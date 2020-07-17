Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
July 17
Tons: 15,420 Last Week: 11,200 Last Year: 12,450 Compared last Friday, all grades Fair/Good Alfalfa steady as exporters pursue low testing over mature supplies. Premium/Supreme non rained Alfalfa not tested this week. Premium Timothy steady in a light test. Trade active with good demand as export buyers sought out supplies. New Crop feeder hay is still very abundant. Feed store/retail steady. Interests in the southern basin are cutting 3rd cutting this week on Alfalfa. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 1200 185.00-185.00 185.00 1000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Fair/Good 2500 170.00-170.00 170.00 6000 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export Utility 1200 165.00-165.00 165.00 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 2000 230.00-240.00 235.00 Export 400 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 120 220.00-220.00 220.00 Export Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 1000 330.00-330.00 330.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
July 17
Compared to July 10: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Rain in the growing areas has slowed sales somewhat this week. Many growers reporting 1st cutting some on to second. No old crop sales this week. Tons: 5965 Last Week: 9011 Last Year: 11,041 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 50 235.00-235.00 235.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 10 275.00-275.00 275.00 Good 70 200.00-240.00 211.43 Orchard/Timothy Large Square Good 100 235.00-235.00 235.00 Triticale Large Square Good 25 198.00-198.00 198.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good 50 180.00-180.00 180.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 75 200.00-200.00 200.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Small Square Good 85 190.00-190.00 190.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 5500 220.00-225.00 223.18 Export Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
July 17
Tons: 7050 Last Week: 13,400 Last Year: 22,650 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade remains moderate as growers try to harvest now that the rain has stopped. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 250 165.00-165.00 165.00 Export Premium 300 175.00-175.00 175.00 Organic Good 2300 135.00-145.00 139.78 3000 140.00-160.00 150.00 Export Fair 400 135.00-135.00 135.00 Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 800 155.00-155.00 155.00 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
July 17
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 13, 2020, in Tulare County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or other forage crops. Silage corn continued to grow at a steady rate, with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and being harvested. Bean fields were flowering. In the Sacramento Valley, rice progressed well and at a normal pace. Crops were maturing at a faster pace due to hotter temperatures. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 15,775 Last Week: 22,245 Last Year: 18,873 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 500 180.00-188.00 183.20 650 205.00-205.00 205.00 Export Premium/Supreme 980 172.00-185.00 175.98 Premium 320 190.00-220.00 201.72 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 250 160.00-160.00 160.00 Good 500 185.00-185.00 185.00 2500 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export Fair/Good 200 145.00-145.00 145.00 Orchard Grass Premium 1025 220.00-255.00 238.84 Retail/Stable Brome Grass Premium 500 210.00-210.00 210.00 Good 200 155.00-155.00 155.00 400 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Grain Good 25 130.00-130.00 130.00 Fair 500 110.00-110.00 110.00 Wheat Good 500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Retail Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good 450 180.00-185.00 182.17 300 220.00-220.00 220.00 Organic Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 280.00-280.00 280.00 Del Fair/Good 750 175.00-175.00 175.00 Wheat Good 400 145.00-145.00 145.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail Good 200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Fair/Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 255.00-255.00 255.00 Retail Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 190.00-195.00 193.75 Retail Good 2150 150.00-160.00 153.95 Bermuda Grass Premium 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail Bermuda Straw Good 1200 80.00-80.00 80.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.