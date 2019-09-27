Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 27
Tons: 10,200 Last Week: 11,250 Last Year: 8000 Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa and Timothy steady. Trade moderate this week as export buyers remained aggressive. Local Dairies aren’t willing to compete with exporters. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa. Most 4th cutting isn’t testing for dairy quality. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good/Premium 2600 190.00-195.00 190.58 Export Good 200 187.00-187.00 187.00 Export Fair 400 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export 5000 225.00-230.00 227.50 Del Export Timothy Grass Mid Square Good 1200 195.00-200.00 198.33 Export Timothy Grass Small Square Fair 800 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 27
Compared to September 20: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Recent and upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 7553 Last Week: 349 Last Year: 5635 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 3 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 2 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 17 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Good 21 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 50 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Brome/Bluegrass Mix Small Square Premium 50 245.00-245.00 245.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Small Square Premium 25 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 300 190.00-190.00 190.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good/Premium 20 175.00-175.00 175.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Meadow Grass Mix Large Square Good 100 150.00-150.00 150.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Good/Premium 100 160.00-160.00 160.00 Barley/Oat/Wheat Mix Large Square Good 450 145.00-145.00 145.00 Organic Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 238 210.00-210.00 210.00 Premium/Supreme 2918 205.00-205.00 205.00 Good 1460 165.00-165.00 165.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Alfalfa/Oat Mix Small Square Good/Premium 29 170.00-170.00 170.00 Oat Large Square Good/Premium 650 140.00-140.00 140.00 Triticale Large Square Good/Premium 650 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Sept. 27
Tons: 5300 Last Week: 19,700 Last Year: 32,000 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa firm. Rain over the trade area has slowed marketing. Due to weather conditions this last season very little high testing Alfalfa is available in eastern ID. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand remains good especially from exporters offering a 1.00/RFV point. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 900 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Good 4000 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export Utility 400 125.00-125.00 125.00 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
Sept. 27
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Production Report September 12, 2019, All Hay acres for 2019 is at 52,773,000 acres versus 52,839,000 acres for 2018 and alfalfa 2019 was 16,828,000 acres versus 16,608,000 acres for 2018. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 15,650 Last Week: 12,770 Last Year: 208,025 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 2550 190.00-200.00 191.47 Contracted Premium 1100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Contracted Good/Premium 300 195.00-195.00 195.00 Export Good 600 155.00-155.00 155.00 Orchard Grass Premium 400 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 50 275.00-275.00 275.00 1100 280.00-280.00 280.00 Del 3200 265.00-280.00 274.38 Del Contracted Premium 250 250.00-255.00 252.50 Del Fair/Good 400 170.00-190.00 180.00 1000 190.00-215.00 202.50 Del 50 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Grassy Alfalfa/Grass Mix Fair/Good 450 150.00-170.00 154.44 Del Orchard Grass Premium 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Grass/Weeds Utility 2000 60.00-60.00 60.00 Wheat Straw Good 600 119.00-119.00 119.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 250 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Good 200 190.00-190.00 190.00 600 165.00-175.00 170.83 Export Bermuda Grass Premium 150 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.