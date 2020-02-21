Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 21
Tons: 2275 Last Week: 2300 Last Year: 1800 Compared last Friday, All grades of Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light test. Trade slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Forage Products leaving the Seattle-Tacoma port for 2019 totaled 148,744 containers. Cereal straw & husks for the same period totaled 18,920 containers. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 300 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Fair/Good 300 160.00-170.00 165.00 Tarped Fair 125 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Bottom Bales Alfalfa Small Square Premium 225 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 125 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Good/Premium 700 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export Fair/Good 500 130.00-130.00 130.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 21
Compared to February 14: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Tons: 1409 Last Week: 6131 Last Year: 647 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 20 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 15 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 25 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Oat/Prairie Grass Mix Large Square Good 25 195.00-195.00 195.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 250 200.00-200.00 200.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 15 195.00-195.00 195.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 9 195.00-195.00 195.00 Retail/Stable Good 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Fair/Good 310 210.00-210.00 210.00 Organic, Rain Damage 500 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good 30 185.00-185.00 185.00 Timothy Grass Large Square Good 30 150.00-150.00 150.00 Small Square Premium 25 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Oat Large Square Good 25 110.00-110.00 110.00 Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 21
Tons: 1635 Last Week: 1700 Last Year: 7700 Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow. Demand remains slow to moderate as most interests are busy shipping previously bought supplies. Trade sources indicate their might be more carryover supplies than previously thought. New crop contracts offered for 2020 export Alfalfa are 1.00/point FOB with tests of 150 RFV or higher. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility/Fair 910 145.00-150.00 147.61 Tarped Barley Straw Mid Square Fair 725 60.00-60.00 60.00
California Hay Report
Feb. 21
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 4976 Last Week: 4275 Last Year: 1801 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 700 285.00-285.00 285.00 Del 300 285.00-285.00 285.00 Del High Testing Premium 50 290.00-290.00 290.00 Del Stable Fair/Good 1000 200.00-225.00 212.50 Del Fair 750 220.00-235.00 223.00 Del Wheat Good 126 165.00-175.00 170.00 Del Sudan Good 100 135.00-135.00 135.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 1200 205.00-205.00 205.00 Premium 300 210.00-230.00 220.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.