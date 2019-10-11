Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 11

Tons:  3460    Last Week:  9400    Last Year:  2600     

   Compared to Oct. 4: All grades of export Alfalfa steady. Trade slow this 
week. Demand remains good from exporters, light from dairies. Feed store/retail 
steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise 
stated. 

                       Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium          1600 205.00-210.00 207.66     Export         
      Good             1700 195.00-205.00 199.12     Export         

  Orchard Grass                                                     
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            85 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable  

  Timothy Grass                                                     
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            75 225.00-225.00 225.00     Retail/Stable

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 11

Compared to Oct. 4:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Recent and 
upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.    

Tons:  5787    Last Week:  5610    Last Year:  6204                          

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                 
                           Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                    
    Large Square                                                             
      Good                  600  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium                 2  250.00-250.00  250.00     Ret/Stable, Rain Damage
                             25  245.00-245.00  245.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                              
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium                 2  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard/Bluegrass/Brome
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium                25  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard/Bluegrass                                                          
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium                54  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Oat/Triticale                                                              
    Large Square                                                             
      Good/Premium           50  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable     

  Bluegrass Straw                                                            
    Large Square                                                             
      Utility               100  100.00-100.00  100.00                       

Eastern Oregon:                                                              
                           Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                        
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium               110  175.00-185.00  182.27     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                              
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium                50  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable     

Klamath Basin:                                                               
                           Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                    
    Large Square                                                             
      Premium               600  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium                50  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                              
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium               300  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                                 
                           Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                    
    Large Square                                                             
      Supreme              1060  205.00-210.00  205.28                       
                            300  230.00-230.00  230.00     Organic           
                            240  210.00-210.00  210.00     Rain Damage       
      Premium               310  190.00-200.00  194.84     Rain Damage       
      Good                  220  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                             
      Supreme                29  245.00-245.00  245.00     Organic           
      Premium                30  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                            530  200.00-225.00  223.58     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium          400  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                              
    Small Square                                                             
      Premium               300  325.00-325.00  325.00     Contracted        

  Timothy Grass                                                              
    Large Square                                                             
      Premium               400  300.00-300.00  300.00     Contracted        

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                       
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 11

ons:  8500    Last Week:  10,600    Last Year:  4500    

   Compared to Oct. 4: Export Alfalfa firm as NW exporters are aggressive for 
inventory. Trade slow to moderate with good demand from exporters. Demand light to 
moderate from dairy interests. Snow in the eastern part of the state has slowed 
marketing. Hay that is in windrows has been battered by snow in the trade area. Hay 
still needs to be cut for the last cutting of the season. Retail/Feed store not 
tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless 
otherwise stated.  
 
                     Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                    
    Mid Square                                               
      Premium        2500 155.00-170.00 167.00     Export    
      Good           6000 150.00-153.00 152.50     Export    

California Hay Report

Oct. 11

Compared to Oct. 4:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to the NASS Crop Production report October 10, 2019, California alfalfa and 
alfalfa Mixtures for Hay Area Harvested is 560,000 acres versus 620,000 acres 
for 2018, Yield is 6 tons versus 6.9 tons for 2018, and Production is 3,360,000 
tons versus 4,278,000 tons for 2018.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn 
unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  8525    Last Week:  5700    Last Year:  6527                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  175.00-175.00  175.00     Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 100  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
      Premium                 125  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Premium/Supreme         150  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good                    300  180.00-180.00  180.00                       

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  75  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
      Premium/Supreme         275  250.00-260.00  257.27                       
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     
                              500  215.00-215.00  215.00 Del Retail/Stable     
      Good                    400  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Fair/Good               250  180.00-230.00  220.00                       
                              300  190.00-190.00  190.00 Del                   
      Utility                 400   70.00-70.00    70.00                       
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Premium                  25  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     
  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                              
      Good                     25  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Sudan                                                                        
      Premium                 375  100.00-100.00  100.00                       
  Corn Stalks                                                           
      Good                    500   60.00-60.00    60.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  25  195.00-195.00  195.00     Stable     

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 700  180.00-205.00  192.50     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              3300  160.00-165.00  163.48                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 200  145.00-145.00  145.00     Export            
                              100  210.00-210.00  210.00     Retail/Stable  

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

