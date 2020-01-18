Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 17
Tons: 1800 Last Week: 2100 Last Year: 2125 Compared last Friday, Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Export Timothy not tested this week. Demand remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy small bales for export. No 2 Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects remain under pressure. Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Trade slow this week as most contacts went to the NW Hay expo in Kennewick, WA this week. Demand remains light. Feed store/retail steady this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 400 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Fair 1000 185.00-185.00 185.00 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 300 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Weedy
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 17
Compared to January 10: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Heavy snow and ice in some of the growing areas has slowed sales this week. Tons: 1217 Last Week: 1497 Last Year: 1376 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good/Premium 30 220.00-220.00 220.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Good/Premium 4 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 20 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 102 200.00-200.00 200.00 Small Square Good 1 160.00-160.00 160.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 600 260.00-260.00 260.00 Organic Premium 400 250.00-250.00 250.00 Organic Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Triticale Mix Large Square Good/Premium 60 175.00-175.00 175.00 Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 17
Tons: 1600 Last Week: 1400 Last Year: 1900 Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 400 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Utility/Fair 900 145.00-150.00 147.22 Tarped Timothy Grass Mid Square Good 100 163.00-163.00 163.00 Export Fair 100 124.00-124.00 124.00 Export Rye Grass Mid Square Utility/Fair 100 115.00-115.00 115.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
Jan. 17
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 3325 Last Week: 1775 Last Year: 3635 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good/Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Fair/Good 25 220.00-220.00 220.00 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del Bermuda Straw Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 1150 180.00-210.00 188.35 New Crop Premium 425 215.00-235.00 227.35 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 500 172.00-172.00 172.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 100 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 500 85.00-85.00 85.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.