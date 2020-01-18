Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 17

Tons:  1800    Last Week:  2100    Last Year:  2125  

   Compared last Friday, Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Export Timothy 
not tested this week. Demand remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy 
small bales for export. No 2 Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects 
remain under pressure. Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Trade slow this week 
as most contacts went to the NW Hay expo in Kennewick, WA this week. Demand remains 
light. Feed store/retail steady this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB 
the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 

                      Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Mid Square                                                    
      Good             400 200.00-200.00 200.00     Export        
      Fair            1000 185.00-185.00 185.00     Export        

  Alfalfa                                                         
    Small Square                                                  
      Premium          100 250.00-250.00 250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Timothy Grass                                                   
    Mid Square                                                    
      Fair             300 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Weedy

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 17

   Compared to January 10:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.  Heavy snow and ice in some of the growing areas 
has slowed sales this week. 

Tons:  1217    Last Week:  1497    Last Year:  1376                    

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                           
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Large Square                                                       
      Good/Premium         30  220.00-220.00  220.00                   

  Orchard Grass                                                        
    Small Square                                                       
      Good/Premium          4  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Meadow Grass                                                        
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium              20  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable 

Harney County:                                                         
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Large Square                                                       
      Supreme             102  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
    Small Square                                                       
      Good                  1  160.00-160.00  160.00     Retail/Stable 

Klamath Basin:                                                         
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Large Square                                                       
      Premium/Supreme     600  260.00-260.00  260.00     Organic       
      Premium             400  250.00-250.00  250.00     Organic       

Lake County:                                                           
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa/Triticale Mix                                                
    Large Square                                                       
      Good/Premium         60  175.00-175.00  175.00                   

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                                
 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 17

Tons:  1600    Last Week:  1400    Last Year:  1900      

   Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very 
slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies 
report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of 
Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Mid Square                                                    
      Premium/Supreme   400  180.00-180.00  180.00     Tarped     
      Utility/Fair      900  145.00-150.00  147.22     Tarped     

  Timothy Grass                                                   
    Mid Square                                                    
      Good              100  163.00-163.00  163.00     Export     
      Fair              100  124.00-124.00  124.00     Export     

  Rye Grass                                                       
    Mid Square                                                    
      Utility/Fair      100  115.00-115.00  115.00     Tarped

California Hay Report

Jan. 17

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  3325    Last Week:  1775    Last Year:  3635                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                            

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good/Premium            100  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good                25  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
                              100  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del                   
  Bermuda Straw                                                                
      Good                    200  150.00-150.00  150.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                                                              

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme        1150  180.00-210.00  188.35     New Crop          
      Premium                 425  215.00-235.00  227.35    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               500  172.00-172.00  172.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  225.00-225.00  225.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               500   85.00-85.00    85.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

