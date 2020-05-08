Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

May 8

Tons:  2525    Last Week:  1650    Last Year:  6050                                                                       

     Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. 
Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very 
good. Limited trading was noted on new crop this week with sales on no test rain 
or shine straight thru. Some 2020 new crop Alfalfa was reported in the windrows 
this week in the southern part of the trade area. Thunderstorms over the trade 
area this last week has delayed some marketing. All prices are dollars per ton 
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good/Premium            150 175.00-175.00 175.00     Export            
      Fair/Good               150 165.00-165.00 165.00     Export            
                              400 150.00-150.00 150.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            150 230.00-250.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Standing                                                                   
      Premium/Supreme         400 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          
      Good/Premium            400 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          
      Fair/Good               400 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          
      Utility/Fair            400 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             75 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

May 8

Compared to May 01:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Growers are reporting that due to 
dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly.  
Many growers are sold out for the year. 

Tons:  108    Last Week:  571    Last Year:  373                       

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                           
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments        
  Orchard Grass                                                        
    Small Square                                                       
      Good                3  230.00-230.00  230.00                     

Eastern Oregon:                                                        
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments        
  Mixed Grass                                                          
    Small Square                                                       
      Good/Premium       15  140.00-140.00  140.00     Retail/Stable   

Lake County:                                                           
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments        
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Small Square                                                       
      Premium             6  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable, Organic
      Good               30  185.00-185.00  185.00                       

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                    
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium            54  210.00-210.00  210.00     Retail/Stable     

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                   
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                                   
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

May 8

Tons:  5200    Last Week:  2250    Last Year:  110,650                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

    Compared to last Friday, Export and dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate as contracting of new crop 
has begun in limited areas. Most contracts are for standing price straight 
thru rain or shine. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Dairies remain 
non aggressive for new purchases as milk price continues to falter. Retail/Feed 
store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                    200 155.00-155.00 155.00                       
                             1000 167.00-167.00 167.00     Export            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Standing                                                                   
      Premium/Supreme        1000 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          
      Good/Premium           1000 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          
      Fair/Good              1000 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop          
      Utility/Fair           1000 120.00-120.00 120.00     New Crop   
California Hay Report

May 8

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 4, 2020, in Tulare County, 
winter grain plants such as wheat, oats and barley were maturing.  In 
other areas, winter small grains including wheat were ready for 
harvesting.  Fields began to be planted with cotton and prepped for corn 
planting.  Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried and baled.  Rice planting 
continued on schedule due to favorable weather conditions.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are 
defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  5430    Last Week:  7800    Last Year:  6335                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.   

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  55  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
      Premium                 125  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               215  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  60  290.00-290.00  290.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         575  190.00-230.00  219.78                       
      Good                    500  210.00-210.00  210.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               250  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
                               75  125.00-125.00  125.00     Dirty             

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good               775  225.00-225.00  225.00 Del                   

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 125  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-265.00  252.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                1000  190.00-190.00  190.00     Export            
                              100  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                   1700  165.00-170.00  169.41  
                     
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

