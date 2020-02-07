Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 7

Tons:  2325    Last Week:  2230    Last Year:  975             

   Compared last Friday, Domestic Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light test. 
Export Alfalfa and Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow this week. Demand 
remains moderate. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include 
freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                       
    Mid Square                                                  
      Premium/Supreme   825 200.00-225.00 212.12     Tarped     
                        300 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped     
      Fair/Good         200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Tarped     

  Timothy Grass                                                 
    Mid Square                                                  
      Fair             1000 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Tarped     
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 7

   Compared to January 31:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year. 

Tons:  2014    Last Week:  6775    Last Year:  1072                            

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                      3  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  20  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  28  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable     

  Triticale                                                                    
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                      2  135.00-135.00  135.00                       

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                 125  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  11  190.00-190.00  190.00     Grassy            
                               52  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 200  275.00-275.00  275.00     Organic           
      Premium/Supreme         400  245.00-255.00  250.00     Organic           
      Good/Premium            550  225.00-225.00  225.00     Organic           
      Fair/Good               400  205.00-205.00  205.00     Rain Damage, Organic       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Barley                                                                       
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                     75  130.00-130.00  130.00                       

  Triticale                                                                    
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             33  135.00-135.00  135.00     Organic           

  Alfalfa/Triticale Mx                                                         
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             68  160.00-160.00  160.00                       

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                         
 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 7

Tons:  800    Last Week:  3350    Last Year:  800               

   Compared to last Friday, Premium/Supreme and Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a 
light test. Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter 
weather approaches and calving is soon approaching. Dairies report ample supplies 
for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm 
hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB 
the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price   Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                     
    Mid Square                                                
      Premium/Supreme  400 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped    
      Fair/Good        400 150.00-150.00 150.00     Tarped

California Hay Report

Feb. 7

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to GATS, exports for alfalfa in 2018 was 2,536,509 metric tons 
at a metric tons value of 307 and 2019 was 2,685,155 metric tons at a 
metric tons value of 322.2.  The top importing country was still China 
with Japan second and Saudi Arabia in third.  Hay is reported FOB the 
stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of 
report. 

Tons:  2001    Last Week:  3825    Last Year:  2300                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            100  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Good/Premium             25  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 25  270.00-270.00  270.00 Del Retail/Stable     
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     50  190.00-190.00  190.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 25  286.00-286.00  286.00 Del Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            700  265.00-265.00  265.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good                50  220.00-220.00  220.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.         

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                   1  150.00-150.00  150.00    Green Chop                   
      Premium/Supreme         300  185.00-190.00  186.67     New Crop          
      Premium                 150  235.00-235.00  235.00    Retail/Stable     
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

