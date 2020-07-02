Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

July 2

Tons:  14,740    Last Week:  26,450    Last Year:  0                                                                                              

     Compared last Friday, all grades of Premium/Supreme non rained Alfalfa 
and Timothy steady. Trade active with good demand as export and domestic buyers 
sought out supplies. Demand moderate to good. New crop Premium quality horse 
Timothy in small bales are scare as exporters pursue supplies. New Crop feeder 
hay is very abundant with local feedlots having large carryover supplies. Feed 
store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme        1400  197.00-197.00  197.00                       
      Premium                1000  185.00-185.00  185.00     Export            
                             1500  200.00-200.00  200.00 Del Export            
      Good                    500  175.00-175.00  175.00     Export            
                             2400  170.00-185.00  173.13 Del Rain Damage       

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                3150  280.00-300.00  285.97     Export            
      Fair                   2550  220.00-260.00  232.55     Export            
      Utility                 550  165.00-165.00  165.00     Export            
      Utility/Fair            350  210.00-210.00  210.00     Export            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 555  330.00-340.00  335.05     Export            
                              535  350.00-380.00  365.14     Very High Testing 
      Good                    200  294.00-294.00  294.00     Export            
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

July 2

Compared to June 19:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers reporting 1st cutting.    
                                                                           

Tons:  2072    Last Week:  855    Last Year:  0                            

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                    151  195.00-195.00  195.00                   

  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium                   3  275.00-275.00  275.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard/Timothy                                                          
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                     28   40.00-40.00    40.00                   

Eastern Oregon:                                                            
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                    400  165.00-165.00  165.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
      Good                    200  170.00-170.00  170.00                   
                              400  180.00-180.00  180.00     Rain Damage   

  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                 150  195.00-195.00  195.00                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                     60  200.00-200.00  200.00                   

  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                    180  150.00-150.00  150.00                   

  Rye Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                    100  125.00-125.00  125.00                   

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium                 200  210.00-210.00  210.00                   

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                     
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

July 2

Tons:  1700    Last Week:  800    Last Year:  0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

    Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Alfalfa steady in a light test. A 
lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of 
feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that 
commodity. Demand good for green testing supplies, light demand for high 
moisture supplies. Trade remains slow as growers try to harvest now that 
the rain has stopped. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Supreme                 700  179.00-179.00  179.00                       
      Fair/Good              1000  120.00-120.00  120.00     Bleached   

 California Hay Report

June 26

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 22, 2020, sunny warm 
weather was helping to mature all crops. In Tulare County, cotton fields 
were being cultivated and irrigated.  Fields were being fertilized and 
tilled for corn and sorghum planting.  Corn and sorghum fields were being 
cultivated for weeds.  Alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, dried and 
baled.  Rice continued to progress well in the Sacramento Valley.  Winter 
wheat harvesting began.  Irrigation continued in most crops.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are 
defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  15,355    Last Week:  14,850    Last Year:  9510                        

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Supreme                 325  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium                 775  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good/Premium           1500  185.00-185.00  185.00                       
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 250  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium/Supreme         750  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
      Premium                 200  180.00-180.00  180.00    Retail     
  Meadow Grass                                                                  
      Premium                 350  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good                     30  210.00-210.00  210.00     Organic           
                               25  170.00-170.00  170.00 Del Weedy             
      Fair/Good                50  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
                             1525  185.00-200.00  185.25 Del                   
  Brome Grass                                                                  
      Premium                  50  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
  Rye Grass                                                                    
      Good                   1500  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Forage Mix                                                         
      Good                     25  150.00-150.00  150.00 Del                   

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                1450  275.00-275.00  275.00 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme        1800  250.00-260.00  257.78 Del                   
      Premium                 200  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del  Retail     

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              1100  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  255.00-260.00  258.33    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                    100  240.00-255.00  247.50    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              3200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

