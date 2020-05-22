Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
May 22
Tons: 1700 Last Week: 1100 Last Year: 2800 Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Alfalfa new crop steady in a light test. Exporters still have old crop Alfalfa and Timothy to work thru. Trade remains slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers over the trade area is slowing marketing. 1st cutting new crop in windrows has received a lot of moisture. Some interests report having hay in windrows now for 2 weeks due to high moisture levels. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Good/Premium 300 175.00-175.00 175.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good/Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 500 110.00-110.00 110.00 Old Crop Timothy Grass Small Square Good/Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Good 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
May 22
Compared to May 15: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 338 Last Week: 42 Last Year: 310 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 4 275.00-275.00 275.00 Good 3 250.00-250.00 250.00 Certified Weed Free Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 150 220.00-220.00 220.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Wheat Small Square Good 6 140.00-140.00 140.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Forage Mix-Two Way Large Square Fair 100 130.00-130.00 130.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
May 22
Tons: 700 Last Week: 1970 Last Year: 1650 Compared to last Friday, domestic and Export New crop Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow with producers and exporters facing more than normal of last year’s winter kill on new seeding forcing them to replant. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Most interests expect a lot of growers to start cutting new crop next week in western ID. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Standing Premium/Supreme 150 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Good/Premium 175 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Fair/Good 185 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop Utility/Fair 190 120.00-120.00 120.00 New Crop
California Hay Report
May 22
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 18, 2020, in Tulare County, winter grains such as wheat, oats, and barley were maturing. In other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for silage. Winter wheat was being cut, dried, and baled. Alfalfa continued to be cut, dried, and baled. First cut alfalfa was completed in Sutter County and rice planting continued with some rice growers leaving fields fallow due to water shortage. Corn was progressing well. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 12,075 Last Week: 9525 Last Year: 3605 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Grain Good 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 750 210.00-220.00 213.33 Premium/Supreme 400 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair/Good 500 150.00-150.00 150.00 Oat Good 200 140.00-140.00 140.00 Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 600 210.00-215.00 212.50 1050 270.00-280.00 277.62 Del Premium/Supreme 400 225.00-225.00 225.00 Premium 500 240.00-240.00 240.00 Del Good/Premium 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Good 600 190.00-190.00 190.00 Fair/Good 175 155.00-155.00 155.00 Fair 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 700 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Alfalfa/Grass Mix Good 175 145.00-145.00 145.00 Rye Grass Good 200 110.00-110.00 110.00 Wheat Good 1000 120.00-125.00 121.00 400 135.00-135.00 135.00 Retail/Stable Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-265.00 252.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 1300 195.00-195.00 195.00 175 180.00-200.00 191.43 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Good 2000 170.00-180.00 177.50 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 Rain Damage The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.