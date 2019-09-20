Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 20
Tons: 11,250 Last Week: 4700 Last Year: 3300 Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa 5.00-10.00 per ton higher. Timothy steady. Trade moderate this week as export buyers got bullish this week. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 1050 195.00-205.00 200.48 Export 300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Good 2000 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export 1500 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Export Fair/Good 500 170.00-170.00 170.00 Export Fair 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export 1400 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Alfalfa Small Square Premium 200 210.00-210.00 210.00 Export Timothy Grass Mid Square Good 400 175.00-175.00 175.00 2600 202.00-202.00 202.00 Del Export Fair 1000 140.00-140.00 140.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 20
Compared to September 13: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Recent and upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 349 Last Week: 8036 Last Year: 8112 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 63 250.00-275.00 257.94 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 25 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 16 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 8 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Weedy Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good 25 180.00-180.00 180.00 Rain Damage Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 105 210.00-210.00 210.00 Small Square Supreme 26 220.00-220.00 220.00 Alfalfa/Wheat Mix Large Square Good/Premium 30 135.00-135.00 135.00 Contracted Meadow/Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 26 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 20
Tons: 19,700 Last Week: 4675 Last Year: 10,900 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady in a light test. Rain over the trade area has slowed marketing. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand remains good especially for straw. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 1000 130.00-160.00 154.00 Fair/Good 2700 140.00-140.00 140.00 Utility 1500 130.00-130.00 130.00 Export 3000 120.00-120.00 120.00 Rain Damage Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 11,500 45.00-45.00 45.00
California Hay Report
Sept. 20
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Production Report September 12, 2019, All Hay acres for 2019 is at 52,773,000 acres versus 52,839,000 acres for 2018 and alfalfa 2019 was 16,828,000 acres versus 16,608,000 acres for 2018. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 12,770 Last Week: 11,525 Last Year: 31,075 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 1000 165.00-165.00 165.00 Stable 1950 175.00-185.00 179.87 Retail/Stable Good 400 135.00-135.00 135.00 Fair/Good 500 140.00-150.00 145.00 1400 120.00-130.00 125.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Premium 170 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Good 150 165.00-165.00 165.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Premium 100 390.00-390.00 390.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 275 245.00-260.00 253.18 1100 280.00-280.00 280.00 Del Premium 775 220.00-230.00 220.97 75 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 200 170.00-170.00 170.00 Wheat Good 400 65.00-65.00 65.00 Rain Damage Sudan Good 350 110.00-110.00 110.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 200 186.00-186.00 186.00 Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 215.00-225.00 222.50 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 1400 155.00-160.00 156.43 1000 160.00-160.00 160.00 Bleached Bermuda Grass Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 800 100.00-100.00 100.00 Export The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.