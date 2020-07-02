Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
July 2
Tons: 14,740 Last Week: 26,450 Last Year: 0 Compared last Friday, all grades of Premium/Supreme non rained Alfalfa and Timothy steady. Trade active with good demand as export and domestic buyers sought out supplies. Demand moderate to good. New crop Premium quality horse Timothy in small bales are scare as exporters pursue supplies. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant with local feedlots having large carryover supplies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 1400 197.00-197.00 197.00 Premium 1000 185.00-185.00 185.00 Export 1500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Del Export Good 500 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export 2400 170.00-185.00 173.13 Del Rain Damage Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Premium 3150 280.00-300.00 285.97 Export Fair 2550 220.00-260.00 232.55 Export Utility 550 165.00-165.00 165.00 Export Utility/Fair 350 210.00-210.00 210.00 Export Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 555 330.00-340.00 335.05 Export 535 350.00-380.00 365.14 Very High Testing Good 200 294.00-294.00 294.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
July 2
Compared to June 19: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers reporting 1st cutting. Tons: 2072 Last Week: 855 Last Year: 0 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 151 195.00-195.00 195.00 Orchard Grass Large Square Premium 3 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Timothy Small Square Good 28 40.00-40.00 40.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 400 165.00-165.00 165.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 200 170.00-170.00 170.00 400 180.00-180.00 180.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa Small Square Premium 150 195.00-195.00 195.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good 60 200.00-200.00 200.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Good 180 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rye Grass Large Square Good 100 125.00-125.00 125.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 200 210.00-210.00 210.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
July 2
Tons: 1700 Last Week: 800 Last Year: 0 Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Alfalfa steady in a light test. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high moisture supplies. Trade remains slow as growers try to harvest now that the rain has stopped. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 700 179.00-179.00 179.00 Fair/Good 1000 120.00-120.00 120.00 Bleached
California Hay Report
June 26
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 22, 2020, sunny warm weather was helping to mature all crops. In Tulare County, cotton fields were being cultivated and irrigated. Fields were being fertilized and tilled for corn and sorghum planting. Corn and sorghum fields were being cultivated for weeds. Alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, dried and baled. Rice continued to progress well in the Sacramento Valley. Winter wheat harvesting began. Irrigation continued in most crops. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 15,355 Last Week: 14,850 Last Year: 9510 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Supreme 325 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium 775 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good/Premium 1500 185.00-185.00 185.00 Alfalfa Supreme 250 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium/Supreme 750 170.00-170.00 170.00 Premium 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail Meadow Grass Premium 350 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good 30 210.00-210.00 210.00 Organic 25 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Weedy Fair/Good 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 1525 185.00-200.00 185.25 Del Brome Grass Premium 50 200.00-200.00 200.00 Rye Grass Good 1500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Forage Mix Good 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1450 275.00-275.00 275.00 Del Premium/Supreme 1800 250.00-260.00 257.78 Del Premium 200 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Retail Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 1100 190.00-190.00 190.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 255.00-260.00 258.33 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 100 240.00-255.00 247.50 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 3200 150.00-150.00 150.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.