Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 27

Tons:  10,200    Last Week:  11,250    Last Year:  8000   

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa and Timothy steady. 
Trade moderate this week as export buyers remained aggressive. Local Dairies aren’t 
willing to compete with exporters. Exporters are looking for non-rained on 4th. 
Demand remains moderate to good on Alfalfa. Most 4th cutting isn’t testing for 
dairy quality. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars per 
ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include 
freight, commissions and other expenses.

                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                              
    Mid Square                                                         
      Good/Premium           2600  190.00-195.00  190.58     Export    
      Good                    200  187.00-187.00  187.00     Export    
      Fair                    400  180.00-180.00  180.00     Export    
                             5000  225.00-230.00  227.50 Del Export    

  Timothy Grass                                                        
    Mid Square                                                         
      Good                   1200  195.00-200.00  198.33     Export    

  Timothy Grass                                                        
    Small Square                                                       
      Fair                    800  175.00-175.00  175.00     Export

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 27

Compared to September 20:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Recent and 
upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.    

Tons:  7553    Last Week:  349    Last Year:  5635                          

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   3  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   2  275.00-275.00  275.00     Retail/Stable  
      Good/Premium             17  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  
      Good                     21  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable  

  Meadow Grass                                                             
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium                  50  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable  

  Mixed Grass Five-Way                                                      
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  10  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard/Brome/Bluegrass Mix
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  50  245.00-245.00  245.00     Retail/Stable  

  Triticale                                                                 
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  25  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable  

Eastern Oregon:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Supreme                 300  190.00-190.00  190.00                    

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                       
    Small Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             20  175.00-175.00  175.00                    

Harney County:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa/Meadow Grass Mix
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                    100  150.00-150.00  150.00                    

Klamath Basin:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                    300  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage    

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                       
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 100  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable  

  Meadow Grass                                                             
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            100  160.00-160.00  160.00                    

  Barley/Oat/Wheat Mix
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                    450  145.00-145.00  145.00     Organic        

Lake County:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Supreme                 238  210.00-210.00  210.00                    
      Premium/Supreme        2918  205.00-205.00  205.00                    
      Good                   1460  165.00-165.00  165.00     Rain Damage    
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable  
      Good/Premium             30  175.00-175.00  175.00                    

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                           
    Small Square                                                            
      Good/Premium             29  170.00-170.00  170.00                    

  Oat                                                                       
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            650  140.00-140.00  140.00                    

  Triticale                                                                 
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            650  150.00-150.00  150.00     Export         

Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Sept. 27

Tons:  5300    Last Week:  19,700    Last Year:  32,000    

    Compared to last Friday, all grades of Alfalfa firm. Rain over the trade area 
has slowed marketing. Due to weather conditions this last season very little high 
testing Alfalfa is available in eastern ID. Producers are busy harvesting. Demand 
remains good especially from exporters offering a 1.00/RFV point. Retail/Feed store 
not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless 
otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Mid Square                                                          
      Premium/Supreme         900 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped       
      Good                   4000 150.00-150.00 150.00     Export       
      Utility                 400 125.00-125.00 125.00     Rain Damage
California Hay Report

Sept. 27

Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Production Report September 12, 2019, All Hay acres 
for 2019 is at 52,773,000 acres versus 52,839,000 acres for 2018 and alfalfa 
2019 was 16,828,000 acres versus 16,608,000 acres for 2018.  Hay is reported FOB 
the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of 
report.  

Tons:  15,650    Last Week:  12,770    Last Year:  208,025                     

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                2550  190.00-200.00  191.47     Contracted        
      Premium                1100  180.00-180.00  180.00     Contracted        
      Good/Premium            300  195.00-195.00  195.00     Export            
      Good                    600  155.00-155.00  155.00                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 400  280.00-280.00  280.00     Retail/Stable  

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             
   
Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  50  275.00-275.00  275.00                       
                             1100  280.00-280.00  280.00 Del                   
                             3200  265.00-280.00  274.38 Del Contracted        
      Premium                 250  250.00-255.00  252.50 Del                   
      Fair/Good               400  170.00-190.00  180.00                       
                             1000  190.00-215.00  202.50 Del                   
                               50  185.00-185.00  185.00 Del Grassy            
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Fair/Good               450  150.00-170.00  154.44 Del                   
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     
  Alfalfa/Grass/Weeds                                                          
      Utility                2000   60.00-60.00    60.00                       
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    600  119.00-119.00  119.00 Del     

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.      

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 250  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    200  190.00-190.00  190.00                       
                              600  165.00-175.00  170.83     Export            
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 150  210.00-210.00  210.00     Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

