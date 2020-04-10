Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
April 10
Tons: 1560 Last Week: 1505 Last Year: 0 Compared last Friday, Premium dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots and dairies have adequate inventory. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Tarped Fair/Good 1000 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 125 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 135 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair/Good 100 135.00-135.00 135.00 Del Tarped Barley Mid Square Fair/Good 100 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del Tarped
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
April 10
Compared to April 3: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 530 Last Week: 1143 Last Year: 1284 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Good 15 250.00-250.00 250.00 Bluegrass Stems Large Square Good 15 160.00-160.00 160.00 Fair 50 100.00-100.00 100.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 5 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 100 215.00-215.00 215.00 Premium 245 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Oat Large Square Good 70 130.00-130.00 130.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
April 10
Tons: 725 Last Week: 1025 Last Year: 0 Compared to last Friday, Export Premium Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow with producers and exporters trying to decide on new crop contracts. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Retail/Feed store steady this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable 425 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Export Fair/Good 200 135.00-135.00 135.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
April 10
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 06, 2020, Rice and cotton growers have begun their field preparations. Alfalfa continued to mature. Winter grain plantings were in various stages of growth. Some wheat fields have started to form heads. There were some reports of lodging due to rainy and windy weather conditions in wheat fields. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 2035 Last Week: 7625 Last Year: 3975 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Oat Good 150 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del 100 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Retail Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 100 215.00-215.00 215.00 Moisture Premium 25 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 150 290.00-290.00 290.00 Del Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 25 240.00-240.00 240.00 Del Grassy Good 250 220.00-220.00 220.00 210 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Alfalfa/Grain Mix Good 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Wheat Good 100 190.00-195.00 192.50 Del Forage Mix-Three Way Good 300 210.00-210.00 210.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 225 279.00-299.00 283.44 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-260.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 200 195.00-195.00 195.00 Export 200 175.00-180.00 177.50 Rain Damage Premium 25 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.