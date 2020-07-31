Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

July 31

Tons:  6700    Last Week:  19,000    Last Year:  17,300                                                                                                  

     Compared last Friday, all grades Good/Premium Alfalfa for export and 
domestic steady. Fair/Good Timothy steady. Trade slow to moderate as most 
producers are starting 3rd cutting. Demand remains good as export buyers sought 
out supplies. Exporters are busy doing 3 tie bales on 3rd cutting. Feed 
store/retail steady. Most of the trade area was under a heat advisory this week 
as daytime temps rose to triple digits. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB 
the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                 250  195.00-195.00  195.00     Export            
      Good                   2150  175.00-185.00  183.14     Export            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 200  220.00-230.00  225.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                   1000  220.00-220.00  220.00     Export            
      Utility/Fair            800  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    In Windrow                                                                 
      Good                   1500  165.00-165.00  165.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 200  230.00-240.00  235.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                    300  290.00-290.00  290.00     Export            
      Fair                    300  230.00-230.00  230.00     Export         
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

July 31

Compared to July 24:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices. Few reports of irrigation being cut off in the Madras area.  
Some growers are reporting 1st cutting sold out and second cutting is almost 
ready for sale. 
Tons:  2016    Last Week:  5370    Last Year:  12,920                  
Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                           
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium                  25  235.00-235.00  235.00               
      Good                    100  190.00-190.00  190.00               
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Small Square                                                       
      Premium                   1  250.00-250.00  250.00               
  Orchard Grass                                                        
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium                  60  235.00-235.00  235.00               

  Orchard Grass                                                        
    Small Square                                                       
      Premium                  20  250.00-275.00  262.50               
                               10  245.00-245.00  245.00     Old Crop  
  Meadow Grass                                                        
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium                 125  230.00-230.00  230.00               
  Triticale                                                            
    Large Square                                                       
      Good                     25  165.00-165.00  165.00               
Eastern Oregon:                                                        
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium                 100  205.00-205.00  205.00               
      Good                     30  175.00-175.00  175.00               
  Timothy Grass                                                        
    Small Square                                                       
      Premium                 120  275.00-275.00  275.00               
      Good                    300  245.00-245.00  245.00               
Klamath Basin:                                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Small Square                                                       
      Premium                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00     Organic   
Lake County:                                                           
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments  
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium                 600  215.00-215.00  215.00     First Cut
                              240  215.00-215.00  215.00     Export, First Cut
                               60  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

July 31

Tons:  14,000    Last Week:  14,850    Last Year:  9900  
  
    Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of 
higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder 
quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. 
Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. 
Trade turned moderate to active. Parts of the trade area has had isolated 
thunderstorms this week.  Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                3000  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
      Good                   2000  160.00-170.00  165.00     Export            
                             3000  145.00-145.00  145.00     Tarped            
      Fair/Good              4000  140.00-150.00  142.50                       
      Utility                2000  100.00-100.00  100.00     Excessive Moisture
 
 California Hay Report

July 31

 Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report July 27, 2020, in Tulare 
County, harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or 
other forage crops. Corn for silage continued to grow at a steady rate, 
with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and continued to be 
harvested. Bean fields were flowering. Cotton plants continued to bloom 
and underwent weed control. In the Sacramento Valley, rice continued to 
progress well and at a normal pace. Safflower and sunflower fields were 
drying down. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise 
noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  15,640    Last Week:  13,525    Last Year:  21,100                      

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 400  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Premium                 550  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail     
      Good                    300  165.00-165.00  165.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair                    225  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  75  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  250.00-250.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  230.00-230.00  230.00 Del Weedy             
      Premium                  50  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
                             1000  245.00-255.00  249.00 Del                   
                               40  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del etail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            450  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                              300  230.00-230.00  230.00 Del                   
      Good                    150  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Fair/Good              1000  175.00-175.00  175.00                       
                              100  135.00-135.00  135.00     Weedy             
                             3500  190.00-205.00  193.57 Del                   
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Good/Premium            600  158.00-158.00  158.00 Del                   
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                   2000   90.00-90.00    90.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales confirmed.

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  255.00-280.00  261.25    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  255.00-255.00  255.00    Retail/Stable 
    
Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              4500  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

