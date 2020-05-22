Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

May 22

Tons:  1700    Last Week:  1100    Last Year:  2800                                                            

     Compared last Friday, All grades of Domestic Alfalfa new crop steady in a 
light test. Exporters still have old crop Alfalfa and Timothy to work thru. 
Trade remains slow this week. Demand remains light to moderate. Rain showers 
over the trade area is slowing marketing. 1st cutting new crop in windrows has 
received a lot of moisture. Some interests report having hay in windrows now for 
2 weeks due to high moisture levels. Feed store/retail steady. All prices 
are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme         500  200.00-200.00  200.00     Tarped            
      Good/Premium            300  175.00-175.00  175.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            100  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            100  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    500  110.00-110.00  110.00     Old Crop          

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            100  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    100  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

May 22

 
Compared to May 15:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Growers are reporting that due to 
dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly.  
Many growers are sold out for the year.                                       

                                               
Tons:  338    Last Week:  42    Last Year:  310                            

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium               4  275.00-275.00  275.00                       
      Good                  3  250.00-250.00  250.00     Certified Weed    
                                                         Free              

Eastern Oregon:                                                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                150  220.00-220.00  220.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                 25  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                 50  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

  Wheat                                                                    
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                  6  140.00-140.00  140.00                       

Lake County:                                                               
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                       
    Large Square                                                           
      Fair                100  130.00-130.00  130.00                       

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                     
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

May 22

Tons:  700    Last Week:  1970    Last Year:  1650                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

    Compared to last Friday, domestic and Export New crop Alfalfa steady in a 
light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow with producers and exporters 
facing more than normal of last year’s winter kill on new seeding forcing them 
to replant. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Most interests expect 
a lot of growers to start cutting new crop next week in western ID. Retail/Feed 
store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Standing                                                                   
      Premium/Supreme         150  120.00-120.00  120.00     New Crop          
      Good/Premium            175  120.00-120.00  120.00     New Crop          
      Fair/Good               185  120.00-120.00  120.00     New Crop          
      Utility/Fair            190  120.00-120.00  120.00     New Crop  

California Hay Report

May 22

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report May 18, 2020, in Tulare 
County, winter grains such as wheat, oats, and barley were maturing.  In 
other areas, winter small grains including wheat were being harvested for 
silage.  Winter wheat was being cut, dried, and baled.  Alfalfa continued 
to be cut, dried, and baled.  First cut alfalfa was completed in Sutter 
County and rice planting continued with some rice growers leaving fields 
fallow due to water shortage.  Corn was progressing well.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are 
defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  12,075    Last Week:  9525    Last Year:  3605                          

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                    100  170.00-170.00  170.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 750  210.00-220.00  213.33                       
      Premium/Supreme         400  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Fair/Good               500  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    200  140.00-140.00  140.00                       

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 600  210.00-215.00  212.50                       
                             1050  270.00-280.00  277.62 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme         400  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
      Premium                 500  240.00-240.00  240.00 Del                   
      Good/Premium            200  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
      Good                    600  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
      Fair/Good               175  155.00-155.00  155.00                       
      Fair                    400  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
                              700  160.00-160.00  160.00 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Good                    175  145.00-145.00  145.00                       
  Rye Grass                                                                    
      Good                    200  110.00-110.00  110.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                   1000  120.00-125.00  121.00                       
                              400  135.00-135.00  135.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.
  
Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 125  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-265.00  252.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                1300  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
                              175  180.00-200.00  191.43    Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            200  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
      Good                   2000  170.00-180.00  177.50                       
                               50  160.00-160.00  160.00     Rain Damage       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you