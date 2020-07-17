Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

July 17

Tons:  15,420    Last Week:  11,200    Last Year:  12,450                                                                                                

     Compared last Friday, all grades Fair/Good Alfalfa steady as exporters 
pursue low testing over mature supplies. Premium/Supreme non rained Alfalfa not 
tested this week. Premium Timothy steady in a light test. Trade active with good 
demand as export buyers sought out supplies. New Crop feeder hay is still very 
abundant. Feed store/retail steady. Interests in the southern basin are cutting 
3rd cutting this week on Alfalfa. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                   1200  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
                             1000  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            
      Fair/Good              2500  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
                             6000  180.00-180.00  180.00     Export            
      Utility                1200  165.00-165.00  165.00     Export            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                2000  230.00-240.00  235.00     Export            
                              400  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable   
Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    120  220.00-220.00  220.00     Export    

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                1000  330.00-330.00  330.00     Export            
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

July 17

Compared to July 10:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices. Rain in the growing areas has slowed sales somewhat this week.  
Many growers reporting 1st cutting some on to second. No old crop sales this week.                                                                            

Tons:  5965    Last Week:  9011    Last Year:  11,041             

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                      
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Large Square                                                  
      Premium             50  235.00-235.00  235.00               

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                             
    Small Square                                                  
      Premium             10  275.00-275.00  275.00               
      Good                70  200.00-240.00  211.43               

  Orchard/Timothy                                                 
    Large Square                                                  
      Good               100  235.00-235.00  235.00               

  Triticale                                                       
    Large Square                                                  
      Good                25  198.00-198.00  198.00               

Eastern Oregon:                                                   
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                             
    Small Square                                                  
      Good                50  180.00-180.00  180.00               

Klamath Basin:                                                    
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Small Square                                                  
      Premium             75  200.00-200.00  200.00               

  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                               
    Small Square                                                  
      Good                85  190.00-190.00  190.00               

Lake County:                                                      
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Large Square                                                  
      Premium           5500  220.00-225.00  223.18     Export    

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                            
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

July 17

Tons:  7050    Last Week:  13,400    Last Year:  22,650 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  
    Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of higher 
testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality 
rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand 
good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade 
remains moderate as growers try to harvest now that the rain has stopped. 
Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
 Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Supreme                 250  165.00-165.00  165.00     Export            
      Premium                 300  175.00-175.00  175.00     Organic           
      Good                   2300  135.00-145.00  139.78                       
                             3000  140.00-160.00  150.00     Export            
      Fair                    400  135.00-135.00  135.00                       

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    800  155.00-155.00  155.00     Rain Damage           


 California Hay Report

July 17

  Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 13, 2020, in Tulare 
County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or 
other forage crops. Silage corn continued to grow at a steady rate, with 
an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and being harvested. Bean 
fields were flowering. In the Sacramento Valley, rice progressed well and 
at a normal pace. Crops were maturing at a faster pace due to hotter 
temperatures. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise 
noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  15,775    Last Week:  22,245    Last Year:  18,873                      

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 500  180.00-188.00  183.20                       
                              650  205.00-205.00  205.00     Export            
      Premium/Supreme         980  172.00-185.00  175.98                       
      Premium                 320  190.00-220.00  201.72    Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            250  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
      Good                    500  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
                             2500  190.00-190.00  190.00     Export            
      Fair/Good               200  145.00-145.00  145.00                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                1025  220.00-255.00  238.84    Retail/Stable     
  Brome Grass                                                                  
      Premium                 500  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Good                    200  155.00-155.00  155.00                       
                              400  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                     25  130.00-130.00  130.00                       
      Fair                    500  110.00-110.00  110.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    500  160.00-160.00  160.00    Retail     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good                    450  180.00-185.00  182.17                       
                              300  220.00-220.00  220.00     Organic           

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  280.00-280.00  280.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               750  175.00-175.00  175.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    400  145.00-145.00  145.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  50  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail     
      Good                    200  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
      Fair/Good               200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  255.00-255.00  255.00    Retail     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  250.00-250.00  250.00    Retail                   
                               50  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  190.00-195.00  193.75    Retail     
      Good                   2150  150.00-160.00  153.95                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 400  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
                              100  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail     
  Bermuda Straw                                                                
      Good                   1200   80.00-80.00    80.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

