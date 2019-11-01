Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 1
Tons: 5700 Last Week: 4750 Last Year: 1235
Compared to Oct. 25: All grades of Domestic Alfalfa firm as harvest is coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow to moderate this week. Demand remains good from dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses.
;Comments;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Mid Square
;Prem/Tarp;1000;205.00
;Good/Prem/Del/Tarp;3000;230.00
Alfalfa;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;100;230.00
Orchard Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;100;230.00
Wheat Straw;Mid Square
;Good/Del;500;108.00
Corn Stover/Stalks;Mid Square
;Good/Del;1000;85.00
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 1
Tons: 4002 Last Week: 1316 Last Year: 3459
Compared to Oct. 25: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay.
Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:
;Comments;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Prem;100;180.00
;Fair/Good/Rain Dam;200;150.00
Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;25;255.00
Orchard Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Ret/Stab;152;253.29
;Good/Prem/Ret/Stab;1;230.00
Meadow Grass;Large Square
;Good/Prem/Ret/Stab;25;205.00
Oat/Triticale/Grass Mix
Small Square
;Good/Prem/Ret/Stab;25;185.00
Beardless Wheat;Large Square
;Good;100;135.00
Bluegrass Straw;Large Square
;Utility;70;100.00
Eastern Oregon:
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix;Large Square
;Good/Prem;30;150.00
Klamath Basin:
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supr;300;220.00
Lake County:
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supr;2850;206.32
Small Square
;Prem;60;225.00
Triticale;Large Square
;Good;64;140.00
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 1
Tons: 9000 Last Week: 19,400 Last Year: 23,800
Compared to Oct. 25: Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay. Retail/Feed store not tested this week.
;Comments;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Mid Square
;Utility/Fair;Rain Dam;9000;127.44
California Hay Report
Nov. 1
Tons: 5800 Last Week: 9560 Last Year: 9530
Compared to Oct. 25: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to report contacts, yesterday in Region 6 had its first frost. According to the NASS Crop Progress report for Oct. 28 corn harvest was completed for Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties. Alfalfa and Sorghum continued to be harvested. Cotton harvest was in full swing. Late black-eyed peas plantings were being harvested. Early fall-planted small grains continued to be planted and were emerging well. Rice harvest was coming to a close in the Valley. In Sutter County, corn harvest was progressing well. Harvesting of sunflower was completed. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.
Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:
;Comments;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Supr/Contr/Org;100;280.00
Orchard Grass;Prem/Ret/Stab;75;250.00
Region 2: Sacramento Valley:
Alfalfa;Supr;400;230.00
;Prem/Ret/Stab;200;230.00
;Good/Prem;150;230.00
Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:
Alfalfa;Supr;150;256.67
;Del;200;270.00
;Prem/Del;75;245.00
;Good/Prem;275;217.73
;Good;25;200.00
;Del;100;220.00
;Fair/Good/Grassy;100;115.00
Wheat;Good;400;110.00
Sudan;Good;50;105.00
Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.
Region 5: Southern California:
Alfalfa;Prem/Ret/Stab;150;270.00
Forage Mix-Three Way
;Good/Ret/Stab;50;240.00
Region 6: Southeast California:
Alfalfa;Supr;150;200.00
;Prem;450;190.00
;Good/Exp;400;170.00
;Fair/Good;800;165.00
;Fair;1000;145.00
Bermuda Grass;Good;500;90.00
The following are the counties included in each region:
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.