30 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Bluegrass Small Square Premium 50 235.00-235.00 235.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Small Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 25 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Good 20 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Oat/Barley Mix Large Square Good 475 128.00-128.00 128.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good/Premium 500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Small Square Supreme 500 220.00-220.00 220.00 Export Premium 25 180.00-180.00 180.00 Excessive Moisture 79 190.00-210.00 191.01 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 4 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 700 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Barley Large Square Fair/Good 400 110.00-110.00 110.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 2700 210.00-230.00 215.93 5293 210.00-220.00 219.45 Export Premium 3400 220.00-220.00 220.00 Export 900 230.00-230.00 230.00 Organic Fair 30 160.00-160.00 160.00 Rain Damage, Old Crop 2019 Small Square Premium 25 225.00-225.00 225.00 Organic 180 215.00-220.00 216.67 Retail/Stable Standing Premium 400 125.00-125.00 125.00 Mixed Grass Small Square Good 300 190.00-190.00 190.00 Oat, Wheat, Pea, Triticale Mix Large Square Good 300 120.00-120.00 120.00 Old Crop 2019 Triticale Large Square Good 2500 100.00-110.00 102.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 7
Tons: 2580 Last Week: 14,000 Last Year: 5800 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade turned moderate to active. Export market had no reported sales this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 80 189.00-189.00 189.00 Premium 350 175.00-175.00 175.00 Good 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 50 180.00-180.00 180.00 Old Crop Good 1700 120.00-155.00 132.94
California Hay Report
Aug. 7
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 27, 2020, in Tulare County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or other forage crops. Corn for silage continued to grow at a steady rate, with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and continued to be harvested. Bean fields were flowering. Cotton plants continued to bloom and underwent weed control. In the Sacramento Valley, rice continued to progress well and at a normal pace. Safflower and sunflower fields were drying down. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 15,640 Last Week: 13,525 Last Year: 21,100 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 400 195.00-195.00 195.00 Premium 550 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail Good 300 165.00-165.00 165.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair 225 170.00-170.00 170.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 75 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Weedy Premium 50 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable 1000 245.00-255.00 249.00 Del 40 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del etail/Stable Good/Premium 450 180.00-180.00 180.00 300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Good 150 170.00-170.00 170.00 Fair/Good 1000 175.00-175.00 175.00 100 135.00-135.00 135.00 Weedy 3500 190.00-205.00 193.57 Del Bermuda Grass Good/Premium 600 158.00-158.00 158.00 Del Wheat Straw Good 2000 90.00-90.00 90.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 255.00-280.00 261.25 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 255.00-255.00 255.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 4500 150.00-150.00 150.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.