Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 7
Tons: 2325 Last Week: 2230 Last Year: 975 Compared last Friday, Domestic Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light test. Export Alfalfa and Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow this week. Demand remains moderate. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 825 200.00-225.00 212.12 Tarped 300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped Fair/Good 200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Tarped Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 1000 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Tarped
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 7
Compared to January 31: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Tons: 2014 Last Week: 6775 Last Year: 1072 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 3 180.00-180.00 180.00 Small Square Premium 20 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 28 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 25 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Mid Square Fair 2 135.00-135.00 135.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 125 200.00-200.00 200.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 11 190.00-190.00 190.00 Grassy 52 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 200 275.00-275.00 275.00 Organic Premium/Supreme 400 245.00-255.00 250.00 Organic Good/Premium 550 225.00-225.00 225.00 Organic Fair/Good 400 205.00-205.00 205.00 Rain Damage, Organic Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Barley Large Square Good 75 130.00-130.00 130.00 Triticale Small Square Good/Premium 33 135.00-135.00 135.00 Organic Alfalfa/Triticale Mx Large Square Good/Premium 68 160.00-160.00 160.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 7
Tons: 800 Last Week: 3350 Last Year: 800 Compared to last Friday, Premium/Supreme and Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches and calving is soon approaching. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 400 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Fair/Good 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
Feb. 7
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to GATS, exports for alfalfa in 2018 was 2,536,509 metric tons at a metric tons value of 307 and 2019 was 2,685,155 metric tons at a metric tons value of 322.2. The top importing country was still China with Japan second and Saudi Arabia in third. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 2001 Last Week: 3825 Last Year: 2300 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 210.00-210.00 210.00 Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Orchard Grass Good/Premium 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Premium 25 270.00-270.00 270.00 Del Retail/Stable Oat Good 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 25 286.00-286.00 286.00 Del Retail/Stable Good/Premium 700 265.00-265.00 265.00 Del Fair/Good 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1 150.00-150.00 150.00 Green Chop Premium/Supreme 300 185.00-190.00 186.67 New Crop Premium 150 235.00-235.00 235.00 Retail/Stable
The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.