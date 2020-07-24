Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
July 24
Tons: 19,000 Last Week: 15,420 Last Year: 12,650 Compared last Friday, all grades Good Alfalfa for export weak. Fair/Good Timothy steady. Trade active with good demand as export buyers sought out supplies. New Crop feeder hay is still very abundant. Feed store/retail not tested this week. A Major exporter in the trade area sustained a major fire this week at their processing facility burning a large structure and multiple haystacks. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 5500 180.00-190.00 182.18 Export 2600 195.00-195.00 195.00 Del Export Fair 3500 170.00-180.00 177.14 Export 2000 140.00-140.00 140.00 Del Utility 2000 155.00-155.00 155.00 Rain Damage Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair/Good 450 230.00-230.00 230.00 Export Fair 250 205.00-205.00 205.00 Export 1500 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del Export Utility 1200 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
July 24
Compared to July 17: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Few reports of irrigation being cut off in the Madras area. Many growers reporting 1st cutting some on to second. No old crop sales this week. Tons: 5370 Last Week: 5965 Last Year: 15,890 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 25 235.00-235.00 235.00 Alfalfa Small Square Premium 15 250.00-250.00 250.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 80 240.00-240.00 240.00 Orchard Grass Large Square Premium 75 235.00-235.00 235.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 50 250.00-250.00 250.00 Good 40 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 60 175.00-175.00 175.00 Second Cutting Alfalfa Small Square Good 215 180.00-180.00 180.00 Timothy Grass Large Square Premium 1000 250.00-250.00 250.00 Good 300 224.00-224.00 224.00 Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 50 275.00-275.00 275.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 1500 190.00-190.00 190.00 First Cutting Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 350 190.00-190.00 190.00 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 50 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Large Square Good 400 130.00-130.00 130.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 400 220.00-220.00 220.00 Premium 60 220.00-220.00 220.00 First Cutting Good 550 207.00-207.00 207.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
July 24
Tons: 14,850 Last Week: 7050 Last Year: 11,900 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa and timothy steady. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade turned moderate to active. Thousands of tons of Timothy have been shipped to WA exporters, but no price has been established yet. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 4000 140.00-140.00 140.00 Good 1000 140.00-140.00 140.00 Export Timothy Grass Mid Square Good 3000 200.00-200.00 200.00 300 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Fair 350 170.00-180.00 177.14 Export Oat Mid Square Fair 200 100.00-100.00 100.00 Rain Damage Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 6000 70.00-70.00 70.00
California Hay Report
July 24
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 20, 2020, in Tulare County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or other forage crops. Silage corn continued to grow at a steady rate, with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and being harvested. Bean fields were flowering. Cotton plants began to bloom. In the Sacramento Valley, rice continued to progress well and at a normal pace. In Yolo County, sunflower fields were drying down. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 13,525 Last Week: 15,775 Last Year: 9984 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 500 195.00-195.00 195.00 Premium/Supreme 1100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Premium 650 173.00-173.00 173.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 170.00-170.00 170.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 75 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 265.00-265.00 265.00 2450 265.00-285.00 273.37 Del Premium/Supreme 525 210.00-230.00 210.95 1100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Premium 1650 250.00-260.00 256.06 Del Good 75 210.00-210.00 210.00 Fair/Good 200 170.00-180.00 172.50 800 190.00-190.00 190.00 Del Grain Good 300 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Good 800 125.00-130.00 128.13 Sudan Good 125 130.00-130.00 130.00 Wheat Straw Good 225 90.00-90.00 90.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 255.00-280.00 261.25 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 255.00-255.00 255.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 1000 150.00-150.00 150.00 600 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export Bermuda Grass Good 650 85.00-85.00 85.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.