Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 13

Tons:  4700    Last Week:  5100    Last Year:  4650     

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa domestic and export steady. 
Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow to moderate this week as export and 
domestic buyers remain cautious. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. 
Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa, very good for straw. Due to heavy dews 
and rain showers some producers are green chopping their 4th cutting. Feed 
store/retail hay steady. Dairies are feeding 3-5 lbs of Alfalfa in their rations. 
All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. 

                        Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Good              1000 190.00-190.00 190.00     Export        
      Fair               500 175.00-175.00 175.00     Export        

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Chopped                                                         
      Good              3000 185.00-185.00 185.00                   

  Forage Mix-Four Way                                               
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            100 200.00-200.00 200.00     Retail/Stable

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 13

Compared to September 6:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.    

Tons:  8036    Last Week:  6956    Last Year:  1492                            

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    175  160.00-160.00  160.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  10  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  36  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Bluegrass Straw                                                              
    Large Square                                                               
      Utility                  50  100.00-100.00  100.00                       

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 240  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good/Premium            300  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
      Good                    600  140.00-150.00  148.33                       

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 110  175.00-185.00  184.09     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  10  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable     

  Pea, Oat, Barley Mix
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    350  110.00-110.00  110.00                       

  Barley                                                                       
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    100  110.00-110.00  110.00                       

Harney County:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            750  170.00-170.00  170.00     Export            

  Oat                                                                          
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                3000  175.00-175.00  175.00     Organic           

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             25  250.00-250.00  250.00     Organic           
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  12  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            125  240.00-240.00  240.00     Ret/Stable, Grassy
      Good                     50  160.00-160.00  160.00                       

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                  68  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                              750  205.00-205.00  205.00     Export            
      Premium                  34  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Supreme                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium/Supreme          49  240.00-240.00  240.00     Organic           

  Oat                                                                          
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                 500  185.00-185.00  185.00     Export            
      Good                    600  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
      Fair                     30   80.00-80.00    80.00     Rain Damage       

  Triticale                                                                    
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             32  140.00-140.00  140.00                       

Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 13

Tons:  4675    Last Week:  6800    Last Year:  10,000 

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa steady in a light test. Rain 
over the trade area has slowed marketing. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand 
remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. Dairies are feeding 3-5 lbs of 
Alfalfa in their rations. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                        Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Mid Square                                                    
      Premium/Supreme   1025 175.00-175.00 175.00                 
      Good              1000 150.00-150.00 150.00                 
                        2650 150.00-150.00 150.00     Contracted  
California Hay Report

Sept. 6

Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress Report September 09, 2019, in Tulare, 
Fresno, and Kings Counties, alfalfa was irrigated, cut, and baled.  Cotton was 
in full bloom. Corn was being cut for silage.  Harvesting of safflower 
continued. Blackeye peas continued to mature and were drying in fields. In 
Sacramento County, sunflower was drying down and harvesting was ongoing. Rice 
continued to mature.   Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise 
noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  11,525    Last Week:  10,130    Last Year:  6140                        

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 350  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Premium                2000  185.00-185.00  185.00     Contracted        

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 220  200.00-210.00  202.27     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    165  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  50  280.00-280.00  280.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  50  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
      Premium                1150  210.00-230.00  216.96                       
                             1500  265.00-265.00  265.00     Contracted        
                              400  190.00-220.00  193.75     Retail/Stable     
                             1000  225.00-235.00  230.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               175  150.00-175.00  167.86                       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  50  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                    150  130.00-130.00  130.00                       
                              250  110.00-110.00  110.00     Dirty             
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                           
      Good                     50  135.00-135.00  135.00                       
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    400  119.00-119.00  119.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good               450  190.00-195.00  192.22                       
                              300  225.00-230.00  227.50     Organic           

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               165  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              2200  155.00-165.00  155.91                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                  75  210.00-210.00  210.00     Retail/Stable     
The following are the counties included in each region:

Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.

Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,

Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.

Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.

Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.

Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.

Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

