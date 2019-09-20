Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 20

Tons:  11,250    Last Week:  4700    Last Year:  3300    

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa 5.00-10.00 per ton 
higher. Timothy steady. Trade moderate this week as export buyers got bullish this 
week. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. Demand remains moderate to good 
on Alfalfa. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars per ton 
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include 
freight, commissions and other expenses.

                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                       
    Mid Square                                                  
      Premium          1050 195.00-205.00 200.48     Export     
                        300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del            
      Good             2000 190.00-190.00 190.00     Export     
                       1500 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Export     
      Fair/Good         500 170.00-170.00 170.00     Export     
      Fair              300 180.00-180.00 180.00     Export     
                       1400 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del            

  Alfalfa                                                       
    Small Square                                                
      Premium           200 210.00-210.00 210.00     Export     

  Timothy Grass                                                 
    Mid Square                                                  
      Good              400 175.00-175.00 175.00                
                       2600 202.00-202.00 202.00 Del Export     
      Fair             1000 140.00-140.00 140.00     Export

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 20

Compared to September 13:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Recent and 
upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.    

Tons:  349    Last Week:  8036    Last Year:  8112                             

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  63  250.00-275.00  257.94     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium             25  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  16  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable     

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   8  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Fair                     25  150.00-150.00  150.00     Weedy             

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                     25  180.00-180.00  180.00     Rain Damage       

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 105  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Supreme                  26  220.00-220.00  220.00                       

  Alfalfa/Wheat Mix                                                            
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             30  135.00-135.00  135.00     Contracted        

  Meadow/Orchard Grass                                                        
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  26  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.       
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 20

Tons:  19,700    Last Week:  4675    Last Year:  10,900   

    Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady in a light test. Rain 
over the trade area has slowed marketing. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand 
remains good especially for straw. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices 
are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                      Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                        
    Mid Square                                                   
      Good            1000 130.00-160.00 154.00                  
      Fair/Good       2700 140.00-140.00 140.00                  
      Utility         1500 130.00-130.00 130.00     Export       
                      3000 120.00-120.00 120.00     Rain Damage  

  Wheat Straw                                                    
    Mid Square                                                   
      Good          11,500   45.00-45.00  45.00                  
California Hay Report

Sept. 20

Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Production Report September 12, 2019, All Hay acres 
for 2019 is at 52,773,000 acres versus 52,839,000 acres for 2018 and alfalfa 
2019 was 16,828,000 acres versus 16,608,000 acres for 2018.  Hay is reported FOB 
the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of 
report.  

Tons:  12,770    Last Week:  11,525    Last Year:  31,075                      

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                1000  165.00-165.00  165.00     Stable       
                             1950  175.00-185.00  179.87     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    400  135.00-135.00  135.00                       
      Fair/Good               500  140.00-150.00  145.00                       
                             1400  120.00-130.00  125.00     Rain Damage       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 170  280.00-280.00  280.00     Retail/Stable     
  Meadow Grass
      Good                    150  165.00-165.00  165.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  390.00-390.00  390.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 275  245.00-260.00  253.18                       
                             1100  280.00-280.00  280.00 Del                   
      Premium                 775  220.00-230.00  220.97                       
                               75  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               200  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    400   65.00-65.00    65.00     Rain Damage       
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                    350  110.00-110.00  110.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               200  186.00-186.00  186.00                       
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  215.00-225.00  222.50     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            100  170.00-170.00  170.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              1400  155.00-160.00  156.43                       
                             1000  160.00-160.00  160.00     Bleached          
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            800  100.00-100.00  100.00     Export                                  

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.

Tags

Recommended for you