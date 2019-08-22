Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 9
Compared to Aug. 2: All grades of Alfalfa and Timothy for domestic and export steady. Trade was light. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. No new reports will be issued until Aug. 23.
This Week Last Week Last Year
650 17,300 6000
Tons Price
Alfalfa Mid Square
Premium 160 250.00
Retail/Stable 150 230.00
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Mid Square
Premium 160 260.00
Timothy Grass Mid Square
Good 180 250.00
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 16
Compared to August 9: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report’s prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are New Crop 2019 crop year hay, unless otherwise denoted by OC or Old Crop.
This Week Last Week Last Year
4761 3090 7078
Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:
Tons Price
Alfalfa Large Square
Supreme 100 180.00
Small Square
Prem/Ret/Stab 110 232.27
Orchard Grass Small Square
Prem/Ret/Stab/Weed Free 7 250.00
Prem/Ret/Stab 142 249.72
Meadow Grass Small Square
Prem/Ret/Stab 100 220.00
Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square
Prem/Ret/Stab 25 285.00
Orchard/Timothy Small Square
Prem/Ret/Stab 21 240.00
Wheat Large Square
Good 50 140.00
Bluegrass Straw Large Square
Utility 300 90.00
Eastern Oregon:
Alfalfa Large Square
Premium 180 200.00
Good/Premium 1576 155.00
Harney County:
Alfalfa Large Square
Premium 150 195.00
Klamath Basin:
Alfalfa Small Square
Premium/Supreme 150 200.00
Orchard Grass Small Square
Prem/Ret/Stab 50 260.00
Lake County:
Alfalfa Large Square
Supreme/Exp 1500 216.67
Organic 300 260.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 9
Compared to Aug. 2: All grades of Alfalfa steady. Alfalfa testing over 185 RFV is hard to find due to weather conditions. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. No new reports will be issued until Aug. 23.
This Week Last Week Last Year
5800 9900 5250
Tons Price
Alfalfa Large Square
Good 1800 125.00
Export/Pressed 2000 145.00
Dairy 1000 155.00
Timothy Grass Large Square
Good 1000 140.00
California Hay Report
Aug. 16
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the Crop Progress Report Aug. 12, in Tulare County, cotton fields were in full bloom and bolls were filling. Alfalfa continued to be cut and baled with some fields on their third cutting. Corn for silage was being cut. In Sacramento County, rice and safflower continued to grow and mature. Regions are defined at bottom of report.
This Week Last Week Last Year
11,926 19,048 9740
Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:
Tons Price
Alfalfa Supreme 200 195.00
Very High Test 230 210.00
Premium 1500 180.00
Prem/Ret/Stab 125 190.00 Good 225 156.44
Organic 400 260.00
Retail/Stable 205 180.98
Alfalfa/Grass Mix
Good/Ret/Stab 25 220.00
Orchard Grass
Good/Ret/Stab 50 310.00
Timothy Grass
Good/Ret/Stab 25 360.00
Wheat Good 25 215.00
Ret/Stab 50 280.00
Forage Mix-Four Way
Good 25 174.00
Region 2: Sacramento Valley:
Forage Mix-Three Way
Good/Ret/Stab 50 240.00
Rice Straw Utility 115 93.00
Grass Good/Ret/Stab 126 228.10
Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:
Alfalfa Supreme/Del 575 267.61
Premium 300 235.00
Del 1500 265.00
Good 750 226.67
Fair 950 173.68
Del/Rain Dam 50 192.50
Del/Ret/Stab 50 215.00
Orchard Grass
Good/Ret/Stab 150 200.00
Grass Premium 25 160.00
Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:
Alfalfa Good 925 176.76
Region 5: Southern California:
Alfalfa Premium 50 265.00
Ret/Stab 200 272.50
Forage Mix-Three Way
Good/Ret/Stab 50 260.00
Forage Mix-Four Way
Good/Ret/Stab 25 270.00
Region 6: Southeast California:
Alfalfa Prem/Ret/Stab 250 188.00
Good 700 170.00
Fair/Good 1400 162.86
Export 600 164.67
The following are the counties included in each region:
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.