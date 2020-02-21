Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 21

 
Tons:  2275    Last Week:  2300    Last Year:  1800                   

   Compared last Friday, All grades of Alfalfa and Timothy steady in a light 
test. Trade slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains 
moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and 
other expenses. Forage Products leaving the Seattle-Tacoma port for 2019 totaled 
148,744 containers. Cereal straw & husks for the same period totaled 18,920 
containers.

                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                            
      Premium                 300 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped         
      Fair/Good               300 160.00-170.00 165.00     Tarped         
      Fair                    125 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Bottom Bales   

  Alfalfa                                                                 
    Small Square                                                          
      Premium                 225 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable  

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                     
    Small Square                                                          
      Premium                 125 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable  

  Timothy Grass                                                           
    Mid Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            700 150.00-150.00 150.00     Export         
      Fair/Good               500 130.00-130.00 130.00     Export         
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 21

  Compared to February 14:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.                                                                            

Tons:  1409    Last Week:  6131    Last Year:  647                         

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  20  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  15  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Meadow Grass                                                            
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium                  25  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat/Prairie Grass Mix
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     25  195.00-195.00  195.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Supreme                 250  200.00-200.00  200.00     Rain Damage   
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  15  195.00-195.00  195.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                   9  195.00-195.00  195.00     Retail/Stable 
      Good                    100  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable 

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Fair/Good               310  210.00-210.00  210.00     Organic, Rain Damage
                              500  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage   
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable 
      Good                     30  185.00-185.00  185.00                   

  Timothy Grass                                                            
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     30  150.00-150.00  150.00                   
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  25  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat                                                                      
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     25  110.00-110.00  110.00                   

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                                    
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                     
 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 21

 
Tons:  1635    Last Week:  1700    Last Year:  7700       

   Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
remains very slow. Demand remains slow to moderate as most interests are busy 
shipping previously bought supplies. Trade sources indicate their might be more 
carryover supplies than previously thought. New crop contracts offered for 2020 
export Alfalfa are 1.00/point FOB with tests of 150 RFV or higher. Retail/Feed 
store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                      
    Mid Square                                                 
      Utility/Fair      910 145.00-150.00 147.61     Tarped    

  Barley Straw                                                 
    Mid Square                                                 
      Fair              725   60.00-60.00    60.00             

California Hay Report

Feb. 21

 Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  4976    Last Week:  4275    Last Year:  1801                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                           

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
                              700  285.00-285.00  285.00 Del                   
                              300  285.00-285.00  285.00 Del High Testing 
      Premium                  50  290.00-290.00  290.00 Del Stable     
      Fair/Good              1000  200.00-225.00  212.50 Del                   
      Fair                    750  220.00-235.00  223.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    126  165.00-175.00  170.00 Del                   
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                    100  135.00-135.00  135.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.    

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme        1200  205.00-205.00  205.00                       
      Premium                 300  210.00-230.00  220.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you