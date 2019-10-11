Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 11
Tons: 3460 Last Week: 9400 Last Year: 2600 Compared to Oct. 4: All grades of export Alfalfa steady. Trade slow this week. Demand remains good from exporters, light from dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 1600 205.00-210.00 207.66 Export Good 1700 195.00-205.00 199.12 Export Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 85 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 75 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 11
Compared to Oct. 4: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Recent and upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 5787 Last Week: 5610 Last Year: 6204 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 600 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 2 250.00-250.00 250.00 Ret/Stable, Rain Damage 25 245.00-245.00 245.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 2 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Bluegrass/Brome Small Square Premium 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Bluegrass Small Square Premium 54 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Oat/Triticale Large Square Good/Premium 50 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Bluegrass Straw Large Square Utility 100 100.00-100.00 100.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 110 175.00-185.00 182.27 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 50 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 600 200.00-200.00 200.00 Small Square Premium 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 300 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 1060 205.00-210.00 205.28 300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Organic 240 210.00-210.00 210.00 Rain Damage Premium 310 190.00-200.00 194.84 Rain Damage Good 220 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Small Square Supreme 29 245.00-245.00 245.00 Organic Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 530 200.00-225.00 223.58 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 400 200.00-200.00 200.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 300 325.00-325.00 325.00 Contracted Timothy Grass Large Square Premium 400 300.00-300.00 300.00 Contracted Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 11
ons: 8500 Last Week: 10,600 Last Year: 4500 Compared to Oct. 4: Export Alfalfa firm as NW exporters are aggressive for inventory. Trade slow to moderate with good demand from exporters. Demand light to moderate from dairy interests. Snow in the eastern part of the state has slowed marketing. Hay that is in windrows has been battered by snow in the trade area. Hay still needs to be cut for the last cutting of the season. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 2500 155.00-170.00 167.00 Export Good 6000 150.00-153.00 152.50 Export
California Hay Report
Oct. 11
Compared to Oct. 4: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Production report October 10, 2019, California alfalfa and alfalfa Mixtures for Hay Area Harvested is 560,000 acres versus 620,000 acres for 2018, Yield is 6 tons versus 6.9 tons for 2018, and Production is 3,360,000 tons versus 4,278,000 tons for 2018. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 8525 Last Week: 5700 Last Year: 6527 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 175.00-175.00 175.00 Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Premium 125 210.00-210.00 210.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Premium/Supreme 150 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 75 250.00-250.00 250.00 Premium/Supreme 275 250.00-260.00 257.27 Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable 500 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del Retail/Stable Good 400 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair/Good 250 180.00-230.00 220.00 300 190.00-190.00 190.00 Del Utility 400 70.00-70.00 70.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Premium 25 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Oat Mix Good 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Sudan Premium 375 100.00-100.00 100.00 Corn Stalks Good 500 60.00-60.00 60.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 25 195.00-195.00 195.00 Stable Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 700 180.00-205.00 192.50 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 3300 160.00-165.00 163.48 Bermuda Grass Premium 200 145.00-145.00 145.00 Export 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.