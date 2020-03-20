Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

March 20

Tons:  2015    Last Week:  2345    Last Year:  1350                                                             

     Compared last Friday, Supreme/ Premium Dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light 
test. Export and feeder Alfalfa weak in a light test as exporters try to work 
thru old inventory before new crop. Trade remains slow this week and expected to 
stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots report 
inventory supplies out into July. Hay brokers are receiving more interest in 
producers selling feeder hay as market continues to weaken. Feed store/retail 
steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless 
otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other 
expenses. 
                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme        1000 200.00-210.00 205.00 Del Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  75 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                     80 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  85 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    525 105.00-115.00 110.24     Export            
      Utility                 250   80.00-100.00   90.00     Tarped          

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

March 20

Compared to March 13:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the 
most demanded hay.  Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this 
year.  Many growers are sold out for the year.     

Tons:  585    Last Week:  5640    Last Year:  1349                             

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                      7  250.00-250.00  250.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  12  275.00-275.00  275.00                       

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     36  140.00-140.00  140.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium/Supreme         450  255.00-255.00  255.00     Organic           
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     25  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                         
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

March 20

Tons:  3030    Last Week:  3400    Last Year:  4495                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

    Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
remains slow. Demand remains slow and probably will remain slow till new crop. 
Exports continue to ship product every day. Retail/Feed store not tested this 
week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise 
stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good              1880 150.00-155.00 152.37     Tarped            
      Utility/Fair            750 135.00-135.00 135.00     Rain Damage       

  Wheat Straw                                                                  
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               400   60.00-60.00    60.00           
California Hay Report

March 20

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  3100    Last Week:  4375    Last Year:  3125                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
                              100  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Good/Premium             25  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                     25  155.00-155.00  155.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 225  240.00-280.00  244.44    Retail/Stable     
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    200  190.00-190.00  190.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    200  130.00-130.00  130.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 300  290.00-295.00  292.50 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme         100  272.00-272.00  272.00 Del                   
      Good/Premium            150  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               150  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Grass                                                           
      Fair/Good               100  227.00-227.00  227.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                        

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                1150  205.00-230.00  214.78    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

