Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
May 8
Tons: 2525 Last Week: 1650 Last Year: 6050 Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very good. Limited trading was noted on new crop this week with sales on no test rain or shine straight thru. Some 2020 new crop Alfalfa was reported in the windrows this week in the southern part of the trade area. Thunderstorms over the trade area this last week has delayed some marketing. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good/Premium 150 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export Fair/Good 150 165.00-165.00 165.00 Export 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 150 230.00-250.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa Standing Premium/Supreme 400 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Good/Premium 400 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Fair/Good 400 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Utility/Fair 400 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Orchard Grass Small Square Good/Premium 75 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
May 8
Compared to May 01: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 108 Last Week: 571 Last Year: 373 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Good 3 230.00-230.00 230.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Mixed Grass Small Square Good/Premium 15 140.00-140.00 140.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 6 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable, Organic Good 30 185.00-185.00 185.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 54 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
May 8
Tons: 5200 Last Week: 2250 Last Year: 110,650 Compared to last Friday, Export and dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate as contracting of new crop has begun in limited areas. Most contracts are for standing price straight thru rain or shine. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price continues to falter. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 200 155.00-155.00 155.00 1000 167.00-167.00 167.00 Export Alfalfa Standing Premium/Supreme 1000 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Good/Premium 1000 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Fair/Good 1000 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Utility/Fair 1000 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop
California Hay Report
May 8
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 4, 2020, in Tulare County, winter grain plants such as wheat, oats and barley were maturing. In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were ready for harvesting. Fields began to be planted with cotton and prepped for corn planting. Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried and baled. Rice planting continued on schedule due to favorable weather conditions. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 5430 Last Week: 7800 Last Year: 6335 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 55 225.00-225.00 225.00 Premium 125 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 215 180.00-180.00 180.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 60 290.00-290.00 290.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 575 190.00-230.00 219.78 Good 500 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Fair/Good 250 150.00-150.00 150.00 75 125.00-125.00 125.00 Dirty Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 775 225.00-225.00 225.00 Del Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-265.00 252.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 1000 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Good 1700 165.00-170.00 169.41 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.