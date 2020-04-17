Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

April 17

 Tons:  950    Last Week:  1560    Last Year:  600                                                                    
     Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. 
Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very 
good. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               400 160.00-160.00 160.00     Export            
                              100 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped            
      Utility/Fair            100 160.00-160.00 160.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             25 250.00-250.00 250.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                     25 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             25 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Utility/Fair            100 100.00-100.00 100.00     Tarped            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             50 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    100 200.00-200.00 200.00     Export            
      Fair/Good                25 180.00-180.00 180.00     Retail/Stable    

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

April 17

 
Compared to April 10:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Growers are reporting that due to 
dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly.  
Many growers are sold out for the year.      

Tons:  324    Last Week:  530    Last Year:  1606        

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:             
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium              2  250.00-250.00  250.00     Rain Damage  

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium             23  250.00-250.00  250.00                  

  Timothy Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium              3  250.00-250.00  250.00                  

Eastern Oregon:                                                      
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Large Square                                                     
      Premium             36  200.00-200.00  200.00                  

Lake County:                                                         
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Large Square                                                     
      Premium             25  200.00-200.00  200.00                  
                         225  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export       

  Alfalfa/Oat/Barley/Wheat Mix                                       
    Large Square                                                     
      Good                10  135.00-135.00  135.00                  

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
                                                                     
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

April 17

 
Tons:  6100    Last Week:  725    Last Year:  66,150                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

    Compared to last Friday, Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate with producers and 
exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship 
product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price 
continues to falter. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                 100 170.00-170.00 170.00     Tarped            
      Good                   6000 167.00-167.00 167.00     Export   

California Hay Report

April 17

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 13, 2020, in Tulare 
County, wheat fields had some lodging due to rainy and windy conditions.  
Winter grain plantings were in different stages of growth, with some 
wheat starting to forms heads.  Some wheat, oats, and barley fields were 
being treated for weed control.  Planted alfalfa was emerging in the 
Sacramento Valley. Rice ground preparations continue.  Hay is reported 
FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at 
bottom of report. 

Tons:  2950    Last Week:  2035    Last Year:  6220                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                  75  280.00-280.00  280.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  25  280.00-280.00  280.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 100  260.00-260.00  260.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good                50  220.00-220.00  220.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 125  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                2000  200.00-215.00  207.25                       
      Premium                 550  205.00-220.00  213.18    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

