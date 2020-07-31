Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
July 31
Tons: 6700 Last Week: 19,000 Last Year: 17,300 Compared last Friday, all grades Good/Premium Alfalfa for export and domestic steady. Fair/Good Timothy steady. Trade slow to moderate as most producers are starting 3rd cutting. Demand remains good as export buyers sought out supplies. Exporters are busy doing 3 tie bales on 3rd cutting. Feed store/retail steady. Most of the trade area was under a heat advisory this week as daytime temps rose to triple digits. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 250 195.00-195.00 195.00 Export Good 2150 175.00-185.00 183.14 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 200 220.00-230.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Good 1000 220.00-220.00 220.00 Export Utility/Fair 800 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Alfalfa In Windrow Good 1500 165.00-165.00 165.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 200 230.00-240.00 235.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Good 300 290.00-290.00 290.00 Export Fair 300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
July 31
Compared to July 24: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Few reports of irrigation being cut off in the Madras area. Some growers are reporting 1st cutting sold out and second cutting is almost ready for sale. Tons: 2016 Last Week: 5370 Last Year: 12,920 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 25 235.00-235.00 235.00 Good 100 190.00-190.00 190.00 Alfalfa Small Square Premium 1 250.00-250.00 250.00 Orchard Grass Large Square Premium 60 235.00-235.00 235.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 20 250.00-275.00 262.50 10 245.00-245.00 245.00 Old Crop Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 125 230.00-230.00 230.00 Triticale Large Square Good 25 165.00-165.00 165.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 100 205.00-205.00 205.00 Good 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 120 275.00-275.00 275.00 Good 300 245.00-245.00 245.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Organic Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 600 215.00-215.00 215.00 First Cut 240 215.00-215.00 215.00 Export, First Cut 60 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
July 31
Tons: 14,000 Last Week: 14,850 Last Year: 9900 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade turned moderate to active. Parts of the trade area has had isolated thunderstorms this week. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 3000 165.00-165.00 165.00 Good 2000 160.00-170.00 165.00 Export 3000 145.00-145.00 145.00 Tarped Fair/Good 4000 140.00-150.00 142.50 Utility 2000 100.00-100.00 100.00 Excessive Moisture
California Hay Report
July 31
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 27, 2020, in Tulare County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or other forage crops. Corn for silage continued to grow at a steady rate, with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and continued to be harvested. Bean fields were flowering. Cotton plants continued to bloom and underwent weed control. In the Sacramento Valley, rice continued to progress well and at a normal pace. Safflower and sunflower fields were drying down. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 15,640 Last Week: 13,525 Last Year: 21,100 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 400 195.00-195.00 195.00 Premium 550 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail Good 300 165.00-165.00 165.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair 225 170.00-170.00 170.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 75 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Weedy Premium 50 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable 1000 245.00-255.00 249.00 Del 40 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del etail/Stable Good/Premium 450 180.00-180.00 180.00 300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Good 150 170.00-170.00 170.00 Fair/Good 1000 175.00-175.00 175.00 100 135.00-135.00 135.00 Weedy 3500 190.00-205.00 193.57 Del Bermuda Grass Good/Premium 600 158.00-158.00 158.00 Del Wheat Straw Good 2000 90.00-90.00 90.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 255.00-280.00 261.25 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 255.00-255.00 255.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 4500 150.00-150.00 150.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.