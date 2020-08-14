Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 14
Tons: 315 Last Week: 2180 Last Year: 0
Compared to Aug. 7: Trade slow to moderate as most producers are starting third cutting. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.
;Comments;Tons;Price
Orchard Grass;Small Square
;Premium;100;250.00
Timothy Grass;Small Square
;Premium;84;250.00
Alfalfa Straw;Large Square
;Utility;131;70.00
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 14
Tons: 25,880 Last Week: 20,317 Last Year: 4761
Compared to Aug. 7: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Some growers are reporting first cutting sold out and starting to sell second cutting.
Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:
;Comments;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;78;237.18
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;40;250.00
Orchard Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;102;245.88
Meadow Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;70;230.00
Mixed Grass 5-Way;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;25;285.00
Orchard/Bluegrass;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;25;235.00
Orchard/Timothy;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;16;250.00
Triticale;Large Square
;Good;25;175.00
Eastern Oregon:
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supreme/Del;200;210.00
;Premium/Del;800;190.00
Alfalfa/Orchard Mix;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;20;190.00
Timothy Grass;Large Square
;Premium;300;225.00
;Del;500;275.00 Del
;Good/Del;1500;225.00
;Fair/Del;500;195.00
Harney County:
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supreme/Org;6000;200.00
;Premium/Supr/Org;6000;200.00
;Good/Premium;750;170.00
;Good;300;160.00
Orchard Grass;Large Square
;Premium;1450;210.00
Small Square
;Premium;2000;190.00
Meadow Grass;Large Square
;Premium;250;150.00
Klamath Basin:
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Premium/Exp;250;210.00
;Good/Org;100;200.00
Small Square
;Premium/Exp;750;210.00
Alfalfa/Oat Mix;Small Square
;Good;60;160.00
Orchard Grass;Small Square
;Prem/Retail/Stable;200;260.00
Lake County:
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Supreme;34;200.00
;Export;900;210.00
;Organic;25;250.00
;Premium/Supreme;1500;200.00
;Fair/Good/Weedy/Org;80;100.00
;Small Square
;Supreme;30;210.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 14
Tons: 5400 Last Week: 2580 Last Year: 0
Compared to Aug. 7: All grades of Alfalfa steady. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade turned moderate to active. Export market had reported sales this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.
;Comment;Tons;Price
Alfalfa;Large Square
;Premium/Exp;3000;175.00
;Good;400;150.00
;Export;2000;130.00
California Hay Report
Aug. 14
This Week 16526 Last Week 6900 Last Year 0
Compared to Aug. 7: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the Aug. 10 NASS Crop Progress report, in Tulare County harvested fields were being disked and planted for silage or other forage crops. Silage corn continued to grow at a steady rate, with an increase in irrigation. Alfalfa was maturing and harvested. Bean fields continued to flower. Cotton plants were blooming and underwent weed control. In the Sacramento Valley, rice progressed well as warmer nights were contributing to crop maturity. Sunflower and safflower were being harvested.
Central San Joaquin Valley
;Comment;Tons;Price
Alfalfa; Fair/Good;800;170.0
North Intermountains
Alfalfa;Supreme;275;185.00
;Very High Test;350;205.00
;Supreme;525;185.00
Alfalfa;Premium/Supreme;950;175.00
;Premium;250;175.00
;Premium;300;190.00
Small Square
;Premium;100;170.00
;Exp;450;190.00
;Fair;500;150.00
Forage Mix-Two Way
;Good;700;120.00
;Good;1;110.00
Timothy Grass;Premium;800;390.00
North San Joaquin Valley
Alfalfa;Supreme;350;230.00
;Large Square/Del;350;275.00
Alfalfa;Premium;225;220.00
Sacramento Valley
Alfalfa;Premium;50;200.00
;Retail/Stable;75;240.00
;;225;268.89
;Small Square; 125;260.00
Rice;Small Square;325;87.50
South
Alfalfa;Premium;150;255.00
Forage Mix-Three Way
;Good;25;240.00
Southeast
Alfalfa;Premium;75;190.00
;Small Square;75;130.00
Large Square;200;152.00
;Large Square;100;120.00
;Small Square;150;200.00
Bermuda Grass;Good;300;108.00
Sudan;Premium;500;170.00
Sudan;Good/Premium;500;145.00
Sudan;Good ;1000;105.00