Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
June 26
Compared last Friday, all grades of Export Good/Premium non rained Alfalfa steady. Trade active with good demand as export and domestic buyers sought out supplies. Demand moderate to good. New crop Premium quality horse Timothy in small bales is scare as exporters pursue supplies. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 1000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Premium/Supreme 1000 191.00-191.00 191.00 Good/Premium 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export Good 5000 160.00-160.00 160.00 Fair/Good 1000 134.00-134.00 134.00 Utility/Fair 2000 125.00-125.00 125.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa Small Square Fair/Good 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Premium 4200 280.00-295.00 283.51 Export Fair/Good 1600 250.00-260.00 259.38 Export Fair 1200 215.00-218.00 217.50 Export 200 222.00-222.00 222.00 Rain Damage Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 500 330.00-330.00 330.00 Export 1000 350.00-380.00 365.00 Very High Testing Good/Premium 2400 325.00-325.00 325.00 Export Good 600 290.00-300.00 295.00 Export Fair/Good 1400 240.00-265.00 256.07 Export Bluegrass Straw Mid Square Fair/Good 1500 85.00-85.00 85.00 Export Fescue Straw Mid Square Fair/Good 1500 90.00-90.00 90.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
June 26
Compared to June 19: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year, seeing limited 1st cutting. Tons: 855 Last Week: 430 Last Year: 886 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Good 2 230.00-230.00 230.00 Orchard/Bluegrass Small Square Good 50 225.00-225.00 225.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 650 180.00-200.00 198.46 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 60 210.00-210.00 210.00 Old Crop Good 33 195.00-195.00 195.00 Triticale Large Square Good 60 125.00-125.00 125.00 Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
June 26
Tons: 800 Last Week: 3050 Last Year: 14,700 Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium Alfalfa steady in a light test. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade remains slow as growers try to harvest now that the rain has stopped. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 400 160.00-160.00 160.00 Fair/Good 400 145.00-145.00 145.00 Excessive Moisture
California Hay Report
June 26
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 22, 2020, sunny warm weather was helping to mature all crops. In Tulare County, cotton fields were being cultivated and irrigated. Fields were being fertilized and tilled for corn and sorghum planting. Corn and sorghum fields were being cultivated for weeds. Alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, dried and baled. Rice continued to progress well in the Sacramento Valley. Winter wheat harvesting began. Irrigation continued in most crops. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 15,355 Last Week: 14,850 Last Year: 9510 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Supreme 325 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium 775 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good/Premium 1500 185.00-185.00 185.00 Alfalfa Supreme 250 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium/Supreme 750 170.00-170.00 170.00 Premium 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail Meadow Grass Premium 350 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good 30 210.00-210.00 210.00 Organic 25 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Weedy Fair/Good 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 1525 185.00-200.00 185.25 Del Brome Grass Premium 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Rye Grass Good 1500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Forage Mix Good 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1450 275.00-275.00 275.00 Del Premium/Supreme 1800 250.00-260.00 257.78 Del Premium 200 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Retail Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 1100 190.00-190.00 190.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 255.00-260.00 258.33 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 100 240.00-255.00 247.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 3200 150.00-150.00 150.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.