Hay prices are dollars per ton or dollars per bale when sold to retail outlets. Basis is current delivery FOB barn or stack, or delivered customer as indicated. Grade guidelines used in this report have the following relationship to Relative Feed Value (RFV), Acid Detergent Fiber (ADF), TDN (Total Digestible Nutrients), or Crude Protein (CP) test numbers:

Grade ADF NDF RFV TDN-100% TDN-90% CP-100% 
 Supreme under 27 under 34 over 185 over 62  over 55.9  over 22
 Premium 27-29  34-36 170-185 60.5-62 54.5-55.9 20-22
 Good 29-32 36-40 150-170 58-60 52.5-54.5 18-20
 Fair 32-35  40-44 130-150 56-58 50.5-52.5 16-18
 Utility over 35 over 44 under 130 under 56 under 50.5 under 16
Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)  
Weekly Hay Report 
Aug. 30
Tons:  5200    Last Week:  20,850    Last Year:  2100   

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa and Timothy for domestic and 
export steady. Trade slow to moderate this week as export and domestic buyers 
remain cautious. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very light on Timothy 
as producers are having a hard time getting any firm offers. Many producers are 
cutting 4th. Feed store/retail hay steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB 
the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses.

                        Tons       Price       Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                          
      Supreme            350   225.00-225.00   225.00                   
      Good              1000   190.00-190.00   190.00     Export        

  Alfalfa                                                               
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium            200   230.00-230.00   230.00     Retail/Stable 
                          50   238.00-238.00   238.00 Del Export        

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                   
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium            100   245.00-245.00   245.00     Retail/Stable 

  Timothy Grass                                                         
    Mid Square                                                          
      Premium            650   232.00-234.00   232.62 Del Export        
      Good              1150   194.00-201.00   198.57 Del Export        
      Fair              1550   161.00-163.00   161.97 Del Export        

  Bluegrass                                                             
    Mid Square                                                          
      Good               150     96.00-96.00    96.00 Del Export        
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 30  
Compared to August 23:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.

Tons:  10,326    Last Week:  3341    Last Year:  9446                       

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  10  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard/Brome/Bluegrass Mix
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  75  245.00-245.00  245.00     Retail/Stable  

  Meadow Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  50  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable  

  Mixed Grass                                                               
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  10  235.00-235.00  235.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard/Bluegrass Mix                                                     
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  60  240.00-240.00  240.00                    

  Oat                                                                       
    Small Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             12  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable  

  Beardless Wheat                                                           
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                     75  140.00-140.00  140.00                    

  Bluegrass Straw                                                           
    Large Square                                                            
      Utility                 300  100.00-100.00  100.00                    

Eastern Oregon:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            350  175.00-175.00  175.00                    
      Good                    900  150.00-150.00  150.00                    

  Timothy Grass                                                             
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium                2000  230.00-245.00  234.50 Del                
      Good/Premium            200  210.00-210.00  210.00 Del                

Harney County:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Orchard/Fescue Mix 
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  30  260.00-260.00  260.00 Del Retail/Stable  

Klamath Basin:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium                 500  240.00-240.00  240.00     Ret/Stable, Organic
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 325  200.00-200.00  200.00                    
      Fair                     25  160.00-160.00  160.00     Weedy          

Lake County:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Supreme                1320  210.00-210.00  210.00                    
                             2900  210.00-225.00  216.52     Export         
      Good                    500  160.00-160.00  160.00                    
                              150  175.00-175.00  175.00     Rain Damage    
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  60  200.00-200.00  200.00                    
                              300  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export         
                               45  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable  

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                           
    Small Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             29  180.00-180.00  180.00                    

  Triticale                                                                 
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            100  155.00-155.00  155.00                    

Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 30
Tons:  12,800    Last Week:  8050    Last Year:  35,450  

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady to firm. Alfalfa testing 
over 185 RFV is hard to find due to weather conditions. Producers are asking a 
1.00/RFV point for Supreme quality. Demand remains good especially for high testing 
Alfalfa. Retail/Feed store steady. Best demand is for light retail hay. Prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                        Tons       Price       Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Mid Square                                                         
      Premium/Supreme    700   193.00-200.00   196.50                  
      Good/Premium       350   200.00-200.00   200.00                  
      Fair              3500   150.00-165.00   157.29     Export       
                         250   140.00-140.00   140.00     Weedy        
      Utility           1200   125.00-135.00   128.33                  

  Alfalfa                                                              
    Small Square                                                       
      Premium            100   230.00-230.00   230.00     Retail/Stable

  Wheat Straw                                                          
    Mid Square                                                         
      Good              5000     45.00-45.00    45.00                  
      Fair              1500     40.00-40.00    40.00                  

  Barley Straw                                                         
    Mid Square                                                         
      Fair               200     45.00-45.00    45.00                

California Hay Report
Aug. 30
Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the FSA Acres Report August 12, 2019, California has 390,299 acres 
of Alfalfa and Oats was at 52,476 acres and Teff was at 2,050 acres and 
Triticale was at 79,997 acres and Wheat was at 302,828 acres.  Hay is reported 
FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of 
report.  

Tons:  6440    Last Week:  8170    Last Year:  6885                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 250  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
                              300  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage       
      Premium                 410  165.00-185.00  178.41                       
                              300  190.00-190.00  190.00     Contracted        
                              500  180.00-200.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            400  190.00-200.00  195.00     Export            
      Good                    300  175.00-185.00  180.00     Export            
      Fair/Good               500  140.00-140.00  140.00     Rain Damage       
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    725   50.00-50.00    50.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                 150  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  50  285.00-285.00  285.00 Del                   
      Premium                 200  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
      Fair/Good               375  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
                               50  100.00-100.00  100.00     Weedy             
                              300  215.00-215.00  215.00 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                              
      Premium                 400  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                           
      Good                     50  160.00-160.00  160.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                                    

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                              230  220.00-270.00  252.61     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 300  195.00-225.00  205.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               500  150.00-150.00  150.00     Export            

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you