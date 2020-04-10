Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

April 10

 
Tons:  1560    Last Week:  1505    Last Year:  0                                                                  

     Compared last Friday, Premium dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains very slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. 
Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots and dairies have adequate 
inventory. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme         100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Tarped            
      Fair/Good              1000 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 125 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 135 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               100 135.00-135.00 135.00 Del Tarped            

  Barley                                                                       
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               100 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del Tarped           
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

April 10

 
Compared to April 3:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the 
most demanded hay.  Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this 
year.  Many growers are sold out for the year.      

Tons:  530    Last Week:  1143    Last Year:  1284                         

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                     15  250.00-250.00  250.00                   

  Bluegrass Stems                                                           
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     15  160.00-160.00  160.00                   
      Fair                     50  100.00-100.00  100.00                   

Eastern Oregon:                                                            
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                   5  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable 

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Supreme                 100  215.00-215.00  215.00                   
      Premium                 245  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export        
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00                   

  Oat                                                                      
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                     70  130.00-130.00  130.00                   

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                     
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                                     
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

April 10

Tons:  725    Last Week:  1025    Last Year:  0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

    Compared to last Friday, Export Premium Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow with producers and exporters trying to 
decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship product every day. 
Retail/Feed store steady this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions 
and other expenses. 
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                 100 170.00-170.00 170.00     Retail/Stable     
                              425 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Export            
      Fair/Good               200 135.00-135.00 135.00     Tarped    
California Hay Report

April 10

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 06, 2020, Rice and 
cotton growers have begun their field preparations. Alfalfa continued to 
mature. Winter grain plantings were in various stages of growth. Some 
wheat fields have started to form heads. There were some reports of 
lodging due to rainy and windy weather conditions in wheat fields. Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are 
defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  2035    Last Week:  7625    Last Year:  3975                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    150  185.00-185.00  185.00 Del                   
                              100  185.00-185.00  185.00 Del Retail     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 100  215.00-215.00  215.00    Moisture          
      Premium                  25  280.00-280.00  280.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 150  290.00-290.00  290.00 Del                   
      Premium                 100  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
                               25  240.00-240.00  240.00 Del Grassy            
      Good                    250  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
                              210  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Grain Mix                                                              
      Good                    100  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    100  190.00-195.00  192.50 Del                   
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                    300  210.00-210.00  210.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 225  279.00-299.00  283.44    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-260.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         200  195.00-195.00  195.00     Export            
                              200  175.00-180.00  177.50     Rain Damage       
      Premium                  25  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

