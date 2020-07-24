Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

July 24

Tons:  19,000    Last Week:  15,420    Last Year:  12,650                                                                                                 

     Compared last Friday, all grades Good Alfalfa for export weak. Fair/Good 
Timothy steady. Trade active with good demand as export buyers sought out 
supplies. New Crop feeder hay is still very abundant. Feed store/retail not 
tested this week. A Major exporter in the trade area sustained a major fire this 
week at their processing facility burning a large structure and multiple 
haystacks. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless 
otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                   5500  180.00-190.00  182.18     Export            
                             2600  195.00-195.00  195.00 Del Export            
      Fair                   3500  170.00-180.00  177.14     Export            
                             2000  140.00-140.00  140.00 Del                   
      Utility                2000  155.00-155.00  155.00     Rain Damage       

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               450  230.00-230.00  230.00     Export            
      Fair                    250  205.00-205.00  205.00     Export            
                             1500  215.00-215.00  215.00 Del Export            
      Utility                1200  165.00-165.00  165.00 Del Export          

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

July 24

Compared to July 17:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices. Few reports of irrigation being cut off in the Madras area.  
Many growers reporting 1st cutting some on to second. No old crop sales this week.                       


Tons:  5370    Last Week:  5965    Last Year:  15,890                   

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium              25  235.00-235.00  235.00                    

  Alfalfa                                                               
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              15  250.00-250.00  250.00                    

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                   
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              80  240.00-240.00  240.00                    

  Orchard Grass                                                         
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium              75  235.00-235.00  235.00                    

  Orchard Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              50  250.00-250.00  250.00                    
      Good                 40  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable  

  Meadow Grass                                                         
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium              50  230.00-230.00  230.00                    

Eastern Oregon:                                                         
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                 60  175.00-175.00  175.00     Second Cutting 

  Alfalfa                                                               
    Small Square                                                        
      Good                215  180.00-180.00  180.00                    

  Timothy Grass                                                         
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium            1000  250.00-250.00  250.00                    
      Good                300  224.00-224.00  224.00                    

  Timothy Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              50  275.00-275.00  275.00                    

Harney County:                                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments   
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                   1500  190.00-190.00  190.00     First Cutting

Klamath Basin:                                                          
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium             350  190.00-190.00  190.00                    
                          100  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export         

  Orchard Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              50  280.00-280.00  280.00     Retail/Stable  

  Triticale                                                             
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                400  130.00-130.00  130.00                    

Lake County:                                                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium             400  220.00-220.00  220.00     
      Premium              60  220.00-220.00  220.00     First Cutting  
      Good                550  207.00-207.00  207.00                    
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

July 24

Tons:  14,850    Last Week:  7050    Last Year:  11,900    
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

    Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa and timothy steady. A lack of 
higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder 
quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. 
Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. 
Trade turned moderate to active. Thousands of tons of Timothy have been shipped 
to WA exporters, but no price has been established yet. Retail/Feed store not 
tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless 
otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                4000  140.00-140.00  140.00                       
      Good                   1000  140.00-140.00  140.00     Export            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                   3000  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                              300  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            
      Fair                    350  170.00-180.00  177.14     Export            

  Oat                                                                          
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    200  100.00-100.00  100.00     Rain Damage       

  Wheat Straw                                                                  
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                   6000   70.00-70.00    70.00                       

 California Hay Report

July 24

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 20, 2020, in Tulare 
County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or 
other forage crops. Silage corn continued to grow at a steady rate, with 
an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and being harvested. Bean 
fields were flowering. Cotton plants began to bloom. In the Sacramento 
Valley, rice continued to progress well and at a normal pace. In Yolo 
County, sunflower fields were drying down. Hay is reported FOB the stack 
or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  13,525    Last Week:  15,775    Last Year:  9984                        

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 500  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Premium/Supreme        1100  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
      Premium                 650  173.00-173.00  173.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  75  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  265.00-265.00  265.00                       
                             2450  265.00-285.00  273.37 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme         525  210.00-230.00  210.95                       
                             1100  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del                   
      Premium                1650  250.00-260.00  256.06 Del                   
      Good                     75  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Fair/Good               200  170.00-180.00  172.50                       
                              800  190.00-190.00  190.00 Del                   
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                    300  220.00-220.00  220.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    800  125.00-130.00  128.13                       
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                    125  130.00-130.00  130.00                       
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    225   90.00-90.00    90.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  50  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  255.00-280.00  261.25    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  255.00-255.00  255.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              1000  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
                              600  150.00-150.00  150.00     Export            
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Good                    650   85.00-85.00    85.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

