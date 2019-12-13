Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 13
Tons: 3775 Last Week: 3800 Last Year: 725 Compared last Friday, Export Premium Timothy weak in a light test. Demand remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy small bales for export. No 2 Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects remain under pressure. Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Trade slow with light demand. Feed store/retail steady as demand has increased. Most interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold supplies. Washington state hay acres are down 9 percent from previous years. Exporters report at the current market prices they are losing a 100.00/ ton on 2018 supplies of export timothy they are now selling. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 75 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Premium 400 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export Utility 2000 110.00-120.00 115.00 Weedy 500 140.00-140.00 140.00 Del Export Utility/Fair 600 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Export Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 13
Compared to December 6: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 609 Last Week: 1187 Last Year: 3036 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 4 180.00-180.00 180.00 Small Square Premium 5 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 83 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 50 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Oat Small Square Good 5 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Small Square Good/Premium 75 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Barley Large Square Good 50 110.00-110.00 110.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 27 220.00-220.00 220.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 170 210.00-210.00 210.00 Premium 33 195.00-195.00 195.00 Good/Premium 35 180.00-180.00 180.00 Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Triticale Mx Large Square Good/Premium 32 150.00-150.00 150.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 6
Tons: 2000 Last Week: 7100 Last Year: 3700 Compared to last Friday, Utility Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility 2000 120.00-120.00 120.00 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
Dec. 13
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 3126 Last Week: 1470 Last Year: 3275 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 500 220.00-240.00 228.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 150 265.00-265.00 265.00 Del Good 25 225.00-225.00 225.00 Del Fair/Good 300 160.00-165.00 161.67 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 100 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Premium 100 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Grain Good 50 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 1300 215.00-220.00 219.62 Del Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: No New Sale Confirmed. Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 1 150.00-150.00 150.00 Contracted Standing Premium 400 205.00-215.00 210.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.