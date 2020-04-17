Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
April 17
Tons: 950 Last Week: 1560 Last Year: 600
Compared last Friday, dosmetic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week except for retail hay which was very active. Demand remains light to moderate except for retail hay where demand remains very good. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 400 160.00-160.00 160.00 Export 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Utility/Fair 100 160.00-160.00 160.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Good 25 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Good/Premium 25 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Utility/Fair 100 100.00-100.00 100.00 Tarped Timothy Grass Small Square Good/Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Fair/Good 25 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
April 17
Compared to April 10: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Growers are reporting that due to dairies having to dump milk, demand for dairy hay is down significantly. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 324 Last Week: 530 Last Year: 1606 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 2 250.00-250.00 250.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 23 250.00-250.00 250.00 Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 3 250.00-250.00 250.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 36 200.00-200.00 200.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 225 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Alfalfa/Oat/Barley/Wheat Mix Large Square Good 10 135.00-135.00 135.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
April 17
Tons: 6100 Last Week: 725 Last Year: 66,150 Compared to last Friday, Export Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains light to moderate with producers and exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Dairies remain non aggressive for new purchases as milk price continues to falter. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Tarped Good 6000 167.00-167.00 167.00 Export
California Hay Report
April 17
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 13, 2020, in Tulare County, wheat fields had some lodging due to rainy and windy conditions. Winter grain plantings were in different stages of growth, with some wheat starting to forms heads. Some wheat, oats, and barley fields were being treated for weed control. Planted alfalfa was emerging in the Sacramento Valley. Rice ground preparations continue. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 2950 Last Week: 2035 Last Year: 6220 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Premium 75 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 25 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Del Fair/Good 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 125 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 2000 200.00-215.00 207.25 Premium 550 205.00-220.00 213.18 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.