Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

June 26

Compared last Friday, all grades of Export Good/Premium non rained Alfalfa 
steady. Trade active with good demand as export and domestic buyers sought out  
supplies. Demand moderate to good. New crop Premium quality horse Timothy in 
small bales is scare as exporters pursue supplies. New Crop feeder hay is very 
abundant. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
 Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Supreme                1000  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            
      Premium/Supreme        1000  191.00-191.00  191.00                       
      Good/Premium            300  180.00-180.00  180.00     Export            
      Good                   5000  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
      Fair/Good              1000  134.00-134.00  134.00                       
      Utility/Fair           2000  125.00-125.00  125.00     Rain Damage       

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Fair/Good                50  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                4200  280.00-295.00  283.51     Export            
      Fair/Good              1600  250.00-260.00  259.38     Export            
      Fair                   1200  215.00-218.00  217.50     Export            
                              200  222.00-222.00  222.00     Rain Damage       

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 500  330.00-330.00  330.00     Export            
                             1000  350.00-380.00  365.00     Very High Testing 
      Good/Premium           2400  325.00-325.00  325.00     Export            
      Good                    600  290.00-300.00  295.00     Export            
      Fair/Good              1400  240.00-265.00  256.07     Export            

  Bluegrass Straw                                                              
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good              1500   85.00-85.00    85.00     Export            

  Fescue Straw                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good              1500   90.00-90.00    90.00     Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

June 26

Compared to June 19:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers reporting weeks 
away from first cutting of the year, seeing limited 1st cutting.    

Tons:  855    Last Week:  430    Last Year:  886                   

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                       
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments   
  Orchard Grass                                                    
    Small Square                                                   
      Good                 2  230.00-230.00  230.00                

  Orchard/Bluegrass                                                
    Small Square                                                   
      Good                50  225.00-225.00  225.00                

Klamath Basin:                                                     
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments   
  Alfalfa                                                          
    Small Square                                                   
      Good               650  180.00-200.00  198.46                

Lake County:                                                       
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments   
  Alfalfa                                                          
    Large Square                                                   
      Premium             60  210.00-210.00  210.00     Old Crop   
      Good                33  195.00-195.00  195.00                

  Triticale                                                        
    Large Square                                                   
      Good                60  125.00-125.00  125.00                

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                            
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                             
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

June 26

Tons:  800    Last Week:  3050    Last Year:  14,700                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

    Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium Alfalfa steady in 
a light test. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An 
abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market 
for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for 
high moisture supplies. Trade remains slow as growers try to harvest now that 
the rain has stopped. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                 400  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
      Fair/Good               400  145.00-145.00  145.00     Excessive Moisture
 
California Hay Report

June 26

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 22, 2020, sunny warm 
weather was helping to mature all crops. In Tulare County, cotton fields 
were being cultivated and irrigated.  Fields were being fertilized and 
tilled for corn and sorghum planting.  Corn and sorghum fields were being 
cultivated for weeds.  Alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, dried and 
baled.  Rice continued to progress well in the Sacramento Valley.  Winter 
wheat harvesting began.  Irrigation continued in most crops.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are 
defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  15,355    Last Week:  14,850    Last Year:  9510                        

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Supreme                 325  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium                 775  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good/Premium           1500  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 250  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium/Supreme         750  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Premium                 200  180.00-180.00  180.00    Retail     
  Meadow Grass                                                                  
      Premium                 350  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good                     30  210.00-210.00  210.00     Organic           
                               25  170.00-170.00  170.00 Del Weedy             
      Fair/Good                50  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
                             1525  185.00-200.00  185.25 Del                   
  Brome Grass                                                                  
      Premium                  50  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
  Rye Grass                                                                    
      Good                   1500  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Forage Mix                                                         
      Good                     25  150.00-150.00  150.00 Del                   

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1450  275.00-275.00  275.00 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme        1800  250.00-260.00  257.78 Del                   
      Premium                 200  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del  Retail     

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              1100  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  255.00-260.00  258.33    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                    100  240.00-255.00  247.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              3200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

