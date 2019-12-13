Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 13

Tons:  3775    Last Week:  3800    Last Year:  725   

   Compared last Friday, Export Premium Timothy weak in a light test. Demand 
remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy small bales for export. No 2 
Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects remain under pressure. 
Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Trade slow with light demand. Feed 
store/retail steady as demand has increased. Most interests have sold out and are 
busy shipping previously sold supplies. Washington state hay acres are down 9 
percent from previous years. Exporters report at the current market prices they are 
losing a 100.00/ ton on 2018 supplies of export timothy they are now selling. All 
prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. 
Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium           100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium            75 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable   

  Timothy Grass                                                      
    Mid Square                                                       
      Premium           400 190.00-190.00 190.00     Export          
      Utility          2000 110.00-120.00 115.00     Weedy           
                        500 140.00-140.00 140.00 Del Export          
      Utility/Fair      600 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Export          

  Timothy Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium           100 220.00-220.00 220.00     Export

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 13

Compared to December 6:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.  All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay.  

Tons:  609    Last Week:  1187    Last Year:  3036                     

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                           
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium               4  180.00-180.00  180.00                    
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium               5  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              83  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Meadow Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              50  225.00-225.00  225.00     Retail/Stable  

  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              10  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable  

  Oat                                                                   
    Small Square                                                        
      Good                  5  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable  

  Triticale                                                             
    Small Square                                                        
      Good/Premium         75  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable  

Eastern Oregon:                                                         
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Barley                                                                
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                 50  110.00-110.00  110.00                    

Klamath Basin:                                                          
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium              27  220.00-220.00  220.00                    

Lake County:                                                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Supreme             170  210.00-210.00  210.00                    
      Premium              33  195.00-195.00  195.00                    
      Good/Premium         35  180.00-180.00  180.00                    
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable  

  Alfalfa/Triticale Mx                                                  
    Large Square                                                        
      Good/Premium         32  150.00-150.00  150.00                    

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                  
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 6

Tons:  2000    Last Week:  7100    Last Year:  3700     

   Compared to last Friday, Utility Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow for 
good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies report 
ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa 
remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                    Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                       
    Mid Square                                                  
      Utility       2000 120.00-120.00 120.00     Rain Damage

California Hay Report

Dec. 13

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at 
bottom of report. 

Tons:  3126    Last Week:  1470    Last Year:  3275                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 500  220.00-240.00  228.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            150  265.00-265.00  265.00 Del                   
      Good                     25  225.00-225.00  225.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               300  160.00-165.00  161.67                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                 100  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     
  Grain                                                                        
      Good                     50  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              1300  215.00-220.00  219.62 Del                   

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: No New Sale Confirmed.

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                                                                                                                   

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                   1  150.00-150.00  150.00     Contracted Standing       
      Premium                 400  205.00-215.00  210.00     Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

