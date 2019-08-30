Hay prices are dollars per ton or dollars per bale when sold to retail outlets. Basis is current delivery FOB barn or stack, or delivered customer as indicated. Grade guidelines used in this report have the following relationship to Relative Feed Value (RFV), Acid Detergent Fiber (ADF), TDN (Total Digestible Nutrients), or Crude Protein (CP) test numbers:
|Grade
|ADF
|NDF
|RFV
|TDN-100%
|TDN-90%
|CP-100%
|Supreme
|under 27
|under 34
|over 185
|over 62
|over 55.9
|over 22
|Premium
|27-29
|34-36
|170-185
|60.5-62
|54.5-55.9
|20-22
|Good
|29-32
|36-40
|150-170
|58-60
|52.5-54.5
|18-20
|Fair
|32-35
|40-44
|130-150
|56-58
|50.5-52.5
|16-18
|Utility
|over 35
|over 44
|under 130
|under 56
|under 50.5
|under 16
Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 30
Tons: 5200 Last Week: 20,850 Last Year: 2100 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa and Timothy for domestic and export steady. Trade slow to moderate this week as export and domestic buyers remain cautious. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very light on Timothy as producers are having a hard time getting any firm offers. Many producers are cutting 4th. Feed store/retail hay steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 350 225.00-225.00 225.00 Good 1000 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable 50 238.00-238.00 238.00 Del Export Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 100 245.00-245.00 245.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Premium 650 232.00-234.00 232.62 Del Export Good 1150 194.00-201.00 198.57 Del Export Fair 1550 161.00-163.00 161.97 Del Export Bluegrass Mid Square Good 150 96.00-96.00 96.00 Del Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 30
Compared to August 23: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 10,326 Last Week: 3341 Last Year: 9446 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 10 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Brome/Bluegrass Mix Small Square Premium 75 245.00-245.00 245.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Small Square Premium 10 235.00-235.00 235.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Bluegrass Mix Small Square Premium 60 240.00-240.00 240.00 Oat Small Square Good/Premium 12 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Beardless Wheat Large Square Good 75 140.00-140.00 140.00 Bluegrass Straw Large Square Utility 300 100.00-100.00 100.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good/Premium 350 175.00-175.00 175.00 Good 900 150.00-150.00 150.00 Timothy Grass Large Square Premium 2000 230.00-245.00 234.50 Del Good/Premium 200 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard/Fescue Mix Small Square Premium 30 260.00-260.00 260.00 Del Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 500 240.00-240.00 240.00 Ret/Stable, Organic Small Square Premium 325 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair 25 160.00-160.00 160.00 Weedy Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 1320 210.00-210.00 210.00 2900 210.00-225.00 216.52 Export Good 500 160.00-160.00 160.00 150 175.00-175.00 175.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 60 200.00-200.00 200.00 300 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export 45 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Oat Mix Small Square Good/Premium 29 180.00-180.00 180.00 Triticale Large Square Good/Premium 100 155.00-155.00 155.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 30
Tons: 12,800 Last Week: 8050 Last Year: 35,450 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady to firm. Alfalfa testing over 185 RFV is hard to find due to weather conditions. Producers are asking a 1.00/RFV point for Supreme quality. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. Retail/Feed store steady. Best demand is for light retail hay. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 700 193.00-200.00 196.50 Good/Premium 350 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair 3500 150.00-165.00 157.29 Export 250 140.00-140.00 140.00 Weedy Utility 1200 125.00-135.00 128.33 Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 5000 45.00-45.00 45.00 Fair 1500 40.00-40.00 40.00 Barley Straw Mid Square Fair 200 45.00-45.00 45.00
California Hay Report
Aug. 30
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the FSA Acres Report August 12, 2019, California has 390,299 acres of Alfalfa and Oats was at 52,476 acres and Teff was at 2,050 acres and Triticale was at 79,997 acres and Wheat was at 302,828 acres. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 6440 Last Week: 8170 Last Year: 6885 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 250 195.00-195.00 195.00 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Premium 410 165.00-185.00 178.41 300 190.00-190.00 190.00 Contracted 500 180.00-200.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 400 190.00-200.00 195.00 Export Good 300 175.00-185.00 180.00 Export Fair/Good 500 140.00-140.00 140.00 Rain Damage Wheat Straw Good 725 50.00-50.00 50.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 150 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 50 285.00-285.00 285.00 Del Premium 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Fair/Good 375 170.00-170.00 170.00 50 100.00-100.00 100.00 Weedy 300 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del Alfalfa/Grass Mix Premium 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Forage Mix-Two Way Good 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 230 220.00-270.00 252.61 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 300 195.00-225.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 500 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.