Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 21
This Week:
Hay: 9620
Compared to last Friday, not enough reported trades last week for accurate trends. Trade light to moderate with a few exporters off the market. Demand light to moderate. High testing Alfalfa remains strong for dairy interests. Some exporters still have carryover Timothy from last year unsold. Pacific Rim countries are dealing with large stockpiles on docks of both new crop and old crop supplies. Retail feedstore hay steady in a light test. Please Note: The above volumes (tonnage, acres, and bales) listed are for confirmed trades only, it does not include estimated volume (tonnage) for bids or offers to the trade.
;Comment;Tons;Price
Hay (Conventional)
Alfalfa;Supreme;1000;220.00
Alfalfa;Premium;100;230.00
Alfalfa;Good/Premium;2000;165.00
Alfalfa;Good;1500;180.00
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;1800;165.83
Timothy Grass;Good;100;250.00
Timothy Grass;Fair;1320;213.64
Bluegrass;;250;75.00
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 21
Tons:
Hay:1979
;Comment;Tons;Price
Crook/Deschutes/Jefferson/Wasco Counties
Alfalfa;Premium;50;240.00
Orchard Grass;Premium;10;275.00
Orchard/Timothy;Premium;25;245.00
Alfalfa;Premium;430;175.00
Alfalfa;Good;130;175.00
Alfalfa;Supreme;1150;210.00
Mix-Four Way;Good/Premium;33;138.00
Alfalfa;Prem/Supr/Org;1;220.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 21
Tons:
Hay: 8400
Compared to last Friday, Good Alfalfa and Timothy for export steady to weak. Trade moderate with moderate demand. Washington based hay exporters are receiving Timothy on consignment to be priced at a later date.
;Comment;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Good;600;130.00
Alfalfa;Good;3500;135.00
Timothy Grass;Fair;700;200.00
Timothy Grass;Utility/Fair;750;70.00
California Hay Report
Aug. 21
Tons:
Hay: 10820
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report Aug. 17 in Tulare County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or other forage crops. Silage corn continued to grow at a steady rate, with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and continued to be harvested. Bean fields continued to flower. Cotton plants were blooming and underwent weed control. In Fresno County, alfalfa was harvested. In the Sacramento Valley, rice was progressing well, as warmer nights were contributing to crop maturity and harvest is expected to begin by the middle of September. Sunflower and safflower continued to be harvested.
Central San Joaquin Valley
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;1300;169.23
Alfalfa;Supreme;195.00
Alfalfa;Premium;1050;202.86
Alfalfa;Premium;550;200.00
Alfalfa;Good;300;165.00
Alfalfa;Fair;300;140.00
Brome Grass;Premium;100;220.00
Sacramento Valley
Alfalfa;Premium;100;220.00
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;270;190.00
Orchard Grass;Premium;100;260.00
Alfalfa;Premium;150;255.00
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;150;255.00
Forage Mix-Three Way;Good;25;240.00
Southeast
Alfalfa;Premium;275;180.91
Alfalfa;Fair/Good ;1500;146.67
Alfalfa;Fair/Good;3000;150.00