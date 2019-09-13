Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 13
Tons: 4700 Last Week: 5100 Last Year: 4650 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa domestic and export steady. Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow to moderate this week as export and domestic buyers remain cautious. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very good for straw. Due to heavy dews and rain showers some producers are green chopping their 4th cutting. Feed store/retail hay steady. Dairies are feeding 3-5 lbs of Alfalfa in their rations. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 1000 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export Fair 500 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa Chopped Good 3000 185.00-185.00 185.00 Forage Mix-Four Way Small Square Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 13
Compared to September 6: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 8036 Last Week: 6956 Last Year: 1492 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 175 160.00-160.00 160.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 10 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 36 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Bluegrass Straw Large Square Utility 50 100.00-100.00 100.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 240 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good/Premium 300 160.00-160.00 160.00 Good 600 140.00-150.00 148.33 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 110 175.00-185.00 184.09 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 10 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Pea, Oat, Barley Mix Large Square Good 350 110.00-110.00 110.00 Barley Large Square Good 100 110.00-110.00 110.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good/Premium 750 170.00-170.00 170.00 Export Oat Large Square Premium 3000 175.00-175.00 175.00 Organic Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good/Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Organic Small Square Premium 12 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 125 240.00-240.00 240.00 Ret/Stable, Grassy Good 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 68 200.00-200.00 200.00 750 205.00-205.00 205.00 Export Premium 34 190.00-190.00 190.00 Small Square Supreme 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium/Supreme 49 240.00-240.00 240.00 Organic Oat Large Square Premium 500 185.00-185.00 185.00 Export Good 600 150.00-150.00 150.00 Fair 30 80.00-80.00 80.00 Rain Damage Triticale Large Square Good/Premium 32 140.00-140.00 140.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 13
Tons: 4675 Last Week: 6800 Last Year: 10,000 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady in a light test. Rain over the trade area has slowed marketing. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. Dairies are feeding 3-5 lbs of Alfalfa in their rations. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 1025 175.00-175.00 175.00 Good 1000 150.00-150.00 150.00 2650 150.00-150.00 150.00 Contracted
California Hay Report
Sept. 6
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress Report September 09, 2019, in Tulare, Fresno, and Kings Counties, alfalfa was irrigated, cut, and baled. Cotton was in full bloom. Corn was being cut for silage. Harvesting of safflower continued. Blackeye peas continued to mature and were drying in fields. In Sacramento County, sunflower was drying down and harvesting was ongoing. Rice continued to mature. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 11,525 Last Week: 10,130 Last Year: 6140 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 350 195.00-195.00 195.00 Premium 2000 185.00-185.00 185.00 Contracted Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 220 200.00-210.00 202.27 Retail/Stable Good 165 200.00-200.00 200.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 50 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 50 250.00-250.00 250.00 Premium 1150 210.00-230.00 216.96 1500 265.00-265.00 265.00 Contracted 400 190.00-220.00 193.75 Retail/Stable 1000 225.00-235.00 230.00 Del Fair/Good 175 150.00-175.00 167.86 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 50 160.00-160.00 160.00 Orchard Grass Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Sudan Good 150 130.00-130.00 130.00 250 110.00-110.00 110.00 Dirty Forage Mix-Two Way Good 50 135.00-135.00 135.00 Wheat Straw Good 400 119.00-119.00 119.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 450 190.00-195.00 192.22 300 225.00-230.00 227.50 Organic Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 165 225.00-225.00 225.00 Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 2200 155.00-165.00 155.91 Bermuda Grass Premium 75 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable
The following are the counties included in each region:
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,
Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.