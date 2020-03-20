Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
March 20
Tons: 2015 Last Week: 2345 Last Year: 1350 Compared last Friday, Supreme/ Premium Dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. Export and feeder Alfalfa weak in a light test as exporters try to work thru old inventory before new crop. Trade remains slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots report inventory supplies out into July. Hay brokers are receiving more interest in producers selling feeder hay as market continues to weaken. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 1000 200.00-210.00 205.00 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 75 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good 80 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 85 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 525 105.00-115.00 110.24 Export Utility 250 80.00-100.00 90.00 Tarped
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
March 20
Compared to March 13: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 585 Last Week: 5640 Last Year: 1349 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good 7 250.00-250.00 250.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 12 275.00-275.00 275.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 36 140.00-140.00 140.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 450 255.00-255.00 255.00 Organic Small Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 25 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
March 20
Tons: 3030 Last Week: 3400 Last Year: 4495 Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow and probably will remain slow till new crop. Exports continue to ship product every day. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 1880 150.00-155.00 152.37 Tarped Utility/Fair 750 135.00-135.00 135.00 Rain Damage Wheat Straw Mid Square Fair/Good 400 60.00-60.00 60.00
California Hay Report
March 20
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 3100 Last Week: 4375 Last Year: 3125 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 170.00-170.00 170.00 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Good/Premium 25 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Good 25 155.00-155.00 155.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 225 240.00-280.00 244.44 Retail/Stable Oat Good 200 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Good 200 130.00-130.00 130.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 300 290.00-295.00 292.50 Del Premium/Supreme 100 272.00-272.00 272.00 Del Good/Premium 150 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Fair/Good 150 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del Alfalfa/Grass Fair/Good 100 227.00-227.00 227.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 1150 205.00-230.00 214.78 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.